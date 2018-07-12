Trump pursues hardline trade policies, despite costs

Unleashing another barrage of punitive trade tariffs on thousands more Chinese products, President Donald Trump has shown he is willing to pursue hardline policies -- no matter the cost.
And as Trump's attacks on Germany at the NATO summit this week demonstrate, that aggressive strategy extends to allies as well as traditional rivals and to security as well as trade.
Stock markets over the last few days were recovering due to the view expressed by analysts, like JP Morgan and CFRA, that the initial salvos in the trade war were simply a "negotiating tactic."
But Tuesday's announcement that the administration would proceed with 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese goods as soon as September put an end to that more benign view, sending global markets tumbling on Wednesday.
That move comes on top of 25 percent duties on $34 billion in annual imports from China, with another $16 billion on the way, as well as steep tariffs on steel and aluminum from around the world.
And Trump has threatened to hit another $200 billion in goods from China, and put new taxes on auto imports, in a move largely aimed at Germany.
China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union have responded to each US move with retaliation of their own. Oxford Economics analyst Adam Slater said the total share of global trade facing high tariffs could rise to five percent.
Economists warn this poses a serious risk to the world economy, as it will depress investment and US growth and accelerate unemployment.
But with the economy growing by as much as four percent in the second quarter, unemployment at the lowest in a generation, and corporate profits soaring as a result of massive U.S. tax cuts, Trump may feel comfortable ignoring those fears.
With midterm elections coming in November, in which Trump's Republican Party could lose seats in Congress, he may be more focused on the short-term, playing to his political base.
Instead of careful diplomacy, Trump has been "doubling down" on abrasive tactics, said foreign policy expert Heather Conley of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
And because he needs to show his supporters he is getting something out of it, he will "just keep going and see who blinks first," she told AFP.
While Trump has thrown some verbal head fakes that have alternately horrified and comforted trading partners and U.S. businesses, he has moved consistently toward a tougher stance as other governments failed to succumb to his threats.
"There is clearly a coherent world view behind this" policy, economist Adam Posen told AFP. "It's a coherent world view, if paranoiac."
But Posen, who heads the Peterson Institute for International Economics and formerly served on the Bank of England's monetary policy board, warns that the administration is taking on a multi-front war without any clear means of producing a victory.
Trade wars are "even more costly for the aggressor than military aggression usually is and the effects of an attack are even less predictable and controllable than traditional war," he warned.
"There is no scenario where inflicting economic pain on trading partners leads to a good outcome."
That disregard for the certainty of self-inflicted wounds could make this confrontation Trump's "economic Afghanistan -- costly, open-ended, and fruitless," Posen wrote in a recent op-ed.
Posen and others acknowledge that some of Trump's points are valid: many governments have long complained about China's lax protections for technology and even outright theft of intellectual property.
And Germany's high trade surplus for years has been a sore point within the EU and in transatlantic relations.
Trump also accused Germany of not bearing its fair share of the NATO defense costs and of over reliance on Russia for its energy needs.
But Conley said, "there is no overarching strategy when it comes to what the U.S. is trying to do, how to shepherd resources and allies to go get it."
"He has an immediate need to do something now, but no sense of what are the cascading consequences."
And his aggressive strategy may damage U.S. diplomatic efforts. The White House needs Beijing to pressure North Korea to denuclearize and would have more leverage over China to change its policies if it joined forces with the EU and others.
Instead, "Trump is willing to raise the ante until China capitulates," said Eswar Prasad, a professor of trade policy at Cornell University.
"With the Chinese government in no mood to cave in to US demands, it is difficult to envision an exit path from an escalating trade war that could end up inflicting some damage on both economies."© 2018 AFP
19 Comments
Login to comment
Dango bong
more slanted reporting, listen to the descriptions:
"Unleashing another barrage of punitive trade tariffs" with no mention on China's policy up tonow on tariffs on US imports which brough this on
"he is willing to pursue hardline policies -- no matter the cost." stocks, jobs, economy all at 60 year highs, as well as consumer confidence
"Trump's attacks on Germany at the NATO summit this week" Germany benefits from NATO but pays less than the US, they should be reprimanded, its not an attack
can we report the NEWS please?
