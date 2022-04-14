Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia Gov Kemp

Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee has given $500,000 to a group that is running attack ads in Georgia against Republican Gov Brian Kemp.
The spending appears aimed at boosting former U.S. Sen David Perdue, whom Trump has endorsed in the GOP gubernatorial primary, but the ad never mentions Perdue by name.
It’s the first major outlay from Trump’s Save America PAC, underlining Trump’s continuing obsession with beating Kemp. Trump views Kemp as disloyal for refusing to help overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election.
The ad criticizes Kemp for not doing enough to combat voter fraud, citing discredited claims that a Georgia law enforcement agency examined and dismissed.
The Save America PAC entered the year with $120 million in cash. But until now, the former president has been reluctant to spend that money beyond small contributions to candidates and money spent on rallies he is now holding almost every week.
Federal campaign records show the donation went to a group called Get Georgia Right PAC in March, as first reported by Politico.
The ad began airing earlier this month, according to Kantar Media. The Associated Press also obtained a copy of a text message the group sent urging people to watch the ad.
The spending comes at a time that Perdue is trailing in the polls and is being outspent by Kemp. Perdue, who's worth $50 million, has suggested he could kick in some of his own money.
“We’re going to make sure this thing is well funded,” Perdue told reporters in March. “We’re going to get our message out.”
Kemp remains dismissive of Trump, with spokesperson Cody Hall attacking Perdue about remarks the challenger made Tuesday criticizing Kemp's stewardship of the state police.
“David Perdue is going to need a lot more than $500,000 to distract from his unhinged rant attacking the Georgia State Patrol," Hall said.
A Perdue loss in Georgia in the state's May 24 primary could be particularly embarrassing for Trump, who recruited Perdue to challenge Kemp and pressed another Republican — Vernon Jones — to exit the governor's race and run for Congress instead. Trump has also endorsed an extensive slate of other Republicans in Georgia running for statewide and congressional offices.
Trump called Kemp a “turncoat,” a “coward” and “a complete and total disaster” at a rally in Commerce, Georgia, last month. But the former president was noncommittal in an April 6 interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks about whether he would do an additional rally for Perdue. He told Fredericks that it's “not easy to beat a sitting governor, just remember that," adding that "it's a close race and we'll see what happens.”
Perdue has parroted Trump's lies in his own attacks against Kemp, declaring at the Commerce rally that “our elections in 2020 were absolutely stolen.”
Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report from New York.
NotSo HungOver
Why is this news ? What are we supposed to read-between-the-lines here ?
Peter14
This is Trump getting rid of people he cant control, from the party and replacing them with people loyal to him first, party second and country a poor third. The autocrat setting up the system that will allow him to do anything and to remain in power as long as he wants. It is the death of democracy in America being orchestrated right now. Spending all that money to kill off one of your own governors to replace with a more loyal to Trump governor.
Sickening to watch.
Eastman
Why is this "newsworthy"?
Bob Fosse
Because there isn’t a comedy section.
Eating their own and throwing away money. Classic.
Peter14
It is tragic. The Republican party needs governors that can think for themselves and do the right thing. Replacing such people with Trump yes men prepared to do what Trump orders no matter if it is legal or not is something even the Democrats should be worried about.
wtfjapan
Why is this "newsworthy"?
because it shows the Trump party will throw their own under the bus if they dont toe the line
Blacklabel
Trump can choose to use his money from his supporters for any candidate he prefers.
Blacklabel
If someone is actively working against you, then they are not “your own” are they?
sangetsu03
I don’t think anyone here is under the illusion that democrats are going to fare well in the next election. This being the case, the republican party are sorting themselves out to make the most advantage of the majority they are sure to win next November. Neither America nor Europe have experienced a tithe of the inflation and economic harm which their policies over the last year have set in motion, and those who have been running the show as the theater was set alight are going to get trampled.
Blacklabel
Recent polls in Georgia show either Kemp or Perdue winning against Abrams and Walker beating Warnock.
that 33% Presidential approval albatross isn’t going away