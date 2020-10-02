Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

6 Comments
By ZEKE MILLER
MORRISTOWN, NJ

President Donald Trump opposes changing the rules for the remaining two presidential debates against Democrat Joe Biden, but his campaign says he will attend regardless.

Tuesday's opening debate in Cleveland quickly turned chaotic, with frequent interruptions by the candidates — particularly Trump. The Commission on Presidential Debates said Wednesday that it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

The commission and representatives from Trump's and Biden's campaigns met Wednesday morning to discuss the previous night’s debate and potential changes. But the commission, which has organized every general election debate since 1988, did not specify what changes it is considering.

Trump, a Republican, tweeted Thursday that he opposed any changes. “Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time,” he tweeted shortly after landing in New Jersey, where he was to hold a campaign fundraiser at his private golf club.

On a conference call with reporters, Trump's reelection campaign indicated that Trump would attend the remaining debates regardless of whether the rules are changed.

“We’re ready to move on to the second and third debates," said campaign communications strategist Jason Miller. "There shouldn’t be any changes. We don’t want any changes.”

He declined to issue an ultimatum that Trump would not attend if changes were made.

Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for Biden, said “we will participate under the CPD’s rules.”

Organizers and both campaigns expect that the next presidential debate, a “town meeting” set for Oct 15 in Miami, will be more orderly, as the candidates address questions asked directly to them by voters. The third and final debate, set for Oct 22 in Nashville, is slated to feature a similar format to Tuesday's event.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Trump opposes rules that will force him to act civil?! What a shocker!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

“Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time,” 

Trump's delusional.

Waiting for Trump's media including his keyboard warriors (US and 'foreign') to admit they were wrong saying Biden wouldn't allow a debate, that Biden couldn't stand for even five minutes, that Biden was incapable of speaking for himself, etc. etc. Shameful lies, but then that's been consistent from his base. Trump fractals, after all.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Poor little victim.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

With the next two moderators not being from Trump's mouthpiece network Fox, I expect there will be far more criticism from the right about how unfair the moderators will be to heir Trump.

Hell, other Fox "talents" were slagging their own Chris Wallace during the debate, claiming it was two against one and that Wallace was too mean to Trump.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I'm not watching this junk or any political advertising. Been getting 20% truths in the mail from both parties this election cycle. Shameful. Every day, there are 4 more oversized postcards in the mail with lies.

Already dropped off our ballots.

It was really tempting to write in "None of the above" for all offices.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The debates are meaningless without the Libertarian party candidate. Both Trump and Biden are essentially advocating for big government. There is very little difference between the two of them. The Libertarian candidate should've been allowed to defend the small government & and anti-war position.

The American elections are rigged. From the voter suppression on local level to the 3rd party suppression on a federal level. Since both Democrats and Republicans have essentially become the same, America doesn't need a 3rd party, but a second party.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

