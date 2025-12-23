 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C.
FILE PHOTO: A general view of a U.S. State Department sign outside the U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo Image: Reuters/Annabelle Gordon
world

Trump pulls 30 career envoys in ‘America First’ push; critics say it weakens U.S. abroad

2 Comments
By Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is recalling nearly 30 ambassadors and other senior career ‌diplomats to ensure embassies reflect its “America First” priorities, a move critics said would weaken U.S. credibility abroad.

The State Department declined to provide a list of the diplomats ⁠being recalled. A senior department official said on ‍Monday the move was "a standard process in any ‍administration" but critics ‍said that was not so.

"An ambassador is a personal representative ⁠of the president, and it is the president’s right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries ​who advance the America First agenda," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Nearly 30 senior diplomats were among those ordered back to Washington, people familiar with the matter said.

They were posted to smaller countries in Africa and Asia where the top U.S. representative ⁠has traditionally been from the Foreign Service, which is made up of career officials not aligned with a political party, the people said.

The recalled diplomats were encouraged to find new roles in the State Department, a second U.S. official said.

The American Foreign Service Association representing foreign service officers said it was working to confirm which members were recalled after some reported being notified by phone with no explanation - a process its spokesperson called "highly irregular."

"Abrupt, unexplained recalls reflect the same pattern of institutional sabotage and politicization our survey data shows is already harming morale, effectiveness, and ​U.S. credibility abroad," spokesperson Nikki Gamer said in an email.

The State Department declined to respond to Gamer's comments.

Trump has sought ⁠to place loyalists in senior roles since starting his second term after encountering resistance during his first term advancing his foreign policy priorities within the U.S. national ‍security establishment.

Jeanne Shaheen, ranking Democrat on the U.S. Senate Committee ‌on Foreign Relations, assailed the ‌Republican administration's removal of the diplomats ‍while about 80 ambassadorial posts remain vacant.

"President Trump is giving away U.S. leadership ‌to China and Russia by removing qualified career ‍Ambassadors who serve faithfully no matter who's in power," Shaheen posted on X. "This makes America less safe, less strong and less prosperous."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Trump doesn't care about US interests abroad. He is more interested in taking a colonial stake in the third most important region or lower.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Foreign policy failure.

Trump is effectively a lame duck president at this point.

His approval ratings are in the toilet and everything he does makes them lower.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Cutting to The Point With Kazoku Japanese Kitchen Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Konkai Komyo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog