 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Qatar US Trump
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
world

Trump punishes Canada with 10% extra import tax for not pulling down anti-tariffs ad sooner

0 Comments
By MARK SCHIEFELBEIN
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by an extra 10% because of an anti-tariff television ad aired by the province of Ontario.

The ad used the words of former President Ronald Reagan to criticize U.S. tariffs, angering Trump who said he would end trade talks with Canada. Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford said he would pull the ad after the weekend, and it ran Friday night during the first game of the World Series.

“Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform as he flew aboard Air Force One to Malaysia.

"Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now.”

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will both attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia. But Trump told reporters traveling with him that he had no intention of meeting Carney there.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo