Trump lawyer says he paid $130,000 to porn star linked to president

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer told the New York Times Tuesday he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn star who once said she had an affair with Trump.
The long-time Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, said he was not reimbursed for the payment to the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and who goes by the stage name of Stormy Daniels, the Times reported.
Cohen told the newspaper the payment was legal but declined to give details such as why he made it or if Trump was aware of the payment at the time.
"Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly," Cohen said, according to the Times.
"The payment to Ms Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone."
U.S. media reports have said the payment was made one month before the November 2016 election to keep the liaison quiet.
Trump was a private citizen when the 2006 sexual encounter with Clifford allegedly took place.
He was married at the time and his wife Melania had given birth to their son less than four months earlier.
The payment was first reported last month by the Wall Street Journal. Cohen's statement to the Times marked the first time he acknowledged a role in what he termed a "private transaction."
Trump, through his lawyers, and Clifford, 38, have both denied anything ever went on between them.
But last month the celebrity magazine In Touch published a 2011 interview with Clifford in which she expounds at length and in detail on their relationship and what she described as their "textbook generic" sex.
In that interview, Clifford said she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006 and had a sexual encounter with him then.
She said she spoke with Trump on the phone or saw him in person for about a year.
The In Touch interview, which had not been published before, was conducted before Clifford's alleged signing of a secrecy agreement in October 2016.
Clifford has been taking advantage of her new-found notoriety.
She appeared at the Trophy Club strip club in South Carolina last month as part of a "Make America Horny Again" tour that will also reportedly take her to several other states over the next few months.
In a recent appearance on the late night TV talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" -- right after Trump delivered his State of the Union address -- Clifford repeatedly deflected questions about the alleged affair and whether she had signed a non-disclosure agreement.
"You can't say whether you have a non-disclosure agreement. But if you didn’t have a non-disclosure agreement, you most certainly could say, 'I don’t have a non-disclosure agreement.' Yes?" Kimmel asked.
"You're so smart, Jimmy," Clifford answered.
Later in the interview, Kimmel asked her, "Have you ever made love to someone whose name rhymes with Lonald Lump?"
"I'll call you whatever you want me to call you, baby," Clifford responded.© 2018 AFP
38 Comments
Login to comment
NZ2011
Trump, do not like, and the manner this was dealt with only goes to back up what I already thought about him... but this idea that leaders are perfect people that have never done something wrong is ridiculous.
Smoked pot when you were young, broke the speed limit once, got it on with someone you shouldn't have etc etc gee... welcome to the human race.
The more pertinent issue in this case is the poor business record, failure to pay people and companies while running on the idea "he's a business guy".
Also pretty bizarre that he got the evangelical vote.. but Im not sure we are living in a universe where anything much makes sense... there are actual people that think the earth is flat...
viking68
It is painfully obvious that the payment was to support Trump's bid for presidency. Maybe it falls in the cracks of legalese to be a campaign contribution, but it is a form of publicity for Trump's presidency, preventing negative publicity by paying a porn star to stay quiet.
As she reported before the hush money was paid, she worried, while they were having sex, that he would try to pay her. Nope, it was consensual sex.
rainyday
It would be great if the lies coming from Trump's circle were at least somewhat plausible. They are really just insulting everyone's intelligence with this nonsense now.
Laguna
Any personal lawyer who pays $130,000 on belf of a married political client to a porn star a month before an election has made a de facto admission of triangle amoureux. There is a difference between illegality and simply being an uncouth brute, though. The question is where this stands.
Cohen states he was simply aiding a client/friend in trouble (though it's not like Trump lacks for hush cash - witness Trump University. This was relative pennies). Clearly, the gambit was to guise the cash's origin.
But that didn't work out. (Amazing how otherwise seemingly intelligent people think secrets can be kept in Washington.) So was it illegal?
Politico quotes a GOP lawyer who referred to a similar case with John Edwards:
Perhaps the lawyer is accurate, at least in the legal sense. On the other hand, Edwards remains a pariah to the Democratic Party, whereas Trump is their leader.
Trump's certainly facing a busy spring.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/22/stormy-daniels-trump-payment-illegal-donation-357250
zichi
A Stormy in a White House teacup. Wonder what the leafs would really reveal. Certainly the FLOTUS didn't accept and was certainly upset with her POTUS and stayed in a hotel for a few days, went to his SOTU at congress alone and refused his hand on a Florida trip but not so much as it was revealed when Trump bought her their diamond engagement ring in 2005, Trump claimed he got a discount of $1 million off the $1.5 million price but the jeweler denied that.
ClippetyClop
Ouch, that cuts any man deep. I also feel a 'textbook generic' set of denials coming from Planet Trump in the near future; "She's lying", "She's not my type", followed eventually by, "It was yuuuge!"
BurakuminDes
If these reports are true that a “liaison” took place, then Ms.Clifford has sold herself short. Any self-respecting woman wouldnt go near the disgusting, bald and obese old man - for ANY price!
dcog9065
An affair doesn't really interest me that much, I'm sure most politicians do it at some point and sexual activity is nothing to be ashamed of. Not sure why his trophy wife bothers to stay with him though, reflects incredibly poorly on her..
His collusion with Russia however, that's unforgivable
Nessie
If people don't care about all the contractors Trump stiffed, they're not gonna care that he stiffed a lawyer.
Myhumbletake
America is the laugh at every table. If you were wondering how they could elect this energumen as president, well you need to assess the quality of its population.
Toasted Heretic
Sleeping around is one thing. Although why the uber religious voted for the guy is beyond me.
Assaulting women and lying to the people - that's an entirely different, er, affair.
zichi
I wouldn't have sex with Trump even if you paid me $1 million!
Tommy Jones
No lawyer would pay $130,000 of their own money for a client without being reimbursed. Expecting anyone to believe that is thinking that everyone has the IQ of Trump supporters.
nakanoguy01
it's a bit more complicated than what this excerpt says. edwards faced 6 charges, of which only one was aquitted while the jurors deadlocked on the remaining 5 charges. so it's not exactly clear whether what cohen did was legal or not. but definitely if charges are brought up, even if trump is acquitted, will hurt republicans in the midterm elections. they can kiss the women vote goodbye.
CrazyJoe
You just can't make this stuff up.
DJT thinks all Americans are as stupid as the forking morons who voted for him.
Who pays $130,000 to quiet someone about something that never happened? I guess a Trump lawyer does? It appears Trump doesn't have better judgement about lawyers than he does any other personnel he hires.
Mueller has something more to investigate -- the lies to the Federal Election Commission.
Jimizo
I’ll give 2/1 on Trump asking his followers to check out a non-existent sex tape which shows his ‘incredible’ performance.
Hope his bone spurs didn’t play up.
Texas A&M Aggie
So, Donald Trump had consensual sex with a woman more than 10 years ago when was a registered democrat. The SJWs should be applauding him.
Besides, when did the radical alt-left MSM start caring about sexual behavior? They have more than their fair share of perverts to comment about. . . .
Heh, don't think he swings that way, zee. You missed the chance to make your million by a president. . .
wtfjapan
they're not gonna care that he stiffed a lawyer. contractors, lawyers, models, porn stars , abused women, Clinton, banks, The American people, is there anybody this cretin hasn't stiffed before!?
Laguna
Nessie,
He clearly "stiffed" her more than once and in more than one way. Nothing will come of this - a father on his third wife nursing a four-month old son who boinks a porn star is apparently more righteous than a faithful father who happens to be of the wrong color and political affiliation. Just further evidence is all. Plus the potential legal issues. I mean, only ＄130,000 - imagine how much she's demanded and is likely receiving now (this time probably directly from Trump) to further her silence. She might well ed up better compensated than Marla.
serendipitous1
Melanie herself might take Dodgy Don down......literally!
serendipitous1
oops. Melania!
Texas A&M Aggie
A few problems with this story:
1.) This rumor has been circulating since 2011.
