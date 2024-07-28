Trump and Vance team up to campaign in Minnesota

As the presidential campaign enters a critical final 100 day stretch, Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, rallied supporters on Saturday in a state that hasn’t backed a GOP candidate for the White House since 1972.
The rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, was designed as a sign of the campaign’s bullishness about its prospects across the Midwest, particularly when President Joe Biden was showing signs of weakness ahead of his decision to exit the campaign. Trump, who won Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016 only to lose them four years later, has increasingly focused on Minnesota as a state where he’d like to put Democrats on defense.
Trump attacked the likely Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris as a “crazy liberal” and a “radical left lunatic,” accusing her of wanting to “defund the police.”
The former Republican president said, by contrast, he wants to “overfund the police.”
Trump also knocked Harris as an “absolute radical” on abortion, seemingly sensing an opening to attack her on the issue after she has become the Biden administration's most vocal proponent of abortion rights. He misleadingly suggested Harris wants abortion “right up until birth and after birth.” Infanticide is criminalized in every state, and no state has passed a law that allows killing a baby after birth.
Trump's remarks followed a spirited speech from Vance, in which he leaned heavily into issues that animate the GOP base, particularly security at the U.S.-Mexico border and crime. He also took a broadside against the news media, arguing that journalists were comparing the first Black woman and person of south Asian descent to lead a major party ticket to Martin Luther King, Jr.
The rally is something of a gamble, potentially forcing Harris and Democrats to devote resources in a state they would likely otherwise ignore. But it could also be a risk for Trump if he spends time in places that might prove to be a reach with Harris leading the ticket when he could otherwise focus on maintaining his support in more traditional battlegrounds.
In May, Trump headlined a GOP fundraiser in St. Paul, where he boasted he could win the state and made explicit appeals to the iron-mining range in northeast Minnesota, where he hopes a heavy population of blue-collar and union workers will shift to Republicans after years of being solidly Democratic.
Appealing to that population has also helped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz land on the list of about a dozen Democrats who are being vetted to potentially be Harris' running mate.
Earlier Saturday, Trump spoke at a bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee, laying out a plan to embrace cryptocurrency if elected and promising to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet” and a “bitcoin superpower.”
Trump didn't always support cryptocurrency but has changed his attitude toward the digital tokens in recent years and in May, his campaign started accepting donations in cryptocurrency.
Saturday's rally took place at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, a 5,159-seat hockey arena. After surviving the July 13 assassin attempt on him at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump has only had events at indoor venues. But he said in a post on his social media network Saturday that he will schedule outdoor stops and the “SECRET SERVICE HAS AGREED TO SUBSTANTIALLY STEP UP THEIR OPERATION. THEY ARE VERY CAPABLE OF DOING SO. NO ONE CAN EVER BE ALLOWED TO STOP OR IMPEDE FREE SPEECH OR GATHERING!!!”
Secret Service officials would not say whether the agency had agreed to expand operations at Trump’s campaign events or had any concerns about him potentially resuming outdoor gatherings. “Ensuring the safety and security of our protectees is our highest priority,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement Saturday. “In the interest of maintaining operational integrity, we are not able to comment on specifics of our protective means or methods."
Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani and Brian Slodysko in Washington and Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
31 Comments
Bob Fosse
“He misleadingly suggested Harris wants abortion “right up until birth and after birth.”
What kind of imbecile believes this?
NotThe One
That is something the anti-Christ would say. Anyone else notice how Trump is always claim Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs is a real person.
The only reason why JD was appointed because he believe in the idea of installing Trump as dictator!
NotThe One
Its is quite "rich" from a republican and promoter of project 2025 to accuse democrats to be anti-family. Democrats have always pushed help for poor and middle class families whilst republicans are always pushing to cut programs that provide financial or health assistances to those families. For example Republicans plan to gut Medicaid, medicare and SS. They also notably attacked food stamps , public schools funding, Obamacare, freeze minimum wage, and so on .....
What party passed a tax reduction act that helped the very rich and hurt families. The GOP. What party voted down the child tax credit. The GOP. I could go on, but I think the picture is made. If JD really wants to support kids and families, he needs to change parties.
dagon
More disinfo like universal health care will bring 'death panels' and abortionists are strangling newborns.
The conservatives just endlessly repeat it like Trump and his media and the weak fact checks by media are almost unheard.
Meanwhile the neo-eugenicists are funding Trump.
https://www.businessinsider.com/pronatalism-elon-musk-population-tech-2022-11
plasticmonkey
He's lying. She never proposed or supported such a thing.
Another blatant falsehood, but who's keeping count?
NotThe One
Senator Vance is already setting a new low bar for a Presidential race. No one in America is "anti-family". Unfortunately, he and Trump know that sowing fear and hatred can be effective in recruiting supporters. Meanwhile, they have no ideas to offer other than that the U.S. military will be used to "solve" our complicated immigration issues and that virtual dissolution of the federal government will be necessary for them to work their autocratic magic. They have nothing on infrastructure, health care, education, or competing in a global economy that is racing ahead of the U.S. in terms of renewable energy, recycling, etc. Their campaign is essentially, "Hate the other side, vote for us, and you will be the chosen ones. All others will be punished."
Polls show that Vance is the least like VP since the 80's
Democrats: Sarah Palin is the most unqualified, unintelligent, hypocritical VP pick ever!
