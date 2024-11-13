Trump nominates Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is nominating Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth to serve as his defense secretary.
Hegseth deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and unsuccessfully ran for the Senate in Minnesota in 2012 before joining Fox News.
“With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down,” Trump said in a statement. “Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy."
Trump also announced Tuesday that he is nominating former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.
In a flurry of announcements, Trump also named Bill McGinley, his cabinet secretary in his first administration, as his White House counsel.
Trump is rolling out a steady stream of appointees and nominees for his upcoming administration, working thus far at a faster pace and without as much drama as his first transition following his 2016 victory.
A former Republican congressman from Texas, Ratcliffe served as director of national intelligence for the final months of Trump’s first term, leading the U.S. government’s spy agencies during the coronavirus pandemic. He is a more traditional pick for the role, which requires Senate confirmation, than some rumored loyalists pushed by some of Trump's supporters.
As intelligence director, Ratcliffe was criticized by Democrats for declassifying in the final days of the 2020 presidential election Russian intelligence alleging damaging information about Democrats during the 2016 race even though he acknowledged it might not be true.
Ratcliffe's visibility rose as he emerged in 2019 as an ardent defender of Trump during the House’s first impeachment proceedings against him. He was a member of Trump’s impeachment advisory team and strenuously questioned witnesses during the impeachment hearings.
After the Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach Trump, Ratcliffe said, “This is the thinnest, fastest and weakest impeachment our country has ever seen.” He also forcefully questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller when he testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
"I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation's highest Intelligence positions," Trump said in a statement. "He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH."
8 Comments
dagon
That and being on Fox News eminently qualifies him for being in charge of the defense of the USA in the eyes of MAGA.
In the list of priorities defending Trump ranks higher though.
plasticmonkey
Trump picks Hegseth 'cause he looks good on tee-vee, supports war criminals, and has spent years kissing Trump's backside.
That's it.
Five Families
He is qualified. A good descion.
Following graduation from Princeton in 2003, Hegseth joined Bear Stearns as an equity capital markets analyst and was also commissioned as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard.[ In 2004 his unit was called to Guantánamo Bay, where he served as an Infantry platoon leader with the Minnesota Army National Guard. His unit was under the operational control of the 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment 101st Airborne Division. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. Shortly after returning from Cuba, Hegseth volunteered to serve in Baghdad and Samarra, where he held the position of infantry platoon leader and, later in Samarra, as Civil–Military Operations Officer. During his time in Iraq, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and a second Army Commendation Medal.
He returned to active duty in 2012 as a captain. He deployed to Afghanistan with the Minnesota Army National Guard and acted as a senior counterinsurgency instructor at the Counterinsurgency Training Center in Kabul.
Awards, decorations
Combat Infantryman Badge
Bronze Star (x2)
Army Commendation Medal (x2)
National Defense Service Medal
Afghanistan Campaign Medal
Iraq Campaign Medal
Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
Expert Infantryman Badge.
He is qualified like any other. Youing and bright.
Way better than the current.
I would say that the enemies of the USA and her allies have just been put on notice.
As I type this, air raid sirens blast and F-16's fly ahead. Somewhere in South Korea.
The readiness level is certainly rising. Drills.
The mood here, proud and optimistic.
Blacklabel
Your team lost the election- making any liberal opinions about who is chosen irrelevant and your approval unnecessary.
congratulations to the new appointees and let’s judge them on their performance in office.
plasticmonkey
Trump insulting the military again.
It's only great if He is in charge.
When is Trump going to get the big military parade he's always wished for, the kind they do in North Korea? All that military equipment going by should stroke his flaccid ego. (Just make sure there are no vets in wheelchairs.)
Some dude
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-47201923
Fox News host Pete Hegseth has said on air that he has not washed his hands for 10 years because "germs are not a real thing".
Speaking on Fox and Friends, Hegseth said the infectious micro-organisms did not exist because they could not be seen with the naked eye.
"I inoculate myself," added the Harvard and Princeton graduate.
Wonder how that goes down with Trump, who's supposed to be fanatical about hand-washing.
bass4funk
Yes
So what’s he supposed to do? If you’re President and you want to work for a President, any President, you need to kiss up, that’s the rule.
Blacklabel
the same people who loved “weird” Tampon Tim Walz as some kind of “military guy” are complaining about Pete Hegseth?
talk about lack of self awareness.
correct! That’s why the Democrats were voted out of office, our pronoun and woke obsessed military had become a critical weakness.