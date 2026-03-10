 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Trump meets with Russian President Putin in Alaska
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
world

Trump, Putin talk of war and peace as U.S. weighs easing Russian oil sanctions

11 Comments
By Guy Faulconbridge, Vladimir Soldatkin and Jarrett Renshaw
MOSCOW

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed on Monday the war in Iran and ‌prospects for peace in Ukraine, just hours after the Kremlin chief warned that a global energy crisis threatened the world economy.

The U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran triggered the biggest spike in oil prices ‌since the turmoil following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, as Gulf producers ⁠reduce output after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Kremlin ⁠said Trump called ⁠Putin, in the leaders' first telephone call this year, and they discussed Russian ideas ‌for a speedy end to the conflict in Iran, the military situation in Ukraine and the ⁠impact of Venezuela on the global ⁠oil market.

"I had a very good call with President Putin," Trump told a press conference at his Florida golf club, adding that Putin wanted to be helpful on Iran. "I said, 'You could be more helpful by getting the Ukraine-Russia war over ⁠with. That will be more helpful.'"

The call came within hours of Putin's remarks that ⁠the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran had triggered ‌a global energy crisis, while cautioning that oil production dependent on transport through the Strait of Hormuz could soon come to a halt.

Putin said Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter and holder of its biggest natural gas reserves, was ready to work again with European ‌customers if they wanted to return to long-term cooperation.

Amid the turmoil on global energy markets, Trump's administration is considering reducing oil sanctions on Russia, with an announcement possible as soon as Monday, according to three sources familiar with the planning.

The move would be intended to boost world supplies of oil following massive disruptions to Middle East shipments from the expanding conflict, but could also complicate U.S. efforts to deprive Russia of revenue ​for its war in Ukraine.

Talks could cover broad sanctions relief as well as more targeted options for certain countries, such as India, to buy Russian oil without ‌fear of U.S. penalties, including tariffs, the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Last week, the United States allowed India to temporarily buy Russian crude oil already on tankers at sea, to help it cope ‌with the cuts to Middle East supply.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the ⁠discussion with Trump was "very substantial" ⁠and "likely to have practical significance for further work ​between the two countries".

Ushakov said Trump believed it was in the U.S. ⁠interest to see a "rapid end ‌to the conflict in Ukraine with a ceasefire and a long-term ​settlement".

The advance of Russian troops in Ukraine should prompt Kyiv to seek a negotiated end to the conflict, he added.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

11 Comments
Login to comment

Now we see which side the Orange Man was on, all along.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Now we see which side the Orange Man was on, all along.

Not on anyone's side, just being a realist in this case.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

More like they discussed where the Trump tower will be.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Looks like a win-win positive development for all relevant quarters as these Great Powers re-engage.

Getting this Middle East conflagration, which has upended global markets, has to be the absolute #1 priority. By contrast, the zone in Eastern Europe pales in comparison, sinking off the media cycle faster than a boulder.

And that's precisely because it is not relevant to US national security, unlike the ME. Sanctions relief is a no-brainer to get energy prices under control, before the knock-on effects into commodities and supply chains leads to adverse economic effects.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Just two more weeks...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Keeping the russian out of the Danube Commission is absolutely relevant to NATO and therefore US national security.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Ho ho. Both Bibi and Vladimir benefitting from this war of aggression. Let's see what MBS gets out of it too.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Between war criminal, the communication and deal are easy, right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If NATO’s security hinges on the Danube Commission, something has gone very wrong.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This was the plan from the get-go: attack Iran, cause the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, forcing India and China to switch to Russian crude. Putin says "jump," Trump asks "how high?"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good sign, realism, no foolish Ukraine 'escalation' thanks to Trump Admin, so world to stabilize, deal with 'solvable' problems like WMD proliferation in Iran. Ukraine, tragic territorial matter stemming from 2014, millions of former citizens now Russian citizens, cannot be 'undone'

The Kremlin ⁠said Trump called ⁠Putin, in the leaders' first telephone call this year, and they discussed Russian ideas ‌for a speedy end to the conflict in Iran, the military situation in Ukraine and the ⁠impact of Venezuela on the global ⁠oil market.

"I had a very good call with President Putin," Trump told a press conference at his Florida golf club, adding that Putin wanted to be helpful on Iran.

Putin said Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter and holder of its biggest natural gas reserves, was ready to work again with European ‌customers if they wanted to return to long-term cooperation.

Amid the turmoil on global energy markets, Trump's administration is considering reducing oil sanctions on Russia, with an announcement possible as soon as Monday, according to three sources familiar with the planning.

The move would be intended to boost world supplies of oil following massive disruptions to Middle East shipments from the expanding conflict

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Inabe City Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Popular Japanese Love Superstitions You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo