Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump opens space on his website to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban

1 Comment
By Elizabeth Culliford
WASHINGTON

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned.

The launch comes a day before a decision from Facebook Inc's oversight board on whether to uphold Trump's indefinite suspension from the platform. Trump was barred due to concerns of further violent unrest following the deadly Jan 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump, who left office on Jan 20, has falsely claimed he lost last year's election to Democrat Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud.

The site, which was first reported by Fox News, is dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" and contains short posts from Trump that can be liked.

Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, told Fox News in March that the former president, who was banned from a slew of sites after the riot, had plans to launch his own social media site. It is not clear if this is the same platform.

Trump representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The former president has also been sending out short, emailed press releases.

Twitter Inc has said its ban on Trump is permanent, even if he runs for office again. Alphabet Inc's YouTube has said it will restore Trump's channel when it decides the risk of violence has decreased.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Trump was barred due to concerns of further violent unrest following the deadly Jan 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

As long as he continues The Big Lie he should be permabanned. He is an enemy of American democracy.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog