56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Image: Reuters/Denis Balibouse
world

Trump rules out force, tariffs; says Greenland deal framework in sight

12 Comments
By Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt
DAVOS, Switzerland

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly stepped back on Wednesday from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use ‌of force, and said a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory that risked the deepest rupture in transatlantic relations in decades.

On a whirlwind trip to the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Trump ⁠backed down from weeks of rhetoric that shook the NATO alliance and risked ‍a new global trade war.

Instead, Trump said, Western Arctic allies could forge a ‍new deal that satisfies ‍his desire for a "Golden Dome" missile‑defense system and access to critical minerals while blocking Russia and ⁠China's ambitions in the Arctic.

“It’s a deal that everybody’s very happy with," Trump told reporters after emerging from a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “It’s a ​long-term deal. It’s the ultimate long-term deal. It puts everybody in a really good position, especially as it pertains to security and to minerals.”

He added: "It’s a deal that’s forever."

A NATO spokesperson said seven NATO allies in the Arctic would work together to ensure their collective security.

"Negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States will go forward aimed at ensuring that Russia and China never ⁠gain a foothold - economically or militarily - in Greenland," the spokesperson said.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the U.S. and NATO had "formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," and that "based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st."

Denmark said the issue should be handled through private diplomacy rather than on social media.

"What is crucial for us is that we get to end this with respect for the integrity and sovereignty of the kingdom (of Denmark) and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination," Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told public broadcaster DR.

Rasmussen said he had spoken with Rutte but declined to provide details on what had been agreed.

Greenland’s government did not reply to a request for comment.

Trump said ​he had tasked Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff to take part in further discussions.

Earlier in the day, the Republican U.S. president acknowledged financial ⁠markets' discomfort with his threats and ruled out force in a speech at the Swiss Alpine resort.

"People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force," Trump said. "I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

The change in ‍posture on tariffs sparked a stock market rally, with the S&P 500 index up 1.2%. That added ‌to the market's recovery after the ‌sharpest equities selloff in three months.

NATO allies have been ‍unnerved by Trump's increasing threats to seize the territory from Denmark, which is a longtime U.S. NATO ally.

But in his year ‌in office, Trump has also repeatedly made severe threats that spooked markets, ‍only to water them down or withdraw them completely.

Yeah, they are just going to use the existing NATO agreement that Trump could have already used.

What a man-child.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Backed down faster than I can blink.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

As sure as the sun rises, trump folds on his ridiculous threats.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Just like peace in Ukraine is in sight. What a clown.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Are we going to hear from our MAGA friends that Trump was never serious about taking Greenland and that he was only trolling the libs?

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Just shut up. Hurry up and go.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

“Trump has also repeatedly made severe threats that spooked markets, ‍only to water them down or withdraw them completely.“

Loud and spineless. Terrible combination for a leader. The only silver lining is that he’s also incredibly inept, wearing thin the patience of those around him and getting sicker every day. There’s very little he can actually achieve in 3 years that won’t be reversed or fixed when somebody sane takes his place.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The only thing melting in icy Greenland is trump's resolve.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

3 ( +3 / -0 )

plasticmonkey

Are we going to hear from our MAGA friends that Trump was never serious about taking Greenland and that he was only trolling the libs?

Something something 4D chess, something something art of the deal.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Backed down as soon as he saw the bond market/dollar doing a wobbly. Only thing keeping him in check I think. I'm sure behind the scenes the Europeans threats to unload their considerable bond holdings had a lot to do with it. But the US economy is in trouble and a financial crisis still looms as Trump's loonicy and the uncertainty it creates is being factored in by the markets. Chinese and others are selling their bonds and moving away from the falling dollar. Watch the 30 year treasury bonds and dollar movements closely as the US govt can't afford higher rates.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Leavitt said, “His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.”

These Trump people are psychopaths.

He’s an old man of low mental calibre who has had a busy day, has notoriously poor geographical knowledge and made a couple of easily made mistakes.

Just brush it off and try to resist the temptation to lie again.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

