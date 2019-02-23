Trump rules out reducing U.S. troops in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ruled out reducing U.S. forces in South Korea as part of a deal in his upcoming summit with North Korea.
"No, it's not. That is not one of the things on the table," Trump said when asked if he would consider pulling some of the 28,500 troops from South Korea.
Trump, answering questions as he met at the White House with a senior Chinese official, said that he would not reveal his bargaining cards ahead of next week's summit in Hanoi.
Pressed on what he would offer, Trump quipped: "Everything is on the table."
Trump again hailed his relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he met in June in Singapore in the first-ever summit between the two adversaries.
The U.S. leader will face pressure to produce more concrete results when they meet over two days at their second summit.
The businessman turned president has long mused about withdrawing U.S. troops from allies, seeing them as an expense shouldered by the United States by countries that are often commercial competitors.
Heightening speculation that troops could be on the table, the United States and South Korea have been struggling to finalize a new arrangement on how much Seoul will pay for the U.S. military presence, with the Trump administration pressing for more.
North Korea has never formally ended the 1950-53 war with its neighbor and officially is seeking reunification with the South.
But any bid to remove U.S. troops would face strong pushback from the U.S. Congress and Japan, whose conservative government is deeply wary of North Korea's intentions.
And South Korean President Moon Jae-in has shown little interest in booting out U.S. troops, in contrast with some of his predecessors who shared his left-of-center ideology.© 2019 AFP
Toasted Heretic
We'll see. Could be a military coup that effects a regime change, for all we know. And I'm not just referring to the DPRK in this case.
Carter had the right idea, but was thwarted at every opportunity.
Haaa Nemui
Ok. Let's wait and see.
cla68
President Trump is keeping the pressure on until N Korea opens up.
Laguna
That was quick. Trump must have been quite lectured by the adults in the room.
Chip Star
One thing we know is not to trust Dumpster Fire Donny. We won't know how much he's willing to cough up until after Kim is done flattering Donny.
Weasel
I wonder if that would also mean that Trump is going to ask Kim to pay for a big beautiful wall at the DMZ? Or will anti-tank munitions, landmines, and razor wire be a sufficient replacement?
plasticmonkey
The summit will be just another PR stunt for the two dear leaders.
Samit Basu
@Weasel
There is no need for a wall at the DMZ.
bass4funk
Where do you liberals come up with these outlandish conspiracy theories? Lol
zones2surf
@Weasel,
Have you been to the DMZ?! It's not as though you can just stroll across the border at present....
Jimizo
Dunno. Trump gets his from the National Enquirer, Alex Jones and trash floating around on the net.
Try there?
bass4funk
Naw, actually from Fox and Friends, where have you been? Lol
Oh, most definitely.
Serrano
That was quick. Trump must have been quite lectured by the adults in the room.
What, he was supposed to delay announcing this? Why?
Haaa Nemui
Announce what exactly?
bass4funk
Haaa Nemui
Agreed.
Chip Star
Same place you guys get your theories about the Deep State, corrupt FBI, etc. ROFL! Kudos. Smh. Lol!