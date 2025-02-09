Trump revokes security clearances for Blinken, Sullivan

President Donald Trump has revoked security clearances for Antony Blinken, the former secretary of state, and Jake Sullivan, the former national security adviser, White House officials said on Saturday.
The move came a day after Trump said he had revoked the security clearance for his predecessor Joe Biden, stopping his access to daily intelligence briefings.
Trump also revoked security clearances for Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who helped coordinate the Department of Justice's response to the January 6, 2021, attacks by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol, the officials said on Saturday.
They said Trump also removed the clearances of the New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom led cases against Trump.
While the revocations may not have immediate impacts, it is another sign of the growing rift in Washington. Former U.S. presidents have traditionally received intelligence briefings so they can advise incumbent presidents on national security and foreign policy.
In 2021, Biden revoked the security clearance for Trump, who was then a former president.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last month revoked the personal security detail and security clearance for Mark Milley, a retired Army general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Milley, who served as the top U.S. military officer during some of Trump's first presidential term, became a leading critic of him after retiring as a four-star general in 2023 during Biden's administration.
Many of Biden's diplomats had worked with incoming Trump officials in the weeks before Jan 20, when Trump took office, on issues including Russia's war in Ukraine.
Blinken could not be immediately reached for comment.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
7 Comments
stormcrow
This makes it easier for Trump & Co. to hide their crimes by keeping all of the do-gooders in the dark.
plasticmonkey
Trump, the petulant child.
Blacklabel
Yep that’s what happens when you get fired.
bass4funk
No, they don’t need to have security access as an outgoing party, for what? Also, they have more than enough money to hire private security.
garymalmgren
TBlacklabelToday 11:50 am JST
Yep that’s what happens when you get fired.
The ex head of the US Coast Guard was given 3 hours notice to vacate her on base residence!
https://www.maritime-executive.com/article/report-ex-commandant-adm-linda-fagan-abruptly-evicted-from-base-housing
Blacklabel
2 weeks after she was fired and was still living there anyway.
Blacklabel
And…Also what happens when you get fired.
wallace
The new Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is moving into a military-owned house but only after a $50,000 paint job. Hundreds of thousands of troops and their families live in substandard housing.
Blacklabel
Which has what to do with this article? But ok:
3.8 million dollars of renovations and didn’t move in for months, causing more expense.