JD Vance: Hold my beer!
bass4funk
Most people who are pro-life, so half of the country.
Ok, so what about Congress? Trump and Vance would just threaten them and they would allow that....and you guys think the right is crazy?! ROFL!
They would.
Kinda like the Russian collusion thing? Or how about the convicted felon thing?
More like Anti-eugenicists.
plasticmonkey
There's at least one regular poster here who believes this.
wallace
Trump supports abortions up to the 15th week. How does that go down with his Christian and evangelical supporters?
bass4funk
She did
https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1816826741626634316
Boy, Trump will have a field day with this during their debate. Thank God for video archive!
Everyone, and Kamala thought she could be so sneaky.
Most Christians are ok provided it involves, rape, incest or the mother's life is in danger.
Norm
Proving the point that DJ & JD’s supporters are imbeciles. Got it.
Bob Fosse
Pro-life are not half the country so even ‘most of them’ is a minority.
And anyone who believes Harris wants to kill children is frankly not someone
NotThe One
They ignore it because they are hypocrites. Most people in the US who claim to be Christian are not very "Christian," but they love to use religion especially the Abrahamic ones as a justification for their selfish acts!
wallace
The majority of Christians and evangelical Trump supporters want an outright ban like in Texas.
Bob Fosse
Any evidence of Harris saying she supports abortion beyond birth?
What’s next? She eats puppies?
wallace
See where abortions are banned and legal — and where it’s still in limbo
https://edition.cnn.com/us/abortion-access-restrictions-bans-us-dg/index.html
13 states with total ban with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Jimizo
Trump said he wasn’t a Christian the other day.
Was he telling the truth ( unusual for him ), lying ( very common for him ) or was it yet another sign of his mental deterioration ( very common slip-ups these days )?
Tough one.
NotThe One
Ironically, Trump did not even want to be in Minnesota.
Minnesota has not gone for a Republican for president since Richard Nixon in 1972, but Trump has become fixated on the idea that he can flip the state to expand his map. He lost Minnesota to Hillary Clinton in 2016 with a close 2-point margin — one that President Joe Biden only widened in 2020.
wallace
How would an abortion after birth work? It would no longer be an abortionist. It would be murder.
Desert Tortoise
No the would not. There are literally dozens of developed first world nations with single payer health care systems, most of which have better outcomes in terms of greater life expectancy and lower rates of infant mortality than the US experiences, and they pay less per person and as a proportion of GDP than the US does. Just show us one nation with a national health care system that has anything resembling a "death panel". Of course you cannot. You just regurgitate the lies you are told by deceitful right wing pollies.
But I can show you plenty of examples just in my own life of private health insurance denying treatments for legitimate health problems. Not a death panel maybe, but your quality of life and ability to work suffer from lack of treatment all due to private insurance refusing to pay. That happens in real life.
Desert Tortoise
No. Evangelicals are a minority of Christians. You are ignoring some very big churches like the Prebyterians, Methodists, Lutherans, Friends Church, Seventh Day Adventist that are not evangelical.
I would be hesitant to lump the Catholic Church in with evangelicals as they compete for adherents and are very different in significant theological ways.
wallace
Trump spends most of his rally time slagging off Biden, and now slagging off Harris calling her a "bum". How about speaking about his policies?
wallace
Desert Tortoise
The majority of Christians and evangelical Trump supporters want an outright ban like in Texas.
I said those who support Trump. They are all Christians.
Jimizo
I think I told you that I’ll take advice on this from Americans. I wouldn’t bother in future.
Thanks all the same.
I find MAGA isn’t really interested in evidence. Trump is now in such a state of such mental deterioration, I’m not sure if he knows he’s lying anymore.
The pathologically dishonest may keep spouting it but they are a waste of time.
bass4funk
I would disagree on that one despite the hypnotic overtones the left are propelling you to think
Her policies, definitely do. Hey, no need to try and convince me, her past statements are all on video, can't wait for the debates to begin. ROFL!
bass4funk
He is still President, so why would he not?
He has, he does, and you guys are just too focused on hating the guy. Take a deep breath, it's all there.
Bob Fosse
Then you would be wrong.
Show me a poll that says most Americans are Pro-life. Then you’d have a starting point. But you can’t do that, so you don’t.
Same again. Show me a quote where she supports ‘abortion after birth’. But you can’t so you won’t.
How do you get hoodwinked so easily so often? It’s quite remarkable.
wallace
bass4funk
Trump spends most of his rally time slagging off Biden,
and now slagging off Harris calling her a "bum". How about speaking about his policies?
Recently I have listened to about three of Trump's speeches including the RNC. There was very little on actual policy. Trump enjoys the slagging off much more.
wallace
More than 60% of Americans support access to abortions.
bass4funk
There are other ones where you can go to have the procedure done..
https://laterabortion.org/access/later-abortion-services%E2%80%94information-referrals-services-clients-and-clinicians
Colorado, Mass. New Mexico, and Oregon, allow late-term abortions with fewer restrictions.
Not buying that for a minute, half ok
bass4funk
Most of the same policies he had in his first term, and you can't vote anyway, you make it seem as if this will affect your pocketbook, but let's say this, if this is any sort of consolidation, Harris doesn't have any, and that is frightening.
Liberals can't talk, they did that and more for 8 years and still going. lol