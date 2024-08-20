 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 17, 2024. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo Image: Reuters/Jeenah Moon
world

Trump posts image of fake Taylor Swift endorsement

6 Comments
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES

Former President Donald Trump has posted a fake social media image of pop superstar Taylor Swift asking people to vote for him in the November election.

A Sunday entry by the Republican candidate on Truth Social showed Swift dressed in red, white and blue with a caption that said "Taylor Swift Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump."

"I accept!" Trump wrote.

Swift has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the 2024 race but has supported Democrats in the past.

The singer backed President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in 2020. Harris is set to be formally nominated as the 2024 Democratic candidate at the party's national convention in Chicago this week. She also criticized Trump in a 2020 documentary.

Spokespeople for Swift and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump also posted photos of young women wearing "Swifties for Trump" shirts, and a satirical article with the headline "Swifties Turning to Trump After ISIS Foiled Taylor Swift Concert." The article was marked "SATIRE" above the headline.

Swift canceled three shows in Vienna this month after authorities said they had foiled a planned attack. Local officials arrested a 19-year-old man who they said was inspired by Islamic State.

Several Swift fans and watchdog groups said many of the images posted by Trump appeared to be deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence.

Advocates in the music industry, Hollywood and Washington have been pushing for federal legislation and other measures to fight the explosion of fake AI images online.

Trump's post was "yet another example of AI's power to create misinformation," consumer group Public Citizen said.

"The potential harms to our society that could result from such misinformation, including abuses of our elections, are wide-reaching and immensely damaging," the group added.

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Swift fan Rebecca Goff handed out friendship bracelets, a common practice among the singer's fans, at a Nevada Democratic Party breakfast.

Goff, 39, said she felt Trump was the antithesis of what she believes Swift stands for, including celebrating girlhood and womanhood.

"That's like the antithesis of what Trump and the GOP are trying to do, especially to women. They're trying to make us smaller. They want us to go back to being just housewives, child bearers," Goff said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Satire to this guy is the fact that he gets people to send him money. It is pretty funny.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Trump is a felon and a cad.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Desperately seeking voters. Weird old loser.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

One wonders how dumb someone would need to be to believe that Swift would endorse the antithesis of everything she believes in?

Seems the answer is: Trump-level dumb…

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How weird.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

he had another disaster of a day today with rambling incoherent nonsense.

nephew says he's showing signs of dementia like his father, cousin and sister.

it's getting kind of sad to watch someone decay like that, worse every day.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump deserves the benefit of the doubt, as most women who are beautiful like Taylor Swift tend to be conservative.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump Swift defeat

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is it worth studying Japanese in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ekin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Must-Know Japan Life Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

30 Shops To Customize Products in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Student Accommodations In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Bug Catching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sukagawa City Shakado Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel