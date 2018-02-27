Trump on Florida shooting: 'I'd run in there even without gun'

President Donald Trump said Monday he would have rushed inside the Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead earlier this month, whether or not he was armed at the time.
"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," Trump told a group of state governors gathered at the White House.
"And I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too," said the U.S. president, while adding: "You never know until you're tested."
Trump has vocally criticized an armed deputy who failed to intervene in the February 14 Parkland mass shooting, suggesting he was a "coward."
He took up that theme again in his comments to the governors, calling the performance of some Broward County sheriff's deputies "frankly disgusting."
"They weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners," he said.
Trump reiterated his calls for stronger background checks, more effective responses to early warning signs, greater mental health resources and a ban on so-called "bump stocks," devices designed to make semi-automatic weapons fire at even faster rates.
"Bump stocks, we're writing that out," he said. "I don't care if Congress does it or not, I'm writing it out myself," he said.
The U.S. president also said he met with leaders of the National Rifle Association and told them, "fellows, we have to do something. We have to do background checks."
"If we see a sicko, I don't want him having a gun," he said.
The NRA, which has a strong presence among Trump supporters, has been a zealous defender of the constitutional right to bear arms, fighting even modest gun control proposals.
"There is no bigger fan of the Second Amendment than me and no bigger fan of the NRA," Trump said. "These guys are great people. They're going to do something. And they're going to do it, I think, quickly. I think they want to see it. But we don't want to have sick people having the right to have a gun."
Trump has vowed to press ahead with gun law reform in the wake of the Parkland tragedy, but the White House has yet to announce support for specific legislation in Congress, where enacting federal gun restrictions faces major obstacles.
Lawmakers returned to Washington Monday under intensifying pressure to address the nation's gun violence epidemic, with a new CNN poll showing that 70 percent of Americans now support stricter gun laws, up 18 points since October.© 2018 AFP
René Pihlak
we know how you "ran" when you were drafted to Vietnam...
katsu78
Trump continued, "I mean, it was just some kid with a gun. It wasn't something terrifying, like a bird or having dirt on my hands or having to eat steak without ketchup."
Laguna
Any attempt to imagine Trump "running" defies me. Maybe he'd have ridden a golf cart in there and given that young man a stern talking to about taking responsibility for your own actions.
PTownsend
"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," Trump told a group of state governors gathered at the White House.
Give Cadet Bonespurs a cape and his meds. He's gone full-on delusional.
The signs have been there for some time, like hallucinating thousands of Muslims dancing in the streets celebrating the attack on NY, and having the largest crowds in history at his inauguration.
.
katsu78
Ha! Trump doesn't talk about taking responsibility. He would have just called the kid a loser and casually worked in how his inauguration crowd was the largest in history.
PTownsend
And Trump's attacks on law enforcement continue. Interesting that since Trump took over the GOP the Party's done a turnaround. Instead of supporting local law enforcement and agencies like the FBI, they demean and attack them. Instead of favoring fiscal restraint they call for unprecedented spending. They show zero regard for what they used to call 'family values'. And they seem to be content with 'foreign' powers meddling in elections, especially when it helps them.
Aly Rustom
Says the germaphobe whose afraid of shaking hands lest he contracts something...
Tommy Jones
More brilliance from Trump.
CrazyJoe
Run? With those painful bone spurs? I doubt he'd even have the courage to hobble in.
All events, however tragic, are seen by our President in the context of how they can be used to boost his own ego.
Midnight Sun Tribe
What a profoundly disgusting excuse for a human being.
Simon Foston
He seems to "really believe" a lot of things.
presto345
He may get a chance at the next school shooting.
kawabegawa198
What a great President he is turning out to be. The next six years are going to be truly something to look forward to. Shame the Lefties will be burt-hurt though!
Tokyo-Engr
Assinine statement by Trump.
Again, it is all about him; typical of a megalomaniac.
There were four sheriff deputies that did not enter the school. Other law enforcement members are criticizing these deputies as well and stating they should have went into the school. After Columbine (where law enforcement set up a perimeter as kids died inside the school) officers were retrained and procedures were changed such that officers are to go into the school find and terminate the shooter as soon as possible. This man failed to do his job (or failed to follow procedure).
