Trump renames Kennedy arts center after himself

US President Donald Trump has launched a major overhaul of the Kennedy Center for the performing arts in Washington

By Danny KEMP

Donald Trump has been stamping his mark on Washington ever since his return to power. Now in an extraordinary step for a living president, the U.S. capital's top arts venue will also bear his name.

The Kennedy Center, named after slain U.S. president John F Kennedy, is to be renamed the "Trump-Kennedy Center" after a vote by its board -- which Trump himself hand-picked earlier this year, the White House said Thursday.

Effectively renaming the iconic center after himself is the culmination of the 79-year-old Republican's drive to overhaul an institution he previously branded as too woke.

It also comes amid other grandiose schemes such as demolishing the White House East Wing in order to install a $400-million ballroom, and announcing the construction of a large triumphal arch.

"I was surprised by it, I was honored by it," Trump told reporters after the announcement -- despite having repeatedly talked about a name change for the prominent performing arts venue in the past.

Billionaire Trump is also head of the board, having personally appointed himself after purging Democrats shortly after taking office in January for a second term.

The first announcement came from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a post on X, saying that the "highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously" to rename the facility.

Leavitt said it was "because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation."

"Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future!" she added.

Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. The imposing white-marble arts center, which sits on the banks of the Potomac River, opened in 1971.

Board member Joyce Beatty -- a Democratic lawmaker from Ohio who still holds a place on the board through a congressional mandate -- denied that the vote was unanimous.

"For the record. This was not unanimous. I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda," she said on X.

A beloved arts venue for Washingtonians for decades, the Kennedy Center has sparked Trump's ire since his first term.

Trump had until this year never attended the annual fundraising gala for recipients of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, as many of those artists vocally opposed his policies.

But in his second term Trump moved quickly to make the center his own.

He rid the board of trustees of its Democratic appointees, ousted its president and packed it with allies as part of a wider assault on federally funded cultural institutions he deemed too "woke."

The construction tycoon has also taken a personal interest in revamping the building, making a number of visits to inspect work on the center and raving about the white marble he was bringing in.

Trump finally presented the honors this year himself, giving awards to "Rocky" actor Sylvester Stallone, disco legend Gloria Gaynor and rock band KISS.

A few days earlier, at the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on December 5, Trump received a new peace prize from soccer's governing body and made a speech on stage.

Trump had previously hinted on several occasions that a name change was afoot, in remarks that appeared lighthearted at the time, but were apparently not.

"You have a big event at the Trump-Kennedy Center, whoops, excuse me, at the Kennedy Center," Trump said earlier this month at the opening of a peace institute that had also been renamed after him. "Whoops, excuse me. Pardon me, such a terrible mistake."

© 2025 AFP