Trump panel recommends guns in schools to keep U.S. students safe

A safety panel set up by U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of numerous school shootings recommended Tuesday that schools consider arming staff, using veterans as guards and reversing Obama-era guidelines.
The Federal Commission on School Safety panel, led by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, was set up after the February massacre in Parkland, Florida, when a former student shot dead 17 people, sparking mass gun control protests.
The commission rejected calls to increase the minimum age required for gun purchases, arguing in its 180-page report that most school shooters obtain their weapons from family members or friends.
Instead it suggested arming staff -- even teachers in some circumstances -- "for the sake of effectively and immediately responding to violence."
School districts where police responses could be slower, such as rural districts, may benefit in particular, the commission said.
It also recommended education authorities hiring military veterans and former police officers who "can also serve as highly effective educators."
The report pushes for a review of disciplinary guidelines introduced in 2014 under former president Barack Obama, which suggested alternatives to suspension and expulsion to tackle discrimination against black and Latino students.
The commission's report said the measure has had "a strong negative impact on school discipline and safety."
The American Civil Liberties Union condemned that proposition.
"The Trump administration is exploiting tragedies to justify rolling back school children's civil rights protections, despite the lack of any evidence linking school discipline reform to school shootings," it said in a statement.
Over 219,000 U.S. students have been involved in a school shooting since the April 1999 Columbine High School massacre, according to figures collated by the Washington Post.© 2018 AFP
PTownsend
Insanity. Bump stocks might be gone, but did the Trump panel do a trade with the far-too-powerful NRA, bump stocks for guns in school knowing that guns in school means greater sales of guns and ammo? Sick. Sick. Sick.
Insane Wayne
An brilliant idea ! The teachers will execute any children that don't agree with them politically. Students who wear pro American t shirts will be shot in the back of the head by their Communist oppressors.
Deadforgood
Absolutely ridiculous. How can you blame school discipline on school shootings? Clearly another step backwards...how many years of children shooting each other will it take for the government to realize that the NRA needs a tighter leash?
Cricky
Wouldn't it be safer to build a wall around these schools with guard towers manned by local militia groups? The national guard manning road blocks as a outer ring of security checking documents of students. Or arm Geoff (recently divorced) the science teacher with a semi automatic handgun, what could go wrong.
Laguna
How long will it be until they start suggesting arming elementary school students themselves?
Bintaro
Some people watched Die Hard too many times, and actually came to believe the "good guy with a gun" fantasy.
What does it take to neutralize a lone shooter without or with minimal collateral damage ?
It takes a team of people specifically and highly trained for this kind of situation. That's the SWAT in the US, the RAID in France, the SAT in Japan, etc...
Guys who can go in and won't panic and start shooting everyone screaming or running away because they were startled. Teachers and other school staff, regular people are not trained for that, neither is it their job. Putting a gun in their hands won't change this fact.
Hiring veterans specifically for this purpose, that's assuming they kept training, kept in shape, or you know, aren't suffering from PTSD.
Anyway, in most other countries, putting weapons in a school or not is not even a question. It shows how low the US has fallen.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
I wonder why guns aren't allowed at Trump rallies? Sounds like they want to be sitting ducks.
PTownsend
I completely agree, and even with all that training and expertise when bullets start flying things can and do go wrong. Especially when someone is using a pistol or some sort of handgun.
The good guy can take out the bad guy, or can get taken out, or can take out innocent bystanders.
Picture the range of possible problems in a classroom or anywhere in a school, at a concert, in a movie theater, at a restaurant, at a club, at church, waiting for a bus - anywhere people are gathered.
The people who benefit most from America's gun insanity are the guns and ammo industries, their investors, and the politicians who support them.
Cricky
Veterans, no disrespect at all their suffering for all of us is to be applauded, but as above putting a veteran in a school environment where it's calm during class time and suddenly noisy hectic between is probably not the best. Hell I know men who fall apart at the sound of a helicopter. Through no fault of his own. This report has the mental depth of a potato.
Yubaru
Better to build a wall around 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW and stop any and all electronic emissions from there for the next 2 years or so!
jcapan
With a terrorist organization like the NRA is dictating federal policy, you know solutions are on the way! When these zealots lose office in 2020, there is going to be a tsunami of reversals and rollbacks.
bass4funk
I don’t think so, I think depending on the school location, depending on the city ordinance and depending on how the community feels about it, if there is a need for teachers to be armed and the local people are OK with it, then I think they should be, most definitely and by all means. I support it.
expat
From any other quarter this suggestion would interpeted as a bad joke. From this administration, it's a policy proposal. I mean, what could possibly go wrong...
Toasted Heretic
Absolutely. Just look at what happened to Jemel Roberson.
The panel's suggestions are ludicrous.
Perhaps a long, hard look into the reasoning behind the gun culture disease and the kind of society that has made them an object of desire/manhood and placed guns above human lives?
sunfunbun
Such a naive statement. You don't add guns as a means to solve gun control problems, when will you gun supporters ever learn this? It would lead to more killing, and not be preventative. Teachers policing themselves? No way, it makes me sick to think anyone believes this is a solution, and it's downright idiotic to think it'd work.
stormcrow
It's all so surreal.
Is the U.S. a country where most people would want there kids to go to school? I wouldn't send my kids there, but I did . . . once a long time ago. Did anything strange happen? Yeah, one little boy brought a bullet for his daddy's pistol to kindergarten, absent the gun. School's changed a lot since I was a kid.
The modern age boogeyman is an angry young man armed with an automatic assault rifle and a seriously messed up ax to grind. Weird.
cleo
A while back I listened to a BBC podcast where they were interviewing teachers in the US who were taking part in a training programme in preparation for having armed staff in schools.
In one armed-intruder-simulation exercise they had kids running out of a classroom - and one of the trainees 'shot' a student.