This is a very sad and tragic story and Trump making this type of statement is not becoming of a President (or a leader of any sort)
serendipitous1
Wish he had!
Reckless
I think he means he would have run out of there screaming!
PTownsend
Not picking a fight, but do you know for certain what the procedures were in this jurisdiction for this particular school, what the job description was for the on-duty security officer as well as for the officers called in to back him up?
I expect paid security officers to do what they can to keep me safe, but do not expect them to be willing to risk their lives for me.
thepersoniamnow
Lol Donald now believing his own tales of grandeur...
Winning the presidency probably inflated his ego to immense proportions.
zichi
Donald has watched too many John Wayne movies.
Kobe White Bar Owner
bollox
Jimizo
No, you don’t.
You dodged the draft to make sure you weren’t tested under fire.
I think you get an ‘F’.
zichi
How can someone with OCD own a gun?
Blacklabel
Yeah amazing how this whole tragedy is being turned into “trump is attacking law enforcement again” by the media.
just another case of we like liberals support whoever or whatever Trump is against or whoever he is trying to hold accountable. Nothing has changed.
Tokyo-Engr
@PTownsend - I take no offense to your question as it is valid. I can say the following; Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in no uncertain terms he should have gone in and that is the procedure. Also it is a fact that the procedures and training were modified dramatically after Columbine. It is also a fact that other law enforcement officers said he (Peterson) should have went in as well.
I cannot say for a fact whether or not the specific manuals or procedures for Peterson said he should have gone in or not. I think we will find out in due course however as Peterson has a lawyer and is starting to talk to the media (his statement by the way, is that he thought shots were coming from outside so he maintained a tactical position outside rather than enter the school....this might imply procedure is to enter the building in this type of scenario.....I am sure we will eventually find out...).
If I were a parent of a deceased child I would have some pretty serious questions as to why Peterson waited outside. The fact that this guy did not go in also will give more credence to the stupid idea of arming teachers.
Peterson was a deputy, not a security guard, and in that position my opinion is he should be willing to risk his life to save kids. Trump is the President of the United States. He should know better than to make such an idiotic statement that I would expect to hear on a middle school playground.
Cricky
To be fair he is surrounded by armed Secret service agents, so he doesn't need a gun. Although some of them would have to carry him if he was to reach anything like a running speed.
Toasted Heretic
America must be so proud of it's fantasist and pathological President.
You have a madman in charge.
Blacklabel
Take everything literally that Trump says to try to mock him. He’s 71 of course he can’t actually run.
he is saying that most people, including him, would run into a school even without a gun and try to do SOMEthing to save kids. So armed professionals WITH guns and training and who get paid to do that, should be no question what they do.
You usual people who love to mock everything, wouldn’t you do the same, try to save some kids any way you could?
Simon Foston
BlacklabelToday 08:58 am JST
Are you by any chance just making generalisations about this story because you can't defend what Trump said, which is what this article is specifically about?
Laguna
Agreed - he violated procedure. Two problems:
He had no idea of the firefight he might get into: How many shooters there were, what types of weapons they had, their location, the disposition of other building occupants;
As an engineer, I'm sure you're aware that illogical procedures - those that do not even approximate resulting in an even remotely satisfactory outcome - tend to be ignored, particularly under times of stress. I'd say give the "school resource officer" a break and place the blame where it belongs.
zichi
Blacklabel
thats why there are highly trained swat teams with years of experience and don't just go dashing into buildings but make a judgment call on each situation.
The Florida shooter was in and out of the school building in just 7 minutes, what could have anyone done?
It was in fact Trump who attacked the cops and deputies and called the officer a coward. It wasn't the media making fake news.
Toasted Heretic
Trump is not Superman.
Getting your gun disease under control will save lives. But you won't do that.
Why?
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
I know what he is saying. What we're saying is that there's no way a draft dodger like Donny would have ran into the building. Trump has no backbone, he's all talk.
zichi
FLOTUS dumps down on POTUS on the Florida mass shooting
'I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change,' Melania Trump said at White House luncheon Monday. 'They're our future and they deserve a voice.'
runner3
This guy is so stupid! He's born with a silver spoon in his mouth, lawyer's have been protecting him his whole life. Like a previous poster said not being able to run kept him out of the Vietnam war 5 time. Yet he plays golf and drags his fat ass around the tennis court. I think everone knows which way he would run if he heard gun shots! He is a lier and a coward!
