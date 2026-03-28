Trump says 'Cuba is next' in speech touting U.S. military successes

FILE PHOTO: People spend time in a commercial area as U.S.-Cuba tensions rise after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to stop Venezuelan oil and money from reaching Cuba and suggested the communist-run island to strike a deal with Washington, in Havana, Cuba, January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez/File Photo

By Steve Holland and Gram Slattery

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "Cuba ‌is next" during a speech at an investment forum in Miami during which he touted the successes of U.S. ‌military action in Venezuela and Iran.

While ⁠the president did not specify what ⁠precisely he ⁠plans to do with the island nation, ‌he has frequently said he believes the government in ⁠Havana, facing a ⁠severe economic crisis, is on the verge of collapse.

His administration has opened up negotiations with elements of Cuba's leadership in recent weeks, while ⁠Trump himself has hinted that kinetic ⁠action could be possible.

"I built this ‌great military. I said, 'You'll never have to use it.' But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next by the way," ‌Trump told the conference on Friday. "But pretend I didn't say that. Pretend I didn't."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has acknowledged that the country is in talks with the U.S. in a bid to avert potential military confrontation. Cuba's economy has ​been battered by disruptions in oil imports, which it relies on to run power ‌plants and transportation.

Prior to the U.S. operation to capture now-deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January, Venezuela had provided much ‌of Cuba's oil needs, but Caracas' new government, ⁠under pressure from ⁠Washington, has ended those shipments.

Earlier ​in March, Trump had said Cuba ⁠may be subject ‌to a "friendly takeover," before adding: "It may ​not be a friendly takeover."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.