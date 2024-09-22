 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Harris-Trump presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate hosted by ABC as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump is reflected on a panel as he listens, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder
world

Trump rejects Harris' challenge to debate again on CNN

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

Donald Trump on Saturday rejected another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris before the U.S. presidential election, hours after the Democratic candidate's campaign said she had agreed to an Oct 23 matchup with her Republican rival on CNN.

"Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump, and she has accepted CNN's invitation to a debate on October 23. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," Jen O'Malley Dillon, the chair of the Harris campaign, said in a statement.

Trump stuck to his previous position that there would not be another debate before voters go to the polls in the Nov 5 election.

"The problem with another debate is that it's just too late. Voting has already started," the former U.S. president told supporters at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Harris and Trump debated each other for the first time on Sept 10, in a contest that polls showed she won.

Trump debated President Joe Biden in June.

Biden's shaky performance in that debate rattled Democrats and prompted strategists to ask whether their party should take the unprecedented step of replacing the 81-year old president as their candidate.Biden withdrew from the race for the White House in July.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

"The problem with another debate is that it's just too late. Voting has already started," the former U.S. president told supporters at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Harris and Trump debated each other for the first time on Sept 10, in a contest that polls showed she won.

Unless there was some profound crisis in the following month Trump has nothing to gain from another debate.

It would show he just has more of his same old shtick.

Though it would be entertaining to see him doubling down on the 'they're eating the cats and pets in Springfield' rhetoric.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump, and she has accepted CNN's invitation to a debate on October 23. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," Jen O'Malley Dillon, the chair of the Harris campaign, said in a statement.

Trump is running scared. He is constantly saying that he won the debate, which means that he knows he lost.

The ease at which she manipulated him in the first debate was masterful.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No he’s not debating on CNN again. And the rigging complaint to the SEC filed against ABC.

Kamala must have finally realized too late that she is actually losing.

no point debating when it’s CNN again or after voting already started.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo