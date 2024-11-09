Trump prepares to withdraw from Paris climate agreement, NYT reports

(Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has prepared executive orders and proclamations on withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and shrinking the size of some national monuments to allow more drilling and mining, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Trump is also expected to end the pause on permitting new liquefied natural gas exports to big markets in Asia and Europe and revoke a waiver that allows California and other states to have tighter pollution standards, according to the report.
Trump promised during his campaign to take many of the actions listed in the report. Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump transition team, said in a response to a Reuters request that the results of Tuesday's election gave him a "mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail. He will deliver."
The administration of President Joe Biden paused approvals of new LNG exports in January in order to complete a study on the environmental and economic impact of the exports. The U.S. Energy Department will have a draft updated analysis out for a 60-day public comment period before the end of the year, a department official said.
Some people on the transition team are discussing moving the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency out of Washington, the report said, citing unnamed people involved in the discussions.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Bret T
Article summary: 74,205,600 US voters supported this thinking. The New York Times editor does not.
deanzaZZR
Quelle surprise
Peter14
US, were in.
Next President, were out.
Next President, We are back in.
Next President, We are out again.
Next President, ?? Probably back in again, if Trump hasn't killed democracy and rigged all future elections in the Russian model of democracy that is.
Mike_Oxlong
It's the right move. He did it before, of course he'll do it again.
NCIS Reruns
RIP Planet Earth
Victim to right-wing politics and corporate greed.