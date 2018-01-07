Trump rejects author's accusations; calls himself a 'stable genius'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday rejected an author's accusations that he is mentally unfit for office and said his business career and election victory showed he is "a very stable genius."
Michael Wolff, who was granted unusually wide access to the White House during much of Trump's first year, has said in promoting his book that Trump is unfit for the presidency. He told BBC Radio in an interview broadcast on Saturday that his book is creating "the perception and the understanding that will finally end ... this presidency."
Trump battled back in a series of extraordinary morning posts on Twitter, which appeared to catch some in his inner circle off guard.
Trump said Democratic critics and the U.S. news media were bringing up the "old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence" since they have not been able to bring him down in other ways.
Reagan, a Republican who was the U.S. president from 1981-1989, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 1994 and died in 2004.
"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," said Trump, a former reality TV star and developer.
"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!"
Trump, 71, sent the tweets from the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, where he discussed a legislative agenda for the year with Republican congressional leaders and many Cabinet secretaries.
Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury - Inside the Trump White House," portrays Trump as unfocused, unprepared and petty while presiding over a chaotic White House.
Trump, answering questions from reporters at Camp David after the meeting, called Wolff a "fraud" and said the book is"a complete work of fiction."
"I think it's a disgrace," he said.
Trump said he never granted Wolff an interview for the book and blamed former adviser Steve Bannon, who he called "Sloppy Steve," for granting Wolff access at the White House. Wolff has said he spoke to Trump but that the president may not have known he was being interviewed.
The tweets were another sign of Trump's frustration at what he views as unfair treatment by the news media of his presidency amid a federal investigation into whether he or his campaign aides colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, in which he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told reporters at Camp David that he had not been aware of Trump's morning tweets. Kelly said Trump did not seem angry and on Friday night had watched a new movie, "The Greatest Showman" about legendary circus promoter P.T. Barnum, with the lawmakers.
Trump, asked about a New York Times report that his aides had pressured Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, said: "Everything I've done has been 100 percent proper."
Trump, who has often criticized Sessions of his performance as attorney general, said he nonetheless supports him. Sessions had not been invited to the weekend retreat.
Wolff's book has proved to be another shock to the system for Trump and his top aides, coming just as he starts his second year in office.
Wolff told NBC News on Friday that White House staff treated Trump like a child.
“The one description that everyone gave, everyone has in common — they all say he is like a child," Wolff said. "And what they mean by that, he has a need for immediate gratification. It’s all about him.
"This man does not read, does not listen. He’s like a pinball, just shooting off the sides."
Trump is to undergo the first physical examination of his presidency on Jan. 12. The exam was announced on Dec. 7 after questions arose about Trump's health when he slurred part of a speech announcing that the United States recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
White House officials and Trump's high-profile supporters have launched an effort to raise doubts about Wolff's credibility. White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said earlier in the week that the book includes "mistake after mistake after mistake."© Thomson Reuters 2018.
21 Comments
Login to comment
Strangerland
One thing you can say for sure, if you need to tell people you are a stable genius, you most definitely are not.
Midnight Sun Tribe
"I'm smart! Not like everybody says... Like dumb... I'm smart and I want respect!" -Fredo Corleone
Only other person to have famously used the word "like" in a pathetic defense of their intelligence level. Disturbingly appropriate company.
OssanAmerica
t has been my past experience working with psychiatric patients that only people who harbor mental disorders of some kind seriously refer themselves as "geniuses". I'm quite serious.
CrazyJoe
Thank goodness he isn’t an incoherently babbling narcissist with signs of dementia. I was starting to get worried.
kurisupisu
To become US President is quite an accomplishment in my book -genius or not.....
PTownsend
Fake news! He's not a 'former' reality TV star; he still is. Re 'former' developer? The world can only know when he releases his tax info.
clamenza
Well, this "reality TV star" just completed one of the most successful and effective 1st years in Presidential history, and is well on his way to a second term already.
Oh, by the way, he released his tax info. Just ask Rachal Maddow.
Seriously, so many here who continue to complain every single day lack coping skills. The issue isn't President Trump, or Russians, or misogyny. The issue is you. You didn't get your way and now you're the child having a tantrum in the toy store.
PTownsend
Yes, Maddow showed parts of his tax info. Why won't he release his full info? He must be hiding something. Investments in uranium mines? War industries? 'Loans' from international 'financiers'? Personal debts?
In what ways has he been successful? When the majority of Americans disapprove of what he has done, how could he be successful?
For a minority of Americans that might be true. Re the Russian connections, the majority of Americans believe it is an issue and want to learn more.
Strangerland
If this were true, it wouldn't need to be stated by the person himself or his followers, the media would already be all over it.
So who are you trying to convince? Those with blind faith don't need convincing, and the rest of us already see it for the baseless blustering it is. Seems like a pretty useless statement overall. Something a stable genius may say.
CrazyJoe
Genius businessmen don't go bankrupt multiple times. And, they don't wear orange squirrels on their heads.
clamenza
Little thing called the economy. You should look into it and its ramifications for everyone.
Sorry. That is factually wrong. The majority don't care because they believe it to be "fake news". Even leftist rag Newsweek admits it;
President Trump is following through on every campaign promise and in short order.
Tommy Jones
Demonstrably false.
As Stranger said, those that are, do; they don't go around mouthing off about it.
Jimizo
I just don’t get how someone close to him failed to recognise this genius and called him a “( expletive ) moron”.
Perhaps this kind of genius is best observed from a distance.
Laguna
He is a very successful businessman. Just ask Deutsche Bank. (Well, Mueller is, anyway.)
Tommy Jones
First, this is offensive to other posters.
Second, none of us looney live have thrown any tantrums. However, we have been constantly correcting the steady stream of falsehoods spouted by crazy, clearly corrupt kleptocratic cons.
1glenn
He seems to be equating being a successful con-man with being a genius, and if he fails to shut down the FBI investigation into his business and political dealings, he won't be a successful con-man for much longer.
Derek Grebe
How does a successful businessman lose money running a casino?
Tommy Jones
As evidenced by the stock market? Obama tripled it and kicked off the current bull market.
Like making Mexico pay for a wall that hasn't even been begun? Repealing Obamacare? Draining the swamp? Wait. None of that has happened yet.
Matt
I think many Brits see the Trump news stories and feel that little bit better about Theresa May as PM. "Well, at least..." Anyone else think so? Not much positive about Brexit but far less negative than the continuous mess Trump is making of the US and his 'foreign' policies.
I keep thinking of the TV drama Scorpion and how often they quote their own IQs so we don't forget.
bass4funk
I don't blame the President for giving a stupid statement to a totally stupid answer. I would do the same thing. The media keeps trying so hard to punch him and the man punches back and good on him. As if the man is going to say, I'm not that smart, who would say that, No One.
I really don't think Americans care whether the Brits like our Presidents or not. Brits have always commented on our Presidents as if it means something. If they could vote I get it, but.....lol
Goodlucktoyou
Lots of black women in that photo.