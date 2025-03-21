 Japan Today
US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the East Room of the White House Image: AFP
world

Trump demands courts stop blocking his agenda

By Shaun TANDON
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Thursday that courts stop blocking his agenda, edging closer to a constitutional showdown after a judge suggested the administration ignored an order to block summary deportations.

A federal judge, in a strongly worded order, gave the Justice Department until Tuesday to explain why it went ahead with flights to prison in El Salvador of Venezuelan migrants, some of whom say they committed no crime and were targeted only for their tattoos.

Trump, in a scathing attack on the judiciary that would have been unthinkable coming from most presidents, demanded that the Supreme Court intervene.

"It is our goal to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and such a high aspiration can never be done if Radical and Highly Partisan Judges are allowed to stand in the way of JUSTICE," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post aimed at Chief Justice John Roberts.

"STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump wrote in all capital letters.

"If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!"

Roberts, who was nominated by Republican George W Bush, a day earlier issued a rare rebuke by the country's top justice to remarks of the president after Trump called for the impeachment of the judge who ruled on the immigration case.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts said in a brief statement. "The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose."

James Boasberg, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Washington, on Saturday had issued an emergency order against the deportation of Venezuelans as they sought legal recourse.

He said that two flights in the air needed to turn around. El Salvador's President Nayyib Bukele, who has offered to take in prisoners on the cheap in Latin America's largest prison, responded on social media: "Oopsie... Too late."

In a new order on Thursday, Boasberg said that an acting field office director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency explained that the Trump administration was considering justifying its actions by saying the issue was a matter of "state secrets."

"This is woefully insufficient," Boasberg wrote, saying that "the Government again evaded its obligations."

He said that a regional official in charge of immigration enforcement was not in a position to attest to cabinet-level arguments against a federal court.

He gave the Trump administration until Tuesday to explain why it did not violate his restraining order.

Officials said that 237 Venezuelans were flown to El Salvador, some of them as Trump invoked the rarely used 1798 Alien Enemies Act to remove alleged members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that he had confidence that the deported Venezuelans were gang members but that even if not, they were illegally in the United States.

A lawyer for one of the men, Jerce Reyes Barrios, said that he was a professional soccer player in Venezuela with no criminal record who applied through legal channels for asylum in the United States after demonstrating against Nicolas Maduro, the leftist president whose legitimacy is rejected by Washington and the opposition.

The lawyer, Linette Tobin, said that U.S. authorities accused him of gang membership based on a tattoo that in fact was associated with his fandom for Real Madrid.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said that Trump was "refusing to accept that we are still a nation of laws and not royal edicts."

"Amazingly, Trump believes that his election means that he can do whatever he wants even in violation of the Constitution," he said.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

15 Comments
Roberts deserves applause for standing up to 47 and maintaining his integrity.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

You know DJT is thinking with maximum clarity when he resorts to ALL CAPS.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Trump hates being subject to the law.

Because he's a deranged narcissist with delusions of grandeur.

Trump believes that his election means that he can do whatever he wants even in violation of the Constitution

Exactly.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Rubio said Monday that he had confidence that the deported Venezuelans were gang members but that even if not, they were illegally in the United States.

So that means the Alien Enemies Act can be used to send any undocumented alien to a prison in El Salvador?

That's not what you said before, Marco.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

"It is our goal to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and such a high aspiration can never be done if Radical and Highly Partisan Judges are allowed to stand in the way of JUSTICE," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post aimed at Chief Justice John Roberts.

Too bad Don. The courts won't allow you to keep doing illegal things.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

I thought the Supreme Court would just roll over, play dead and be a lap dog for Trumputin, especially with that sellout Clarence Thomas still on it. May have to rethink it.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

May have to rethink it.

Thomas and Alito are certainly in the tank for His Majesty. The other conservatives may still have a certain amount of judicial spine left. We'll see, though.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Let's go judges..

Stop MAGA regime fascist agenda..

6 ( +6 / -0 )

A convicted felon telling the U.S. courts how to do their jobs. WTF?!

elections have consequences. . . hopefully the next 4 years will go by quickly without great harm

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Come on Donny....too weak...who was that narco terrorist that attacked the Supreme Court building itself, in Colombia. ?

Pablo Escabar .

Theres a man you can admire.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Can’t wait for the Supreme Court to smack all these judges down, so he can continue with agenda

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Bass4,you have no knowledge of law,i.was the first to say Trump would be indicted and convicted,lots of Trump official are feeling the heat, Trump will be impeached in November of 2026

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Can’t wait for the Supreme Court to smack all these judges down, so he can continue with agenda

SC ruled against him last time, remember? It was only a couple of weeks ago.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

For Heaven's (and the world's) sake, "LOCK HIM UP!" Even some Scotus Supremos must be feeling the shame (they brought on themselves) now that they find themselves being dictated to by a convicted felon.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

bass4funk

Can’t wait for the Supreme Court to smack all these judges down, so he can continue with agenda

It's the Chief Justice that he is complaining about!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The voters voted for it. High time for it all to be implemented 200% down the line.

Even if one disagrees, they definitely didn't vote to have illegal gang members repatriated.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

