U.S. President Donald Trump holds a dinner in the newly renovated Rose Garden patio, at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner for lawmakers on the newly renovated Rose Garden patio, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder
world

Trump ready for 'phase two' of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict

4 Comments
By Trevor Hunnicutt
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, the closest he has come to suggesting he is on the verge of ramping up sanctions against Moscow or its oil buyers over the war in Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Moscow with further sanctions but withheld them as he pursued peace talks.

The latest comments suggest an increasingly aggressive posture, but Trump stopped short of saying he was committed to such a decision or what a second phase might entail.

Asked by a reporter at the White House if he is ready to move to "the second phase" of sanctions against Russia, Trump responded, "Yeah, I am." He did not elaborate.

Trump has been frustrated by his inability to bring a halt to the fighting after he initially predicted he would be able to end the war in Ukraine swiftly when he took office in January.

The White House did not immediately respond to an email on Sunday seeking comment about what steps Trump was contemplating.

The exchange was a follow-up to Trump's comments on Wednesday defending the actions he had taken already on Russia, including imposing punitive tariffs on India's U.S.-bound exports last month.

India is a major buyer of Russia's energy exports, while Western buyers have cut back in response to the war.

"That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia," Trump said on Wednesday. "You call that no action? And I haven't done phase two yet or phase three."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the U.S. and the European Union could heap "secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil," pushing the Russian economy to the brink of collapse and bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

China is a major buyer of Russian energy exports.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Someday Trump will think about maybe doing his job. Also why is the press pool so poor that he isn't pressed on this every single day?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

TaiwanIsNotChina

Someday Trump will think about maybe doing his job. Also why is the press pool so poor that he isn't pressed on this every single day?

Yes sir, If Kamala was the president or Biden the war would have stopped on January 20 , 2025.... 9 am...

Trump he can not .. that is why the lower court judges are ruling against him ... He is a threat to democracy .. Am I right???please cheer me ..my peers..

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

marc ladenToday  06:38 am JST

Yes sir, If Kamala was the president or Biden the war would have stopped on January 20 , 2025.... 9 am... 

russia would be a lot closer to the negotiating table in Kamala were president, that is for sure.

Trump he can not .. that is why the lower court judges are ruling against him ... He is a threat to democracy .. Am I right???please cheer me ..my peers..

Court rulings aren't stopping trump from defending the country from actual adversaries.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

*if Kamala

0 ( +0 / -0 )

