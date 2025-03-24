Trump officials defend use of wartime law to deport migrants

Trump administration officials on Sunday defended their use of extraordinary war powers to deport scores of Venezuelan migrants despite a judge blocking the move and Venezuela denying U.S. officials' assertions that the deportees were gang members.
"It's modern-day warfare, and we are going to continue to fight that and protect American citizens every single step of the way," Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on the "Sunday Morning Futures" program.
Bondi said the Trump administration's decision to deport 137 Venezuelan migrants last weekend to El Salvador was justified because they were members of Venezuela's feared Tren de Aragua gang and posed a safety risk.
Venezuela's interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, said on Friday, however, that none of the Venezuelans deported by the U.S. to El Salvador were members of the gang, which Washington has declared a terrorist group. Relatives and immigration advocates for some of the men have also denied any links.
The administration used the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law, to deport the migrants on the grounds that they were committing violent crimes and sending money back to Venezuela.
White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on CBS' "Face the Nation" program, without citing evidence, that Tren de Aragua was a proxy of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
"The alien sedition act fully applies because we have also determined that this group is acting as a proxy of the Maduro regime," Waltz said. "Maduro is deliberately emptying his prisons in a proxy manner to influence an attack on the United States."
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said on Friday he would continue to probe whether the Trump administration violated his order temporarily blocking the use of the act for deportations after it failed to turn around two flights carrying the Venezuelans.
The Trump administration is facing a March 25 deadline to respond to his request for more details on the deportations.
Some legal scholars view the situation as an escalation in President Donald Trump's confrontation with the judiciary and say it raises concerns of a looming constitutional crisis.
Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, told ABC News' "This Week" program that he would not defy Boasberg's order but reiterated that the Trump administration would continue its arrests of migrants they deem dangerous.
"We're going to continue to arrest public safety threats and national security threats," Homan said. "We will keep targeting the worst of the worst."
Bondi criticized Boasberg for interfering with the Trump administration's agenda.
"This is an out-of-control judge, a federal judge trying to control our entire foreign policy," she said.
On Friday, Boasberg told a justice department lawyer at a hearing that he could not recall ever having heard government lawyers address him in the way the administration had in this case. He did not specify what language he took issue with.
Bondi also stepped up her critiques of other federal judges who she accused of trying to stymie the president's policies.
"We are in court every day, fighting against these activist judges. We're not going to stop. Many of them should be recused from these cases," Bondi said. "They will be recused from these cases."© Thomson Reuters 2025.
Underworld
No, it's not a war. Whatever your language, nobody has declared war and so you can not use this law.
Of course, Bondi knows this but she's an autocrat sucking up to her autocrat boss.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Flyover MAGAs are fine trashing the international reputation of the US because they could never afford experiencing other countries anyways.
patkim
And that's what happens when you don't go through due process in making sure you're arresting real gang members and criminals. In fact, many of these alleged criminals never had any criminal records.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/noncitizens-deported-alien-enemies-act-criminal-records-ice/story?id=119912375
Some reports even has some that were legal immigrants who were only arrested because they were spotted with a tattoo. It seems that if you look Hispanic and have a tattoo, then you're automatically profiled as an illegal gang member.
The stupid thing with all of this, is that of course, the people that they are rounding up are the ones who tend to be legal and without criminal records because those are the ones that tend to not go into hiding. Common sense dictates that the real illegals are the ones keeping themselves well-hidden. Ones being caught thought they had nothing to fear because they had no prior criminal records and have legal status. Common sense.
Yrral
Trump has a criminal record
I'veSeenFootage
To the surprise of absolutely nobody. But of course Trump otakus will claim this is all lies and these men are all bloodthirsty murderers and rapists, just because... they're immigrants.
bass4funk
Biden didn’t go through the process of vetting any illegals when they were being shuffled into the country
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/22/us/politics/irs-ice-immigrants-deportation.html
This should make it even simpler to find them
Yes, they can and should detain them and if they are associated with any gang or have any connection or affiliation, they should be deported
According to whom??? You are assuming now
Not always, if the U.S. can find child molesters and deadbeat fathers and tax cheats, finding hiding illegals is not that complex, that’s common sense
Underworld
So why can't you give them due process? That option is available. Is it because the public would find out that they don't actually have criminal records and your fear-mongering on immigrants is made up.
Underworld
Out of your control, yes, Pam. But he is standing up for the core American value of due process.
Pam Bondi is standing up for fascism.
plasticmonkey
That’s for courts to decide. The DOJ is refusing to show evidence that these deportees are gang members or violent criminals. Most likely because they don’t have any evidence, or that the evidence is insufficient to deport these people legally.
The Trump regime is dismantling due process.
plasticmonkey
Boasberg was appointed by G.W. Bush and has ruled in Trump’s favor more than once. No one with a brain or a shred of honesty would call him a radical leftist activist judge.
NOMINATION
So you only care about due process for deportation now because Trump is President?
Underworld
bass4funk
And that's what happens when you don't go through due process in making sure you're arresting real gang members and criminals. In fact, many of these alleged criminals never had any criminal records.
Yes, but they would have due process and access to the law. They wouldn't be thrown in prison, in a different country, without a trial.
This is nowhere close to equivalent.
Some reports even has some that were legal immigrants who were only arrested because they were spotted with a tattoo. It seems that if you look Hispanic and have a tattoo, then you're automatically profiled as an illegal gang member.
They aren't just deported but imprisoned. How can you tell if they are in a gang without a trial. You can't. They got an innocent soccer player because they mistook the tattoo.
The stupid thing with all of this, is that of course, the people that they are rounding up are the ones who tend to be legal
So are you. Without a trial, you don't know.
Underworld
NOMINATION
So why can't you give them due process? That option is available.
Nope. When anyone is president. But it's only Trump who is denying it.
And we aren't merely talking about deportation, which can happen on entry if you don't have documentation.
We are talking about people in the US who aren't being charged for a crime, but being sent to a hard labor prison in another country.
This is fascism, folks.
Yrral
Judge has already had enough of Trump incompetent,he getting ready to mead out legal punishment against those who defy his orders