2.) In December, Stephanie Clifford declined to publically denounce President Trump when the DNC trotted out those women to do a series of televised and print interviews. In a letter to Cohen, she said her involvement with then-private citizen Donald Trump was "limited to a few public appearances and nothing more."
3.) She already denied a Jan. 12 article published in The Wall Street Journal that she had a sexual relationship with President Trump, saying: “If indeed I did have a relationship Donald Trump, trust me, you wouldn’t be reading about it in the news, you would be reading about it in my book."
4.) The aforementioned Cohen revealing the details to none other than the Very Fake News NYT is the biggest red flag.
Cohen. . .declined to give details such as why he made it or if Trump was aware of the payment at the time. -- article
There is the hook to this story. Maybe the hush money was paid because the lawyer had the affair, not President Trump. Maybe she was blackmailing Cohen by saying she would blame President Trump unless he paid her.
This is just another kitten-chasing-a-laser-light type of story. . . .
wtfjapan
So, Donald Trump had consensual sex with a woman more than 10 years ago no he had an affair with a pornstar while his wife was at home looking after his newborn son, he then paid hush money to keep her quiet before the election. there fixed it for you.
wtfjapan
This is just another kitten-chasing-a-laser-light type of story. . . . then why the hush money before the election, if Trump thought his morals would pass with the voting public there would be no need for the payoff.
ClippetyClop
So Cohen is lying because he admitted the payment to a paper that you don't like? If he admitted it to FOX would it be the truth?
Haha! Start up the conspiracy engine and hit the gas!
wtfjapan
oops. Melania! I truely do have sympathy for that lady, at home looking after her cheating husbands newborn son, I can understand why she doesnt want to hold hands, money can only buy so much dignity
Texas A&M Aggie
After carefully reading the statement, it looks like this is Cohen's problem. No where did he say the payment was made on behalf of anyone but himself.
Heh, if Cohen prefers to sleep with women like that and he can afford it, more power to him. . . .
ClippetyClop
Whaaat! You mean to say Cohen didn't say "The money I paid to this porn star is on behalf of my long time client Donald Trump who slept with her just after his wife had their first child".
Oh well that's that then I suppose. Case closed. We're lucky you came here to Sherlock the s#*t out of this for us Tex.
theFu
Prostitution is illegal in most of the USA, BTW. I bet the lawyer pointed that out, but the porn star already knows it too.
I've never understood that directly paying for sex is illegal, but getting married and "paying" with 50% of everything you own via divorce makes it legal somehow? So it appears the amount paid is what makes the difference for how legal it is to pay for sex?
At least in the USA.
wtfjapan
Maybe the hush money was paid because the lawyer had the affair, not President Trump. Maybe she was blackmailing Cohen by saying she would blame President Trump unless he paid her. since when is a lawyer having an affair a scandal, or even newsworthy!? Let her blame Trump then he can sue her, why hasn't he sued her already unless Trump know they've got more than enough evidence to prove he did have the affair.
clamenza
12 year old affair. Big deal. Its between President Trump and his wife.
Meanwhile, while more leftist heads explode and then forget about this in about 36 hours, the President will still be taking care of business.
Jimizo
Stormy Daniels claimed she spanked Trump with a Forbes magazine with a picture of him on it.
It does sound plausible.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Totally. Definitely not worth paying a porn star to sign an NDA. No big deal. ;)
Hopefully, we won't have to hear the right whale about traditional values anymore.
Northernlife
Yes Trumplets its not a big deal a man banging a pornstar while his wife is at home taking care of a newborn very classy.
lucabrasi
I hear young Stormy is from Louisiana, where they've got the highest murder rate of all the fifty states in the union.
A girl gotta be real careful, these days....
Jimizo
To be fair, only the most deranged partisans defend Trump’s decency or claim he has any class.
The honest Trump supporters accept they’ve elected something from the toilet. They do exist, and I admire their honesty to a point.
SuperLib
Gotta feel bad for Trump's wife hearing these stories.
nishikat
Yes, and the Jesus zombie does not approve. It's a sin.