US President Donald Trump addressed his ongoing talks with North Korea on Tuesday at the White House Photo: AFP
world

Trump now says no 'time limit' to denuclearize N Korea

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday there is no hurry to denuclearize North Korea under his accord with Kim Jong Un -- a shift in tone from when he said the process would start very soon.

"Discussions are ongoing and they're going very, very well," Trump told reporters. "We have no time limit. We have no speed limit."

Trump said he discussed North Korea with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday at their summit in Helsinki.

"President Putin is going to be involved in the sense that he is with us," Trump said.

The Republican president met with Kim on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in Singapore during which the North Korean leader repeated a pledge to denuclearize his country.

But the accord did not spell out a timetable for the process or say how it would be carried out. Diplomats are now expected to hammer out the details.

More than a month later, no concrete progress has been reported and North Korea has complained the Americans are making unilateral demands.

Before the Singapore summit, the Trump administration said denuclearization should start "without delay," and after the meeting, it spoke of the process beginning "very quickly."

A day after the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the bulk of North Korea's denuclearization should be completed by the end of Trump's term in 2020.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

"Discussions are ongoing and they're going very, very well,"

"Oh I misspoke. I thought everyone would understand but I they didn't so I need to tell them I meant to say, "not".

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So Trump went in and appeased Kim by stopping the war games, and agreeing to remove American nuclear weapons from the peninsula altogether. It's a good thing that in exchange for this, he got a selfie with a dictator.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I may start drinking again. Don't forget that Putin has been requesting we cease our war exercises around North Korea for 20 years or so. Are we going to go down as the "nice" country that didn't? Don has turned the U.S. upside down. His dreams of deregulation and power are being sucked into a whirlpool of ancient totalitarian biomass. He is being absorbed. And what's with the uptick in his Zoolander faces? Melania can get away with them; heck she's Melania. But on Don, they look stolen.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