In another exercise a teacher 'shot' a kid who was involved in a playground brawl.
Of course, that kind of thing wouldn't happen in real life.
...Would it?
I would not like to have to raise a kid in the 'Great' America of today.
goldorak
American logic for you. Can't accuse them of over-thinking though.
HollisBrown
The next 'logical' step, following an incident of a teacher shooting loads of students, will be calls for students to carry guns to protect themselves from teachers.
This is America. Land of the 'free'.
lostrune2
Teachers aren't paid enough to heap even more extra responsibility on them that involves life and death
Also, more possibilities of this could happen when there's more gun-carrying people - and this guy knew how to handle a gun and legally permitted to carry (he is a military veteran)
"Protest in Alabama as police admit killing wrong man over mall shooting"
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/nov/24/protest-alabama-mall-police-shooting-suspect-emantic-ej-bradford-jr
bass4funk
As an American, it makes perfect sense to me, should have been done a long time ago.
CrazyJoe
Of course, put more guns in the school. Don't raise the age at which someone can buy guns. Don't do stricter background checks. Don't do anything that might actually save a life. Put more guns in schools. Brilliant. Why didn't I think of that?
1glenn
So, the gun lobby says the answer to too many guns on the streets is to put more guns on the streets, and in the schools. Who woulda thunk it?
bass4funk
Arming the teachers would just that.
Hmmmm.....
Toasted Heretic
And that worked for the likes of security guard, Jemel, did it?
Just imagine, a pupil with a grudge (and what school doesn't have one or dozens like that) who gets hold of the gun?
Imagine a teacher, maybe a veteran, who gets so stressed out with a pupil and snaps?
Your guns need to be removed from American society. Unless, of course, the idea of hundreds, nay, thousands more needless young lives being lost is somehow preferable to an end to the gun disease...
goldorak
Fair enough. I sometimes (rarely tbph) envy your 'american logic' i.e. ultra-pragmatism, simple/simplistic good/evil approach etc but in this case i don't think that the simplest (as in 'fight fire with fire') solution is the best one. Kids, vets, teachers, former cops; what a motley crew!
spinningplates
This will have one result.
On day we will have to read the headline: 'Student shoots classmate after obtaining teachers gun.'
Joeintokyo
Guns in school doens't sound like a good idea.
bass4funk
No, but in this case it did.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/may/04/officer-and-two-suspects-reportedly-shot-at-draw-the-prophet-contest-in-texas
Also I believe you can most definitely save lives if you have a crazy deranged person trying to harm others. You have security when you go to bars you have arm security at the airport, bodyguards have armed security, i’m sorry but I think it’s a weak argument when liberals say it’s going to perpetuate and cause more problems, but I submit to you that it will create less problems.
You can also make the same argument for when you’re flying, you could say what happens with this plane goes down, everything is possible, but the fact of the matter it probably won’t happen.
Again, What if you eat a grape and choke? Again, you are making another week argument.
Ahhh, that won’t happen. I understand in Europe don’t like our gun culture, but in our country, we do love and value the second amendment.
Lol
René Pihlak
only in America: solution to shark attack is to have more sharks in all beaches!
PTownsend
Posters who think arming teachers WOULD save lives most likely have zero experience in live firing situations (gun club experiences don't count) or else don't understand what 'would' means.
socrateos
Now, how do we protect our children from the armed staff? Arm our children?
bass4funk
Posters that have never been around live fire, be that cops or gangs or been through street violence could never understand or know what “wouldn’t” means.
HonestDictator
Simple question Bass. When you went to school in your youth K-12 did you constantly worry about being shot in class or anywhere on school grounds? I know I didn't have to worry about such things during my school years through 1996.
So it sounds like a great idea to arm teachers because you yourself don't have to worry about it. But your children/grandchildren do. There will be more shootings instead of less... just more teachers will be involved.
Children these days don't get to go to school to focus on learning anymore... they have to survive to get an education now. There is something seriously wrong with that.
Jimizo
Do you have experience of this which could be instructive?
HonestDictator
So, the only other option is to homeschool/online class teach children to keep them "safe". Serious degradation of learning social skills from natural social interaction with others. That sounds great for the future of humanity... sigh.
SuperLib
Welcome to America, where school teachers moonlight as firearms experts to stop mass killers.
My God. All acceptable collateral damage to people who are too afraid to exist in society without their guns.
bass4funk
I grew up in a different era.
I understand, but when I grew up we didn’t have as many psychos running around trying to make names for themselves clipping people.
I’m sorry, I fail to see your argument, it doesn’t matter what we think, it should be an option available to teachers if they want to carry a firearm or not.
I doubt it.
I’m sorry, but that’s an entirely different topic, look to liberals for that massive blunder.
Again, I totally disagree. Where I live in the States we have many, many gun owners and hunters and my town doesn’t have these problems. Think about this, there is a lot of emotion going on in the courts, you have armed guards protecting the judge, the accuser, the accused and imagine if you didn’t have that. So I’m not buying this argument that guns make our lives less safe, I feel the exact opposite, I believe arming teachers (if they want to) is the right thing to do.
Ah_so
The USA is about to open up a third armed wing of the state - the police, the military and now the teachers.
The solution to more gun crime turns out to be even more guns, in a country where you can buy a military grade carbine three years before you can buy a beer.
Been done:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDULmIOqwA8
A joke, of course, but I'm sure someone would like to market "gunimals" to elementary school kids.
Blacklabel
Anything to avoid talking about the criminal justice reform Trump success until liberals can get back to “but Russia”
nishikat
Machine guns?
kwatt
America has 300, 400, 500,,,,, million guns. It seems at civil war. Shoot who? What a barbaric country!
Luddite
The lunatics have taken over the asylum.