Trump says Canada’s role in U.S. fentanyl crisis justifies 35% tariffs on Canadian goods

President Donald Trump said in a Thursday letter that he will raise taxes on imported goods from Canada to 35%, deepening a rift between two North American countries that have suffered a debilitating blow to their decades-old alliance.
The letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is an aggressive increase to the 25% tariff first announced by Trump in February, allegedly in an effort to get Canada to crackdown on fentanyl smuggling despite the relatively modest trafficking in the drug. The higher rates would go into effect Aug. 1.
“I must mention that the flow of Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers,” Trump wrote.
While multiple countries have received tariff letters this week, Canada — America's second largest trading partner after Mexico — has become something of a foil to Trump. It has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and pushed back on the president's taunts of making Canada the 51st state.
Carney was elected prime minister in April on the argument that Canadians should keep their “elbows up.” He has responded by distancing Canada from its intertwined relationship with the U.S., seeking to strengthen its links with the European Union and the United Kingdom.
Hours before Trump's letter, Carney posted on X a picture of himself with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying, “In the face of global trade challenges, the world is turning to reliable economic partners like Canada.” Implied in his statement was that the U.S. has become unreliable because of Trump's haphazard tariff regime, which has gone through aggressive threats and reversals.
Trump has sent a series of tariff letters to several countries that became increasingly personal in recent versions, including a Wednesday note that put a 50% tariff on Brazil for the ongoing trial of its former president, Jair Bolsonaro, for trying to stay in office after his 2022 election loss. Trump was similarly indicted for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.
In June, Trump said he was suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue its digital services tax, which would hit U.S. technology companies. A few days later, talks resumed when Carney rescinded the tax.
It was unclear from Trump's Thursday letter how the higher tariffs would interact with the 2020 United States Mexico Canada Agreement that Trump negotiated. Under the current tariff regime, the USMCA protected eligible goods. But a review of the pact is scheduled for 2026.© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Wasabi
are you tired of some much win maga? your country is going down the toilet thank to your president. What a shame.
Bret T
WasabiToday 11:05 am JST
are you tired of some much win maga? your country is going down the toilet thank to your president. What a shame.
How so? Please let us know what aspects of the US are failing? All I see is winning!
u_s__reamer
By the same reasoning the USA's nefarious role in - - - (fill in the blank) would justify imposing a 100% tariff on all made-in-America goods, if not a deserved Cuban-style embargo. Lula is no fool and will teach Trump a lesson in real leadership and, as a lesson in courage to the craven US political class, Bolsonaro is going to be locked up where he and others like him belong.
Jay
In other words, rather than stand up for everyday Canadians, Carney’s shown his true colors - aligning himself with the Globalist World Order, just as we all knew he would. The real agenda is further entrenching Canada into supranational deals and elite-driven alliances, not protecting national interest. The really sad thing is, we actually had a chance with Poilievre.
Of course there's a trial - just another chapter in the Globalist's playbook: destroy anyone who dares challenge their power, especially if they’re populist, nationalist, or refuse to bend the knee to the Soros-EU-Davos cartel. Bolsonaro refused to sell his country out to the globalist machine, so now the corrupt Brazilian establishment - bought and paid for by the WEF and China - is trying to jail him for daring to question a rigged election. Sound familiar?
Tell you what, Brazil has been rotting from the inside, just like the rest of Latin America, thanks to decades of socialist parasites looting their own countries. Radical Leftist politics have decimated one and a half entire continents - just look at Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Peru - and don't get me started on Mexico. These regimes survive by feeding crumbs to the poor while selling out national resources to global corporations and Beijing.
The entire region is a cautionary tale of what happens when you let these people take root.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Well if Trump says it it must be true!!!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Now drill baby drill and let's cut Medicaid, amirite?
Xamo
Don't just listen to Trump on the role that Canadian organized crime groups play in the fentanyl trade. The Vancouver Sun has covered the subject and opined, "Unfettered access to chemicals used to make illicit drugs turned B.C. into a major exporter of both homemade methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Hells Angels, United Nations gang, Asian syndicates and Mexican cartels work together and leave a trail of destruction around the world."
The Canadian government has refused to crack down on known member of organized criminal groups that control its ports. It has no one to blame but itself.
Wasabi
A fellow, a multi bankrupt, sex offender, a very stable genius that wan you to inject blech into your body.... is your leader. He also want to attach greenland, Panama, Gaza, he flip flop and lies every days....
Yrral
Jay ,America is heading south,by Christmas,the US economy will be headed for the border,the US was a Ferrari,by the time Trump gets get out office,it was an Edsel
itsonlyrocknroll
That is ruthless,
Justified?
Well, that is indeed a matter of opinion.
It would be smart to extend the higher rates to September 1st allowing WTO Involvement with a view a reset, a completely revised global trading system rules based treaty.
Jay
Yes, drill: for energy, sovereignty and survival. Still a far better option than controlling people with solar panels from China, cobalt from African slave mines, wind turbines made with oil-derived plastics and rare earth metals - all subsidized by OUR taxes while monthly electricity bills triple and our cars become absolutely useless if you can’t plug it in overnight.
But your flawless elites won’t suffer. They’ll always have everything they need. It’s the working man - the trucker, the farmer, the single mother trying to afford heating in winter - who gets gutted by this climate cult con. They’ll own nothing, live in a pod, eat bugs - and freeze doing it - while Klaus Schwab and his cronies rake in billions.
So yeah, drill baby drill and shove the windmills where the sun don’t shine.
Tokyo Guy
In other words, rather than stand up for everyday Canadians, Carney’s shown his true colors - aligning himself with the Globalist World Order,
I always wondered what you'd get if you crossed a conspiracy theorist with a bogan.
lincolnman
Trump - showing us every day - sometimes multiple times each day - that he is far into a deep cognitive decline - and has lost his ability to perceive reality...
It's beyond 25th Amendment time...Congress DO YOUR JOB!