Trump says no more debates with Harris

Republican nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in another presidential debate against Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov 5 election, after several polls showed his Democratic rival won their debate earlier this week.
"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" the former president wrote on social media site Truth Social. Trump had participated in a debate against President Joe Biden in June before his debate against Harris on Tuesday.
Although Trump touted his performance on Tuesday against Harris, six Republican donors and three Trump advisers who spoke to Reuters earlier this week said they thought Harris had won the debate largely because Trump was unable to stay on message.
The debate attracted 67.1 million television viewers, according to Nielsen data.
Harris, speaking at a rally shortly after Trump's post went live, said: "I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate."
While Trump said in his post that polls showed he won the debate, several surveys showed that respondents thought Harris did better.
Among voters who said they had heard at least something about Tuesday's debate, 53% said Harris won and 24% said Trump won, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday.
The poll showed that 54% of registered voters believed that the single debate between Trump and Harris was enough, while 46% had wanted a second debate.
A majority of debate watchers said Harris outperformed Trump, according to a CNN flash poll released shortly after the debate. YouGov showed 54% of those surveyed said Harris won while 31% said Trump was the victor.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Simon Foston
Now I seem to recall someone was talking about having more than one debate. Who was it, now...
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/07/23/trump-says-he-is-willing-to-debate-harris-multiple-times.html
Oh yes - it was Donald Trump. I wonder what made him change his mind, and what his supporters think about it.
Strangerland
The old man is tired and weak and not willing to look like a complete and utter doddering old fool again.
"They're eating the dogs!" with spittle out of his mouth will be the endearing memory of his campaign.
Strangerland
I bet the Republicans are regretting letting Trump not debate in the primaries. They hadn't realized just how far into the throes of his decline he had reached, and even in the first debate they were so focused on Biden, they forgot their own guy is ancient as well. Whoops!
Ah_so
No surprise - he couldn't face another humiliation.
That he lost is clear - even Fox News has said that he came off worse.
He arrogantly thought he would win against a black woman. Hubris always meets its Nemesis.
dagon
Harris hit a nerve when she pointed out the world was laughing at Trump.
There are a lot of expats here and look at how his immigrants eating cats blathering got coverage.
They had not been exposed yet to the full derangement of MAGA, which Trump could keep under control during his foreign visits.
A lot of people who are not terminally online or Fox/MAGA sphere had not seen the full derangement of Trump in all its sordid glory.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Good for all concerned. Harris should do some town halls.
Strangerland
Harris has tapped into Trump's anger, but directed it at Trump. She is spitting fire against that loser.
Strangerland
And that the world leaders think he's pathetic. His response was that Orban and Putin like him.
Strong response bro. Strong response.
Ah_so
In many ways this was the second disastrous debate for Donny Drumpf. The first was because it led to the beatable Biden being forced to step aside and allowed Harris to step forward. It was retrospectively a pyrrihic victory.
The recent debate showed that he was unsuitable for offside. Despite claiming to be the one with the policies, he has only a "concept of a policy. LOL. He was poorly prepared, obviously evaded difficult questions, and rambled.
A third would be another disaster - he needs to stick to what he does best - fooling some of the people all of the time.
Jimizo
Looks like his handlers think he’s more likely to do further damage to himself.
Off into his safe space.
Yrral
Dude debate like a lady
Strangerland
The Trump campaign has released a statement stating that they will only agree to another debate if they can mute their candidate's mic during his own time.
Strangerland
And it took him 9 years to put together that concept.
theFu
He lost, so he wants to take his toys and go pout somewhere. Can someone check his diaper and put him down for a nap too, please? Mr. Trump is mentally unprepared and needs some medical tests before he stroke's out.
I don't like the majority of the Dem's policies, but won't have a petty, man-child in office again. Trump as President would be worse than losing 30% of our wealth for all the terrible things he might try to do.
Ah_so
I'm looking forward to hearing the new Trump talking points from the MAGA crowd.
It looks like the top one will be "it was 3 v 1 - ABC was biased and they fact checked Trump's lies."
But if Trump can't handle a couple of journalists, you can't trust him to face real opposition as President. No wonder Putin and other despots support him.
Ah_so
Don't insult ladies.
Strangerland
Trump after losing (Harris said she'd debate again): When you win, you don't want to debate again.
Trump after debating Biden: I'm ready for another one
(fact check me, it's true)
Strangerland
It will be better for America and the world when the right and left can get back to arguing over policy difference rather than fundamental differences on what reality is.