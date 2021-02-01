Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump Mar-a-Lago
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, is Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump has been living at his Mar-a-Lago club since leaving office last week — a possible violation of a 1993 agreement he made with the Town of Palm Beach that limits stays to seven consecutive days. Town Manager Kirk Blouin said in a brief email Thursday, Jan. 28, that Palm Beach is examining its options and the matter might be discussed at the town council's February meeting. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)
world

Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team

By ERIC TUCKER and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON

Donald Trump on Sunday named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, one day after it was revealed that the former president had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys.

The two lawyers representing him will be David Schoen, an Alabama attorney, and Bruce Castor, a former prosecutor in Pennsylvania.

Trump's team revealed Saturday that several South Carolina lawyers who were set to represent him at the trial starting next week were no longer participating.

Trump, the first president in American history to be impeached twice, is set to stand trial in the Senate on a charge that he incited his supporters to storm Congress on Jan. 6 as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument in the trial: Trump’s trial is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office. Legal scholars say there is no bar to an impeachment trial despite Trump having left the White House.

“The Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country," Trump adviser Jason Miller has said.

From what I have been reading Mr. Trump is insisting his defense team present an argument that the election was fraudulent. It is proper in the confrontational legal system of the US for attorneys to zealously represent their client. However, American Bar Association rules consider it unethical for an attorney to argue a client's case based on information known to be false. To present the fraudulent election conspiracy as a legal defense could expose the attorney's to disbarment under the ABAs rules of conduct. The first five apparently do not wish to take that risk. Who can blame them?

