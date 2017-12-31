Trump on Iran: 'Oppressive regimes cannot last forever'

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on protests in Iran Saturday, warning that the country's people want change and "oppressive regimes cannot endure forever."
Trump posted on Twitter two clips of his speech to the U.N. General Assembly in September in which he took aim at the Iranian regime, which Washington has held out as its top adversary in the Middle East.
"Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice," he tweeted, quoting from the speech.
"The world is watching!"
Trump's posts, his second time addressing the subject in as many days, came as several hundred anti-government demonstrators clashed with police at the University of Tehran in a third straight day of protests.
Hundreds of counter-protesters also massed outside the entrance to the university, chanting "Death to the seditionists" in a show of support for the regime.
Videos shared by social media users outside Iran but which could not be independently verified claimed to show thousands marching peacefully against the regime in several cities including Khorramabad, Zanjan and Ahvaz, with chants of "Death to the dictator."
"The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran's people are what their leaders fear the most," Trump said, again quoting from the U.N. speech.
Trump also tweeted in support of the protesters late Friday, prompting Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Bahran Ghasemi to dismiss his remarks as "opportunistic."© 2017 AFP
10 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
It's a bit of a stretch to claim the Iranian regime fears US military power the most. Judging from Iran's fastboats in the Straight of Hormuz, etc., I'd say Iran has little fear of US military might.
ThePBot
Yes, way more than you know Donnie. More than you know.
Burning Bush
Why are they only watching Iran and not the West Bank and Gaza?
albaleo
Didn't that day come once before in 1979?
Tommy Jones
Because these are Christians and Israel is important to Christian end-times scenarios. This allows the Christians to be extremely complicit in the slaughter of Palestinians, which is obviously a very Christian thing.
CrazyJoe
It is a shame (deplorabe really) that our president has squandered ALL of his credibility on this topic. You can't call for the firing of protesters, engage in almost daily attacks on the Free Press, and snuggle up to strongmen like Putin and Durante and look like anything but a hypocrite.
lostrune2
The Arab Spring was about people standing up against their oppressors
bass4funk
Let’s see how these fastboats hold up against an F-22 laser guided missile or the Nimitz heading straight for it, the don’t have to fear it even if they get crushed to pieces.
How’s he snuggling up to Putin or even Durante? If the people would rise up in those countries he would say the same thing, but they don’t and so far the mullahs aren’t doing anything so as of now, the best opportunity would be is to support these people, Iran has one of the youngest population in the world, so it would make sense for him to encourage these people and most Iranian people don’t hate the US compared to the mullahs that do. The root of the Iranian problem has always been the mullahs.
ZENJI
This is the first and only truth trump has ever uttered.
trumpy has foretold his own demise.
LOL
Tommy Jones
Could it be a laser-guided missile from an F-35 or the Ford? Either way, it does not change the fact that Trump's statement that Iran fears the Military might of the US the most was extremely inane. It did appeal to his chest-thumping, we are the biggest baddest guy an the block so we can do what we want base. (In short, it appeals to the John Wayne type.)
That you ask this question speaks volumes. In relation to Putin, Trump believes Purim over the US intelligence community. That's just the most recent snuggling. The snuggling started during Trump's campaign when all those advisors met with all those Russians. You know, the advisors that initially forgot about meeting with Russians until they were reminded by the media.
As for Duterte, Trump didn't say a word about the vast human rights abuses Duterte is encouraging in the Philippines.
Mall of this is easy to research on your own, but I guess it's easier to ask questions and languish in ignorance than to research.