PTownsend
If you want news that glories Trump you can go to Fox or any of Rupert Murdoch's other global news outlets, infowars and Alex Jones, RT, Sputnik and dozens of others.
PTownsend
Who knows how valid his perspective is, but it does lend credence to those who claim Trump's just mole-whacking. Trump's wild romps are being successful at taking media attention away from the numerous scandals he's been involved in all his life.
Hard to think that JP Morgan and CFRA aren't trying to manipulate markets. But this is clearly the era of predatory capitalism led by firms like them and by billionaires like Trump (at least he claims to be one) doing whatever they can to get richer with little to no regard for the middle and working classes..
Dango bong
why should the US fund Europe's defense while getting bad deals in trade from European countries. No more thank you
kurisupisu
China needs US goods more than vice versa....
Usually the strongest economies win, don’t they?
Dango bong
Yes. While to losers of the deal are the most vocal, which is why China and Democrats are complaining a lot lately
Wolfpack
This is a severely slanted headline. Another way of putting it would be, ‘Trump pursues trade policies to correct decades of unbalanced trade policies.’
There have already been tremendous costs to the US in the form of huge trade imbalances and 75 years of a free ride in assuming the principal burden of Europe’s defense needs. Western Europe isn’t made up of third world nations. I don’t see why Americans should be more interested in Europe’s defense than Europeans themselves.
Granted I don’t care for Trumps bull in a china shop style, but the message must be sent and Europe must make changes in the transatlantic relationship. It isn’t 1945 anymore.
Strangerland
Wait, you share an economy with the Democrats. You're all on the same team. For once I agree with you, the US is going to lose these trade wars. Just like a standard war, if you put yourself out on too many fronts at once, you both spread your resources thin, and give your enemies a common enemy upon whom they can gang up.
The US has been the biggest kid in the room, but sometimes the biggest kid in the room figures out he screwed up when every other kid just starts ignoring him and leaving him out of everything.
yamada1043
The clueless current temporary occupant of the White House in Washington, D.C. is on a massive ego trip ... “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead”.
bass4funk
Well, the previous candidate and President had CNN, msnbc, Yahoo, the WP, NYT and LA Times etc.
You guys need to be fair now, if the left and do it then the right can do it as well, nothing wrong with it.
PTownsend
If your point is a free, for-profit press needs to be allowed to report events from an array of perspectives - as long as it's legal - then I agree with you. After all, a free press is essential to participatory democracies.
Given the range of media available these days, it's hard for me to understand why people rail against news outlets that don't report things the way they like.
At the other end of the media spectrum are state controlled outlets like those found in Russia, China, North Korea, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other totalitarian states.
I prefer to be free to decide for myself which outlets to use and which to believe instead of having the state tell me what to think.
bass4funk
That would depend on what your politics are, if you are a liberal or progressive, then when the media portrayed the things that Obama did his base approved of it and conservatives didn’t end on the opposite deliberate media largely just proves what Trump is doing, but conservators love it, that’s just politics and you see your worldview.
I agree.
quercetum
China has stopped buying US soybeans and canceled orders for 1 million tons. Then they eliminated tariffs on soybeans from their neighbors, and increased purchases from Brazil and Canada. That’s a loss of $14 billion — and about 1/3 of their sales — for American farmers. I don’t see any winners this trade spat.
HonestDictator
Nah, we're gonna suffer. All that is going to happen is we'll be cut out from trade fronts by both our economic "frenemies" and our allies until either Trump is out of office, or HAHAHAHA, wises up.
My 401k is already suffering from Trump's idiocy. Wheeee!!!!
zichi
Trump is more concerned with his policies than what happens to his own people like the soybean farmers.
Northernlife
Trumplets own this one too....
theeastisred
Trump hasn't got a clue on trade or any other topic, and is too stupid to listen to people who do have a clue. In fact he literally never listens to anything; constantly interrupting Stoltenberg for example the other day. Trump is costing his own voters their jobs now. This cannot last.
Serrano
""With the Chinese government in no mood to cave in to US demands"
They'll get in the mood when enough Chinese factories close.
Serrano
Ooh...
Peter Navarro - How Trump Will Win Against China on Trade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRnIse9v_jc