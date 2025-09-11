Trump offered to let detained Korean workers stay in U.S.; all but one heading home

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to allow hundreds of South Korean workers arrested during an immigration enforcement raid to stay in the United States to train American workers, but only one has opted to remain, South Korean officials said.
Trump's overture resulted in a one-day delay to the departure of a chartered plane to bring the workers home. It is now scheduled to leave the U.S. later on Thursday.
About 300 South Koreans were arrested last week along with 175 others at the site of the $4.3 billion Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project to build batteries for electric cars in Georgia.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said at a press conference on Thursday that the departure procedures were halted while officials responded to Trump's suggestion.
Trump told U.S. officials to "encourage" the workers arrested at the battery plant to remain in the country, according to a South Korean foreign ministry official, adding that Trump suggested they stay to continue to train or educate Americans.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who was in Washington to discuss the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responded by suggesting the Koreans fly home to recover and then return if they want, the official said.
The White House, the U.S. Department of State, and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.
Cho also said that the workers will not be handcuffed when they are transferred from the detention center to the airport, Yonhap news agency reported.
U.S. immigration authorities routinely handcuff and shackle immigrants when they are put on deportation flights.
Last week's raid has sent shockwaves through South Korea and has raised questions among South Korean firms about the viability of doing business in the United States.
Korean businesses have complained about strict U.S. limits on visas for skilled foreign workers, which they say make it difficult for them to quickly send in staff to address the complexities of constructing cutting-edge factories or to train local workers.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
Some dude
No sane country should be considering investing in, or doing business with (or in) the USA right now.
XCAndtheband
This is perfect for showing what happens when MAGA pushes the world away from America.
Trump desperately trying to do damage control, “Wait, wait! Come back!”
Why’s he trying to get them to come back if he doesn’t want them here?
Wasabi
Only one is staying.... great win maga!!!!
Firefly
At which point they probably considered plastic surgery to get extra middle fingers installed.
nishikat
Go to Mexico or Canada. They don't have an insane president. Canada has better healthcare...you just have to deal with the cold!
orange genius
who sane wants to travel to USA these days?
there are better options if want to travel in english speaking developed country,say Australia,NZ,possibly Canada...
virusrex
In a sane country this would mean very important heads would roll because of the huge disaster made Trump look ridiculous.
But in the US under the current administration this is just another Wednesday.
Bob Fosse
Ooops. ICE made a mess of this one.
BB
But which is it, MAGA? Totally the right call to arrest them because they violated the laws and deserve handcuffs and shackles? Or should we just let them stay and do the work we need them to do? Can't be both.
Asiaman7
Could there be any harsher slap in the face than that?
GuruMick
Sounds like an abuser in an abusive relationship
"Get out, get out "...."or, I,m sorry, please stay "
And the egg on faces of posters who a day or so ago said "illegal is illegal " and "shackling them is fine "
Seem more stability inside a blender
Logic101
South Korea halted 22 projects in progress representing $101 billion in investment. Money talks.
quercetum
What does that mean no one is illegal?
If you entered the country illegally, you are not an illegal?