Kniknaknokkaer
And the world responded.....
"Go ahead!"
theFu
I wouldn't trust him to be a Resource Officer at my kid's high school.
And we'll never know the truth, but I seriously doubt he could run anywhere.
Based on what is public about him, I doubt he'd try to save his own children or wife from a shooter.
Blacklabel
I did defend what he said, I said it wasnt meant to be taken literally (obviously). It was meant to reinforce that American values are that those who are armed protect those who are not, and that adults protect children. Neither of these happened and they should have.
I wasnt aware that liberals love the police this week and will do anything to make excuses for them to continue this narrative. Werent you kneeling for the flag and anthem a few weeks ago protesting police?
PTownsend
If that's so, when it takes one of his backers to interpret what Trump says it's a pretty sorry indictment of the US President's communication skills.
unless they're robbing or intimidating them?
I think only those who see the world from an extreme pole would say this.
Some were. Most individuals, including those you call liberals (which I've come to see means those who question Trump), that I know don't have a single, blanket, never-changing attitude about the police. Or any other subject for that matter. But I know extremists want to keep issues simple and polarized.
PTownsend
Thanks for your measured response, but I respectfully disagree. It could well be the security officer was a father himself and valued his life as a father and being able to spend the rest of his life with his own kids more.
Laguna
"You"? - oh, you must mean Americans who demonstrate American values regardless of personal consequences. And those demonstrations against excessive police force are particularly apt here. How would you be responding now if that school resource officer had rushed blindly into the building and caused further student deaths?
Tokyo-Engr
@Laguna
We agree this man did not follow procedures. You are right; I am an engineer and when as part of my work I am involved in risk assessments on critical facilities. During such assessment, we take into account Human Factors (or Human Reliability Analysis). Your comment would fall under the Human Reliability Analysis aspect.
You say we should put the blame where it belongs. I believe you and I are in agreement. The primary blame goes to the laws that allowed this young deranged individual to get this firearm. That, I think you and I would agree, is the root cause. Also there is no reason for a member of the general public to have a weapon of this type.
Additionally , there were numerous warnings to law enforcement about this individual, which were not dealt with serious enough. The FBI was tipped off and did not do anything. The U.S. has a culture of violence, especially in the entertainment industry. This young man was supposedly on SSRI's which while not the root cause of the problem are a common link in many of these events.
No, I do not blame Peterson for what happened. I am only making a comment about his reaction to this event. I believe if he thinks he is right we will see a defamation lawsuit in the not so near future (after all this occurred in the litigious US). I still think he should have went in. What would I have done? I have no idea, but I am not in that position.
The parents of these children have every right to ask Mr. Peterson why he did not respond. Also for the sake of potential future events his actions should be investigated (in a transparent way - which wont happen) to see if there are better ways to respond to such events in the future.
Tokyo-Engr
@PTownsend - Your point is well taken (i.e. he may have been a father). Looking at it from the point you brought up (and as a father myself) it is impossible to deny that this may have been going through Peterson's head. On the other hand, one could argue there are many law enforcement officers who are also fathers who put their lives on the line daily to perform their duty.
In the end we could probably go on forever on this one (round and round and round). I guess we disagree on this but that is OK. The world (and this website) would certainly be a boring place if we all agreed on everything.
Blacklabel
No, its simply liberals lack of comprehension skills or to understand something that is figurative in speech and is not literal. If you dont know that a 71 year old man cant just "run in there", I cant help you. You are simply pretending you dont know what the person means so that you can mock. In order to avoid dealing with the actual issue which is why didnt the armed person go in there and more importantly, what would YOU do if you were there?
robert maes
Whatever else President Trump is, he is surely a coward. I don't hold it against him that he dodged Vietnam, that was a sensible decision but
1) he is even to scared to visit the DMZ zone in South Korea, using the " bad weather " as an excuse to cancel the planned trip. Strange, as hundreds of journalists had no problem making the trip. Even surrounded by his army and bodyguards he is too chicken.
2) He is to scared to visit even his troops in the conflict zones, again, with his army and bodyguards around him.
