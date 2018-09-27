Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump takes questions during a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Photo: AFP
world

Trump ready to pull Kavanaugh nomination if he is convinced judge 'guilty'

By Nicholas Kamm
NEW YORK

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was open to pulling Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination if he finds the evidence against him of sexual assault convincing.

"I can always be convinced," Trump said at a press conference on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, on the eve of a key Senate hearing at which a university professor accusing his nominee of assault will detail her allegations to lawmakers.

"If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yes, sure. I want to watch. I want to see," the president said.

At the same time, Trump described Kavanaugh as a "great gentleman" and said he believed the accusations against the conservative were "false."

Trump said he was skeptical because he personally has been the target of "false statements" in the past made by various women.

"It does impact my opinions because I've had a lot of false charges made against me," he said. "People want fame, they want money, they want whatever."

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, is to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Kavanaugh also stands accused of exposing himself to a classmate, Deborah Ramirez, during an alcohol-fueled Yale University party a few years later.

And on Wednesday a new woman came forward with explosive allegations, saying she witnessed sexually abusive behavior by the Supreme Court nominee when he was a teenager and claiming she was gang-raped at a party he attended in the early 1980s.

The case has turned into a political firestorm ahead of congressional midterm elections, with the scandal threatening to derail Trump's push to get a conservative-minded majority on the top court.

No corroboration for any of the accusations but several witnesses saying they didn’t happen. I would say Kavanaugh is fine as long as Republicans hold firm.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

At least Trump is open to the idea that Kavanaugh is a sexual predator, unlike the vast majority of Trump supporters.

Wouldn't it be great if these threads were filled with people engaged in mature critical discourse instead of the usual denial of facts and hyperbolic statements?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's now been what, 5 days of me asking, and not a single Kavanaugh defender has had the courage to answer:

Why can't we slow down and investigate him properly? Why this rush to cram his confirmation down Americans' throats?

Trump and his Republicans really screwed themselves over this. The harder they hold to this "We have to get him confirmed right now!" line, the harder it is going to be to save face when they eventually have to pull his nomination because he's too compromised.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

@claush would say Kavanaugh is fine

Kavanaugh is 'fine' only in the minds of those who try to justify sexual assault and say things like '90% of my high school mates did worse things'.

The US isn't Russia where spousal battery has been decriminalized.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"And on Wednesday a new woman (Julie Swetnick) came forward with explosive allegations, saying she witnessed sexually abusive behavior by the Supreme Court nominee when he was a teenager and claiming she was gang-raped at a party he attended in the early 1980s."

https://edition.cnn.com/2018/09/26/politics/who-is-julie-swetnick/index.html

Keep in mind that as a holder of security clearances and the owner of a company that works with the federal government, lying in a sworn affidavit would not only end her career but ruin her company and put employees out of work.

She has no reason to lie.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

