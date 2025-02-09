 Japan Today
54th WEF annual meeting in Davos
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks, while they meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured) during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Image: Reuters/DENIS BALIBOUSE
world

Trump revokes security clearances for Blinken, Sullivan

7 Comments
By Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla/WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has revoked security clearances for Antony Blinken, the former secretary of state, and Jake Sullivan, the former national security adviser, White House officials said on Saturday.

The move came a day after Trump said he had revoked the security clearance for his predecessor Joe Biden, stopping his access to daily intelligence briefings.

Trump also revoked security clearances for Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who helped coordinate the Department of Justice's response to the January 6, 2021, attacks by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol, the officials said on Saturday.

They said Trump also removed the clearances of the New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom led cases against Trump.

While the revocations may not have immediate impacts, it is another sign of the growing rift in Washington. Former U.S. presidents have traditionally received intelligence briefings so they can advise incumbent presidents on national security and foreign policy.

In 2021, Biden revoked the security clearance for Trump, who was then a former president.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last month revoked the personal security detail and security clearance for Mark Milley, a retired Army general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Milley, who served as the top U.S. military officer during some of Trump's first presidential term, became a leading critic of him after retiring as a four-star general in 2023 during Biden's administration.

Many of Biden's diplomats had worked with incoming Trump officials in the weeks before Jan 20, when Trump took office, on issues including Russia's war in Ukraine.

Blinken could not be immediately reached for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
This makes it easier for Trump & Co. to hide their crimes by keeping all of the do-gooders in the dark.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Trump, the petulant child.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Yep that’s what happens when you get fired.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Trump, the petulant child.

No, they don’t need to have security access as an outgoing party, for what? Also, they have more than enough money to hire private security.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

TBlacklabelToday 11:50 am JST

Yep that’s what happens when you get fired.

The ex head of the US Coast Guard was given 3 hours notice to vacate her on base residence!

https://www.maritime-executive.com/article/report-ex-commandant-adm-linda-fagan-abruptly-evicted-from-base-housing

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The ex head of the US Coast Guard was given 3 hours notice to vacate her on base residence!

2 weeks after she was fired and was still living there anyway.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And…Also what happens when you get fired.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The new Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is moving into a military-owned house but only after a $50,000 paint job. Hundreds of thousands of troops and their families live in substandard housing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Which has what to do with this article? But ok:

https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/sanfrancisco/news/vice-president-kamala-harris-living-suitcases/

3.8 million dollars of renovations and didn’t move in for months, causing more expense.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

