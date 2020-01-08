Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
world

Trump pressed to detail what prompted strike on Iranian general

By KEVIN FREKING and DEB RIECHMANN
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump and his top advisers are under pressure to disclose more detail about the intelligence that led him to order the killing of t op Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which has greatly heightened tension with Tehran.

Trump said Tuesday that his decision saved American lives and that members of Congress will be briefed on the reasons for the U.S. attack.

“We saved a lot of lives,” Trump said. “They were planning something.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it was clear that Soleimani was continuing his efforts to build a network of activities “that were going to lead potentially to the death of many more Americans.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters that Iranian threats against Americans were “'days away" from being executed.

Democratic lawmakers are not yet convinced.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on Trump to declassify the written notification the president sent to Congress after the fatal strike on Soleimani. The notification was required under the War Powers Resolution Act of 1973, which requires the president to report to Congress when American forces are sent into hostile or imminently hostile situations.

“It is critical that national security matters of such import be shared with the American people in a timely manner,” the senators wrote. “An entirely classified notification is simply not appropriate in a democratic society, and there appears to be no legitimate justification for classifying this notification.”

trump is a liar, the US is now planning on bombing Iranian cities and cultural sites. This will happen no matter what the government of Iran will do.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If it was something "they" were planning and it's legit, dont suddenly become bashful, share it with the world!

Personally speaking I think it was just Trump being Trump and that is most dangerous of all!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well, Soleimani wasn’t preparing it alone nor executing alone.

Let’s hope they know what they were preparing then...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

lawless thugs like Trump are above reason or logic....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

