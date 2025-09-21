Trump says 'bad things' will happen if Afghanistan does not return Bagram air base

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened "bad things" would happen to Afghanistan if it does not give back control of the Bagram air base to the United States, and declined to rule out sending in troops to retake it.
"If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN," Trump said in a Truth Social post.
Trump said on Thursday that the United States had sought to regain control of the base used by American forces following the attacks of September 11, 2001. He told reporters on Friday that he was speaking with Afghanistan about it.
The withdrawal of American forces in 2021 led to a takeover of U.S. bases, and the toppling of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul, by the Islamist Taliban movement.
Afghan officials have expressed opposition to a revived U.S. presence.
Current and former U.S. officials privately caution that re-occupying Bagram air base in Afghanistan might end up looking like a re-invasion of the country, requiring more than 10,000 troops as well as deployment of advanced air defenses.
Trump, who has previously said he wants the United States to acquire territories and sites ranging from the Panama Canal to Greenland, has appeared focused on Bagram for years.
Asked on Saturday whether he would send in U.S. troops to retake the base, Trump declined to give a direct answer, saying: "We won't talk about that.
"We're talking now to Afghanistan and we want it back and we want it back soon, right away. And if they don't do it - if they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm gonna do," he told reporters at the White House.
The sprawling airfield was the main base for American forces in Afghanistan during the two decades of war that followed the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington by al Qaeda.
The base once counted fast-food restaurants like Burger King and Pizza Hut catering to U.S. troops as well as shops selling everything from electronics to Afghan rugs. It also hosted a massive prison complex.
Experts say the sprawling air base would be difficult to secure initially and would require massive manpower to operate and protect.
Even if the Taliban accepted the U.S. re-occupation of Bagram following negotiations, it would need to be defended from a host of threats including Islamic State and al-Qaida militants inside Afghanistan.
It could also be vulnerable to an advanced missile threat from Iran, which attacked a major U.S. air base in Qatar in June after the United States struck Iranian nuclear sites.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's right again, US needs the ability to stop and deter problems in this region, especially WMD proliferation and terrorism, so getting this base back is essential
stormcrow
It looks like Trump has finally given up on winning the Noble Peace Prize.
Bob Fosse
“and declined to rule out sending in troops to retake it”
Boots on the ground? Oh dear, that won’t be popular. Or maybe it will, hard to predict which way 47 fans will flop.
Bret T
Typical Trump hit piece. Which "Afghan officials"? The ones in the offices now held by Taliban?
HopeSpringsEternal
This very remote airbase in Afghanistan is hardly boots on the ground. US operates many such remote bases across the entire world for the reasons below.
Just the US military presence there can act as a major deterrence or help identify growing threats early on, help protect the stability of the Afghanistan Govt. etc.
deanzaZZR
Rules based international order, y'all.
Which other country's leader could make threats like this on a weekly basis (if not daily) and not be pilloried by the international press and world community? It boggles the mind.
bass4funk
Not going to happen.
Bob Fosse
So 47 won’t rule it out but you will. Have you told him yet?
bass4funk
Again, not going to happen
Will_Rendle
BlacklabelToday 11:54 am JST
Neither do you. Your first comment on the article was a whiny bleat about how it's another Trump hit piece, followed by a string of comments about other people's reactions.
Blacklabel
I think owning Bergram again isn’t a bad idea for world security if we can negotiate a deal in getting it back.
it’s not urgent or a priority but something to think about if an opportunity presents itself.
Jind
Trump must have short memory.
US was run out of Afghanistan by the Taliban and before them, Russia faced the same result.
Also, remember Vietnam?
How many years wars does Tump want to start?
Newgirlintown
Yeah, the guy’s useless. He keeps changing his mind on everything. What happened to that wall he promised to build? Didn’t happen. What happened to ending the war in Ukraine on day one? Didn’t happen. The list goes on. Anyone see a pattern here?
Cooked
Fair call and I agree.
Desert Tortoise
To take the base by force means re-invading Afghanistan. Figure at least 150,000 - 200,000 and a resumption of the Afghan war.. And, obtw, Pakistan has to be willing to let the US use its airspace to conduct the assault and land routes through Pakistan to keep their troops supplied. Don't expect the Chinese to let the US use the port in Gwadar either.
sunfunbun
It's a rhetorical question. No one expects you to tell him.
As in All The President's Men...another Republican/conservative historical film on lies, deceit and breaking the law by the Nixon Administration...a non denial denial.
Fos
Same drills, some dangers globally from the Department of War
United States are an imperialist country trying to safeguard its own interests. To put it with the Political Analyst and Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs: ‘The United States are the most lawless and dangerous country in the world by far’
GuruMick
Not for nothing has Afghanistan been known for centuries as
"THE GRAVEYARD OF EMPIRES "
History buffs, do some research....no foreign power ever wins there.
"Bad things will happen "....to America.
Desert Tortoise
And the Chinese are saying the Tiktok thing is not a done deal. Sigh. At least he's not talking about invading Greenland or Panama ................. or Canada. O_O
Blacklabel
Why thank you.
dialog can occur when people can focus on the actual issue at hand and the merits of it.
rather than just trying to create a Trump criticism angle based on either decision he makes.
because we all know if he had said the opposite he would have been criticized just as much by the same people.
Great Bird
Again? Doing the opposite of what he did in his first term, sign away Bagram and Afghanistan.
Not all that remote
Anyway, Trump is just being the warmonger that he is.
ClippetyClop
Today Trump wants America to go back into Afghanistan.
Yesterday you would have been appalled at this idea.
Today you are delighted with this idea.
Sort of like that schism you had when Trump bombed Iran.
Perhaps reflect on your own tortured state of mind before complaining about others.
oldman_13
This bully warmonger is ready to start yet another folly of a 'war' in Afghanistan over something so petty.
Funny how these same people criticize Russia and China as warmongers.