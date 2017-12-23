Trump looks to the sky to force Taliban to the table

The war in Afghanistan may be entering its 17th year, but screams of military jet engines in the twinkling skies above Bagram Airfield show no sign of quieting.
This city-scale military base just north of Kabul has -- like similar facilities in Kandahar and Jalalabad -- become central to Donald Trump's promise to succeed where his predecessors failed, and end the Afghan war on favorable terms.
Trump concluded a months-long strategy review in August. During that soul searching, the White House came to believe that the Obama administration underutilized America's total aerial superiority. The skies, they believe, could hold one key to unlocking the conflict.
Trump will likely send a few thousand more troops to the country -- a development sure to grab the headlines -- but the days of having 100,000 US military personnel in the country are over.
The ground war is likely to fall more and more to Afghan government forces, and early political efforts will be trained, in part, on getting Pakistan to stop providing safe havens for jihadists across the border.
But the first tangible moves have been a significant increase in the tempo and intensity of airstrikes, an effort to take the war to the Taliban.
The U.S., which is the only foreign force in Afghanistan carrying out airstrikes, targeted the Taliban and Islamic State group militants with 751 bombs and missiles in September, the month after the strategy review.
That was up 50 percent from August and the highest since October 2010, according to U.S. Air Force data.
U.S. Air Force personnel on the ground in Afghanistan report a significant shift in how airpower is being used.
Before, jets patrolled for up to four hours waiting to provide air support to ground forces. But they often returned to Bagram without having fired a shot in anger.
Today, according to Captain Lyndsey Horn, they are much more likely to come back having engaged the Taliban, the Islamic State group or having targeted an opium production facility.
"For a long time here we stagnated," said a second officer. "The effects so far are positive, the long term effects are harder to tell."
Vice President Mike Pence, who on Thursday became the most senior member of the Trump administration to visit Afghanistan, says the strategy is starting to make a difference in Taliban morale.
"President Ghani informed me that in 2017 we have eliminated more senior leaders of the Taliban than were eliminated in all the prior years combined," Pence said after his meeting in Kabul.
"They have begun to see a sea change in the attitudes among the Taliban" he added. The Taliban "are now beginning to question their future, and our hope is, as we take the fight to the enemy... that eventually the enemy will tire of losing and will be willing to come forward."
Lofty claims of progress are hard to verify, and the Taliban were able to lift their momentum even after the deaths of their first two chiefs, including Mullah Akhtar Mansour who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2015 ordered by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.
Afghan forces, beset by desertions and corruption, have seen casualties soar to what a U.S. watchdog has described as "shockingly high" levels since NATO forces officially ended their combat mission in 2014, and the figures are now classified in an effort to save morale.
The Taliban continue to control or contest 45 percent of the country's territory, according to a September analysis by the respected Long War Journal, and have stepped up raids on security installations across Afghanistan.
No recent arrival at Bagram, and certainly not Trump's Afghan-savvy former generals who had a hand in the new strategy -- namely National Security Advisor HR McMaster and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis -- believe the Taliban is about to surrender wholesale.
But the White House hopes overwhelming force will exacerbate divisions in the Taliban ranks and help lure more members to the negotiating table, where America's diplomats will be waiting.
Officials admit the U.S. strategy is not without risk, and the longer it runs the more costs will accrue.
More bombing almost invariably means more civilian casualties, which could further mobilize Afghans against the United States.
And while the US recently wiped out 10 Taliban labs used to process opium into heroin, counter-narcotics experts believe three million Afghan farmers make their living from the crop, which has been described as "a low-risk crop in a high-risk environment."© 2017 AFP
10 Comments
Burning Bush
The US has been in Afghanistan twice as long as the Soviets were.
With nothing to show for it but massively increased opium production (which the Taliban had previously successfully banned)
cla68
In the past US intervention prevented the various Pashtun tribes from achieving competitive equilibrium. Hopefully the US has figured that out and includes that in the current strategy.
bass4funk
Different time, different strategy and a lot of things were learned from those mistakes.
Clinton didn't want to send ground troops in, exactly the same way Obama didn't want to do when he went on a bombing campaign which I liked, but it would have been nice to bring someone in alive and interrogate them, but that would be torture according to liberals, we can't do that, so let's bomb them into oblivion. Makes perfect sense to me.
One honest thing I really like about you is, you make my work a lot easier for me, much appreciate it.
CrazyJoe
When the Taliban had significant control of the country, opium production was dramatically low and was nearly eradicated by 2001. Five years after our invasion, in 2007, opium production in Afghanistan more than doubled from 1990's levels. Now, who is the number one consumer of opium based drugs in the world? That's right, you guessed it, the good ole' USA. Is it a coincidence that after our invasion in their country, opium production skyrocketed? Don't think so. And we now have a massive drug dependency and abuse problem in this country, perhaps due in part, to our foreign aggression. Oil and drugs, what this country will do to get it.
Toasted Heretic
Unfortunately, the US never ever learns the lessons of its tainted past. When it was humiliated in Vietnam, you'd have thought that was it.
But no. And the deaths will continue, in the US and Afghanistan. Endless, endless war.
And a lot of money being generated for the arms trade/war machine. An obscene amount.
bass4funk
Because there were a lot of mistakes that were made from the White House and the Pentagon and from every war previous to that and recent, always learning, tweaking, retraining, making new strategies.
Probably.
Freedom comes at a price.
Toasted Heretic
What you have and what you offer ... is not freedom. It is death, destruction and seeking dominance over others.
Until the US learns dialogue, diplomacy and compromise the misery continues.
bass4funk
Please tell the radical Jihadists that.
We do, please tell that to the radical Jihadists, if they want a fight we can give them one.
Chop Chop
The Afghan war will never end unless Taliban has completed controlled over the country. Fighting with a Muslim is not ordinary war and it is a religious war. The Western democracy ideology is against the Islamic teaching and Muslim do not accept Western style democracy in their country. If you look at the Egypt and then you can understand what king of Government the Muslims wanted. They have replaced old dictatorship with new dictatorship.
The former president Hamid Karzai was most corrupted President in Afghan history and the Afghan peoples see Western democracy is corrupted and no benefit to Afghan peoples and country. The US Government was becoming an enemy when the US Government wants to audit the US aid money to the Afghan Government.
US and its Western alliances must let the Taliban to rule Afghanistan if their peoples wanted. The tribal leaders only want dollars from US Governments. If the US Government stop given money to them today and then tomorrow the US will be their enemy.
Never mess with Muslim countries and let the winner rule the country. US Government must stop buying friend with money. It's a wasting money and it's a faked friendship instead of true friendship with peoples.
Jimizo
What is a 'radical jihadist'? Are there moderate jihadists?
Oh, and in case you haven't been paying attention, the allied forces, not 'you', gave the 'radical jihadists' a fight and didn't do too well.
Ah, well. At least the arms industry do well out of it and the rightists can talk tough.