Trump rejects Harris' challenge to debate again on CNN

Donald Trump on Saturday rejected another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris before the U.S. presidential election, hours after the Democratic candidate's campaign said she had agreed to an Oct 23 matchup with her Republican rival on CNN.
"Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump, and she has accepted CNN's invitation to a debate on October 23. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," Jen O'Malley Dillon, the chair of the Harris campaign, said in a statement.
Trump stuck to his previous position that there would not be another debate before voters go to the polls in the Nov 5 election.
"The problem with another debate is that it's just too late. Voting has already started," the former U.S. president told supporters at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Harris and Trump debated each other for the first time on Sept 10, in a contest that polls showed she won.
Trump debated President Joe Biden in June.
Biden's shaky performance in that debate rattled Democrats and prompted strategists to ask whether their party should take the unprecedented step of replacing the 81-year old president as their candidate.Biden withdrew from the race for the White House in July.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
dagon
Unless there was some profound crisis in the following month Trump has nothing to gain from another debate.
It would show he just has more of his same old shtick.
Though it would be entertaining to see him doubling down on the 'they're eating the cats and pets in Springfield' rhetoric.
Underworld
Trump is running scared. He is constantly saying that he won the debate, which means that he knows he lost.
The ease at which she manipulated him in the first debate was masterful.
Blacklabel
No he’s not debating on CNN again. And the rigging complaint to the SEC filed against ABC.
Kamala must have finally realized too late that she is actually losing.
no point debating when it’s CNN again or after voting already started.