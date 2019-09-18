Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump reveals short list for national security adviser

By KEVIN FREKING
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE

President Donald Trump says he's now considering five people to replace ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Trump tells reporters that his short-list for the critical post is made up of Robert O'Brien, Ric Waddell, Lisa E Gordon-Hagerty, Fred Fleitz and Keith Kellogg.

O'Brien is currently the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Waddell served as Trump's deputy national security adviser. Fleitz is a Bolton ally who served as executive secretary of the NSC last year. Gordon-Hagerty is the Energy Department's undersecretary for nuclear security. And Kellogg is the national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump had said after Bolton, his third security adviser, departed last Monday that he hoped to name a new national security adviser this week.

