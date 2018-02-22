Trump says arming teachers could prevent school massacres

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that arming teachers could help prevent massacres such as last week's mass shooting at a Florida high school.
Trump voiced support for the idea during an emotional White House meeting with students who survived the shooting and a parent whose child did not.
"If you had a teacher ... who was adept at firearms, it could very well end the attack very quickly," said Trump, who acknowledged the idea would be controversial.
Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos sat in a semicircle, listening to stories and pleas from about 40 students, teachers and families.
The group included Nicole Hockley, who lost a child in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut, and family members of Parkland students. It also included six students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and educators were slain on Feb. 14 by a gunman with an AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle in the second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school.
"I don't understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war, an AR," said Sam Zeif, 18, sobbing after he described texting his family members during the Florida shooting.
"Let's never let this happen again please, please," Zeif said.
Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow Pollack, 18, was killed, shouted: "It should have been one school shooting and we should have fixed it. And I'm pissed - because my daughter - I'm not going to see again."
Trump said his administration would emphasize background checks and mental health in an effort to make schools safer.
"We're going to be very strong on background checks, we're doing very strong background checks, very strong emphasis on the mental health," Trump said.
"It's not going to be talk like it has been in the past," Trump said.
Trump's support for any tightening of gun laws would mark a change for the Republican, who was endorsed by the National Rifle Association gun rights group during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Survivors of that shooting poured into the Florida state capital, Tallahassee, to demand that lawmakers restrict sales of assault rifles. Some wore T-shirts and carried signs reading "We call B.S.," one of the slogans of the movement started by the survivors.
Protesters joined the call from the streets of Washington, Chicago and Pittsburgh.
The Feb 14 massacre, the latest in a long series of deadly U.S. school shootings, stirred the nation's long-running debate about gun rights and public safety, prompting officials from state lawmakers to Trump to consider new action.
Investigators said the assault was carried out by 19-year-old former Stoneman student Nikolas Cruz, who purchased an AR-15 nearly a year ago. Police charged Cruz, who had been kicked out of the school due to disciplinary problems, with 17 counts of premeditated murder.
"Nikolas Cruz was able to purchase an assault rifle before he was able to buy a beer," said Laurenzo Prado, a Stoneman junior, referring to a Florida law that allows people as young as 18 to buy assault weapons. "The laws of the country have failed."
Lawmakers in Tallahassee said they would consider raising the age limit to 21, the same standard for handguns and alcohol, though the state Senate on Wednesday opted not to take up a gun control measure.
PROTESTS AND MEETING
Students scattered across the United States walked out of classes in sympathy protests. Hundreds of teens from the Washington suburbs gathered at the White House in the hours before Trump's meeting.
"I came out here because I don't feel safe in my school," said Allyson Zadravec, 15, of Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. "I want to make sure that everyone who can do something about it hears that I don’t feel safe in my school.”
Similar walkouts were held or planned in Florida, Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh and Chicago, according to witnesses and local news media accounts.
Under pressure after Parkland, Trump on Tuesday directed the Justice Department to quickly complete a proposed rule that would treat "bump stocks" as machine guns, which could effectively outlaw them in the United States.
Last October, a retired real estate investor and high-stakes gambler used multiple assault rifles equipped with bump stocks to kill 58 people at a Las Vegas outdoor concert, the deadliest attack by a single gunman in U.S. history. Bump stocks have not played a prominent role in other recent U.S. mass shootings.
The NRA opposes an outright ban on bump stocks but has said it would be open to restrictions on the devices.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer urged Trump to back legislation, instead of a regulation, on bump stocks.
"The only way to close this loophole permanently is legislation," Schumer said.
Haaa Nemui
Credit where it's due... The bump stock ban would be a good start... but this meeting now seems like more of an effort to save face than anything else. It should have happened earlier.
Tommy Jones
Good on Trump. It's a start.
. . .
The NRA opposes an outright ban on bump stocks but has said it would be open to restrictions on the devices.
Why?
SuperLib
Its going to be 100% like it was in the past.
PTownsend
But was he joking? Being sarcastic? Was he misunderstood by the 'media' (aka the press he doesn't control)? Is this fake news? Will one of his army of lawyers and PR staff reinterpret what he 'supposedly' said?
Or is Trump just being another cynical POLITICIAN seizing the limelight, focusing the attention on him and more importantly his brand name.
More power to young people and all who'll inherit the wind of this presidency.
katsu78
America entrusts teens to buy weapons of war at an earlier age than we entrust them to make decisions about buying alcohol.
maybeperhapsyes
Arming a teacher? Not a good idea imo. They have enough pressures to be getting on with, without the added pressure of "will today be the day I..."
How about hiring a professional (ex military/police) to just be at the school. Comparative salary with teacher I would have thought. Give he/she an office. He can get to know the students. Gather intel from teachers and students on potential loons. Patrol the corridors etc...
Give every teacher an alarm they can activate if something kicks off.
I'm available.
Wolfpack
Very true. It’s past time to lower the drinking age back down to 18 where it used to be. Either you are an adult or not.
CrazyJoe
Hey kids, watch carefully. Even if the GOP reverses their heinous behavior from yesterday and gives an inch you still have to vote them out because they cannot be trusted. As soon as the heat is off they will return to supporting your carnage. They only way to end gun massacres, racism and sexism in America is to get rid of the GOP. Register as soon as you are allowed, vote in the first election you can and vote in every election after that.
Laguna
Trump so far has eviscerated mental health treatment by both cutting federal spending and allowing sales of ACA policies which exclude that area of coverage (thus driving up cost for those who need it.)
So if he's honest, the fastest, most effective steps he could take would be to undo his decisions.
That would, though, be a de facto admission that he was wrong. What do you think are te chances of that?
Wolfpack
If there are no law enforcement personnel in schools, having defensive weapons available to at least some school teachers or administrators makes perfect sense. If it can be done in a safe manner. It doesn’t take a genius to understand why police stations are never the target for mass shootings. Because schools are gun-free zones they are guaranteed soft targets.
There are millions of guns in America and as we know by the drug trade, it’s easy to smuggle them in from other countries. American culture is broken and teeming with broken and dysfunctional families. Nearly half of the countries boys do not have a father in their houses. There are no immediate solutions. Even repealing the Second Amendment would have little immediate effect because of the sheer volume of weapons there are. Schools need someone available to be a deterrent for any nutcase tempted to use a gun-free school as there personal shooting range.
katsu78
Because angry white teens don't get expelled from police stations. Because the public doesn't sympathize with police officers the way they sympathize with students, and therefore shooting them doesn't function for hate-driven attention-seeking theater.
TorafusuTorasan
Bad idea to hand this responsibility to the teachers. Human psychology is that some of the teachers will not get along well with certain types of poorly behaved students, so if each side is arming themselves against perceived threats (e.g. self defense against overzealous discipline), you are just sowing more chaos. Take note that only about 5 in a room of 50 White House visitors raised their hands when Trump point blank asked who supported arming school staff.
MrBum
Guns are not easy to smuggle. At the very least, they're harder to smuggle than drugs. I'm not sure what you meant, but most guns used in the drug trade are made in America. If anything they're being smuggled out, because border security doesn't give a crap about things going out.
Modern American culture is not significantly different than any other wealthy nation in the world.
No need to repeal it. Go back to the sane interpretation of it that lasted all the way up to the 1960s.
Not immediate, but you'd think that's all the more reason to get started early.
America needs to stop telling itself that guns can't be separated from it's culture, because that's a story that was created and propagated by the gun manufacturers and their lobby for their own benefit.
Lizz
How about hiring a professional (ex military/police) to just be at the school.
The school in Florida did have a Broward Sheriff’s deputy funded by the city but one that unfortunately wasn't on campus at the time due to responding elsewhere, or it may have been his day off. I don't have an answer except there is definitely a contagion effect to these mass events that isn't a statistical fluke to the point that 20 or 30 percent are probably set off by other attacks in the recent past. So definitely a stronger presence of law enforcement in the immediate aftermath of an attack if not longer.
cleo
People who think that kind of nonsense makes 'perfect sense' are never going to make American schools or other public areas safe.
If guns are a problem (and it's blatantly obvious that they are), the answer is not 'more guns'. But the NRA nut jobs don't want to hear that.
If you Iive in the US you're never going to vote guns out of the society, there are too many 'ah no mah rahts' types. The best way to protect your kids is to vote with your feet; run, don't walk, to the nearest airport or railway station, and emigrate to a saner country.
viking68
Arming teachers is an absurd and delusional suggestion first offered by batty Davos.
Strong BG checks?
The GoP has systematically taken apart BG checks and has recently passed legislation to weaken BG checks.
Didn't Trump promise to get rid of lobbyists? So, why was the gun lobby in on this meeting?
The "kids" had it right. BS.