And finally, a brave man, or just a man, does not shoot his mouth of like that. Nobody can be sure of what he would do in such a situation until you are in it.
Blacklabel
Im sure if the Sheriff in charge were Sheriff Joe Arpaio or Sheriff David Clarke, liberal opinions would be much different and forgiveness for not doing their job would be zero. This guy actually said its "not my responsibility" when asked about the conduct of his deputies.
bass4funk
Interesting, none of these libs would do a darn thing and none of the libs have a solution either in Washington or on JT. Easy to throw boulders and easy to rant on about draft dodging when we had a notoriously famous lib President that did the EXACT same thing. So the left has zero room to talk draft dodging or about solutions when they have none....except banning guns OR use the race card. Yawn, Cheerios time....
Haaa Nemui
For me it would depend on their position regarding gun rights and have zero to do with whether they are left or right leaning.
Blacklabel
What’s gun rights got to do with it? The people who have the guns allowed unarmed children and teachers to be killed as they waited outside.
I don’t see how this can be defended in any way except excuses to cover negligent behavior.
PTownsend
I have no idea what I would have done in that particular situation. I don't think any honest person does either.
How have you reacted when faced with overwhelming firepower in the past, and what would you have done in this case? I think if you're honest you'll admit you don't know how you would have reacted.
With the possible exception of highly trained and experienced security personnel - Navy SEALs, SAS and the like - none of us is programmed to react like a lethal autonomous weapon system.
Are you speaking for those who disagree with you? Are you having a conversation with yourself and an imagined enemy?
Haaa Nemui
If you're charged with protecting the public, and you support the right of the public to arm themselves to the teeth because "no worries we the police can take care of it" then it has everything to do with gun rights. It has zero to do with being left or right leaning.
1glenn
I wonder just how deluded he really is. Does anyone believe that he has the cajones to charge at someone armed with an assault rifle, unarmed? Many of our Presidents have seen military service, but the only thing this guy knows how to shoot, is shoot his mouth off.
Tokyo-Engr
@Bass and Blacklabel - I get the points you raise about media bias - it does exist.
But don't you think Trump's statement was at the very least least un Presidential? There are times when the man should keep his mouth (or Twitter) quiet.
Could you at least concede the remarks were in poor taste? Or is there a further context you see here that I am missing. My feelings are pretty strong as I think this type of remark calls into question his ability to be President, and I understand your opinion may be different....but I think one has to admit this does not sound like something that should come from a President of the United States.
PTownsend
Please show one example when a lib (whatever that means) said that.
Trump called someone a coward. I don't recall Clinton ever saying that. That was the context.
I've read a lot of people on this forum make suggestions on what they think could be done. Why the need to exaggerate and distort? And why the fixation on race?
gokai_wo_maneku
I'd like to see Trump run.
clamenza
No doubt had Trump had the opportunity he would have gone in - and then the crybabies would all whine that he picked on a poor Hispanic kid.
Blacklabel
Not in poor taste or unPresidential. He is setting his expectation for all citizens about our values as Americans. He is simply not accepting the liberal tactic to not accept any responsibility for their action/inactions when it suits a political narrative. ‘Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15?’ said the CNN Hogg kid as a way to justify this somehow. His own classmates died and he doesnt even care that the only people who tried to save them were unarmed, while the armed people did nothing? POLITICS.
if people feel they wont be protected by the people trusted to carry guns in public, then everyone is going to want to arm themselves. Which is not what anyone wants. Do you really think people are going to agree to give up any of their guns right after a tragedy where the people with guns did nothing? Is this the type of conduct that we expected of our armed police, they think of their own self preservation first ahead of the lives of children?
Once again, if the people with guns had done their job, this would have been a PRO gun story, not an anti gun one. It is in poor taste of liberals to then use this story for their narrative and keep putting traumatized children on television and Twitter as political spokespeople.
rainyday
All the posts pointing out how idiotic it is for a draft dodger to be tough talking like this are valid, but I think you are missing out on an important point.
This is also coming from the guy who needed to ride a golf cart to keep up with Angela Merkel as she slowly strolled along at the G7 summit last year.
So in addition to being a coward, he also can't run.
Haaa Nemui
There is no way this would have been a pro gun story whether the people who had guns did their job or not. The main problem is one of the people who had a gun shouldn't have. End of.