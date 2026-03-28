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FILE PHOTO: Cuba defiant after Trump says island to receive no more Venezuelan oil or money
FILE PHOTO: People spend time in a commercial area as U.S.-Cuba tensions rise after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to stop Venezuelan oil and money from reaching Cuba and suggested the communist-run island to strike a deal with Washington, in Havana, Cuba, January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez/File Photo Image: Reuters/Norlys Perez
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Trump says 'Cuba is next' in speech touting U.S. military successes

20 Comments
By Steve Holland and Gram Slattery
MIAMI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "Cuba ‌is next" during a speech at an investment forum in Miami during which he touted the successes of U.S. ‌military action in Venezuela and Iran.

While ⁠the president did not specify what ⁠precisely he ⁠plans to do with the island nation, ‌he has frequently said he believes the government in ⁠Havana, facing a ⁠severe economic crisis, is on the verge of collapse.

His administration has opened up negotiations with elements of Cuba's leadership in recent weeks, while ⁠Trump himself has hinted that kinetic ⁠action could be possible.

"I built this ‌great military. I said, 'You'll never have to use it.' But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next by the way," ‌Trump told the conference on Friday. "But pretend I didn't say that. Pretend I didn't."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has acknowledged that the country is in talks with the U.S. in a bid to avert potential military confrontation. Cuba's economy has ​been battered by disruptions in oil imports, which it relies on to run power ‌plants and transportation.

Prior to the U.S. operation to capture now-deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January, Venezuela had provided much ‌of Cuba's oil needs, but Caracas' new government, ⁠under pressure from ⁠Washington, has ended those shipments.

Earlier ​in March, Trump had said Cuba ⁠may be subject ‌to a "friendly takeover," before adding: "It may ​not be a friendly takeover."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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20 Comments
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Trump’s Hit List.

This is the exact opposite of what Trump said he was going to do when he campaigned for President..

5 ( +5 / -0 )

"I built this ‌great military. I said, 'You'll never have to use it.' But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next by the way," ‌Trump told the conference on Friday. "But pretend I didn't say that. Pretend I didn't."

I didnt think it possible, but his words and actions are becomming more and more unhinged.

They were telling us for years, ''it's just hyperbole'' but now its clear that this is the worst case scenario; the most powerful man in the world, in control of the most powerful military in the world, is an unstable nutjob who is leading America down a very dark path.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Well since the successes are a fantasy, Cuba should be pretty safe.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "Cuba ‌is next" during a speech at an investment forum in Miami during which he touted the successes of U.S. ‌military action in Venezuela and Iran.

While ⁠the president did not specify what ⁠precisely he ⁠plans to do with the island nation, ‌he has frequently said he believes the government in ⁠Havana, facing a ⁠severe economic crisis, is on the verge of collapse.

Trump's Cuba policy has HUGE support among his voting base in Florida, including Cuban Americans, why Trump won Florida in last election by +14pts

US National Security cannot allow Chinese and Russian militaries to continue to expand their influence on the island of Cuba, Donroe Doctrine, real and much needed

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

"I built this ‌great military. I said, 'You'll never have to use it.' But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next by the way," ‌Trump told the conference on Friday. "But pretend I didn't say that. Pretend I didn't."

It is not your military, Trump. It is the American people's military. Also, Trump has a blatant disregard for troops and treat them as pure numbers rather than people. Each of these men and women have family who care for them. If Trump wants to send them into illegal wars, then he should send Barron first.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

'Cuba is next' in speech touting U.S. military successes

Next, and then what Greenland? Even the one in Middle East is not finished yet.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Captain Bonespurs built this great military. Maybe they should run that in campaign ads.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cuba has never been any danger or threat to the US.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Another illogical statement made by the convicted felon and former Insurrectionist-in-Chief.

The main purpose on the attack on Iran was “Operation Obliterate the Trump-Epstein Files Problem” , and it has succeeded for the time being, but will not go away.

This war of choice will have massive implications for the United States of America for decades to come.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

It is not your military, Trump. It is the American people's military.

Well, of course, it's the American military, but who holds the power who commands the military, who is the chief executive of the United States armed forces? It's the president of the United States, so it is his military

Also, Trump has a blatant disregard for troops and treat them as pure numbers rather than people.

No, he doesn't, yeah, don't go there.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/10/24/us/politics/trump-military-pay-donation.html

Each of these men and women have family who care for them.

Of course

If Trump wants to send them into illegal wars, then he should send Barron first.

The conflict is not illegal and if Barren wants to go he can enlist, if you are a military service member, you do not get to pick and choose where you want to be deployed, regardless of who is in the White House, if you don't want to go on any missions, whatever it is or wherever that is, then you should not enlist. Our military is all voluntary.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Cuba like Venezuela (and Iran in reality), the people badly want change, US now hugely popular in Venezuela as its prospering, lots of new investment, oil and gas production up approx. 50% YTD, Cuba will be the same story, huge economic progress soon

Iran's just far larger more entrenched regime with a serious military and religious based indoctrination as compared to Venezuela and Cuba, plus Gulf Energy $Stakes

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Cuba has been on the hit list for decades Pre Kennedy. The project for a new American century listed Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Lebanon, Sudan, Somalia back in 97-. Look where we are now in 2026. Trumps just a m,p/uppet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

bass4funkToday 10:39 am JST

It is not your military, Trump. It is the American people's military.

Well, of course, it's the American military, but who holds the power who commands the military, who is the chief executive of the United States armed forces? It's the president of the United States, so it is his military

Not to do with as he pleases. There is a Constitution he is supposed to be upholding.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not to do with as he pleases.

Yes, as he pleases, now if Congress thought he wasn't or he is declaring an official war then he needs to share that power with Congress and they would officially declare a war.

There is a Constitution he is supposed to be upholding.

Which he is.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Trump thinks all foreign affairs can be solved by military muscle, mob style financial threats, or real estate deals.

What a mess this schmuck is making.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump thinks all foreign affairs can be solved by military muscle, mob style financial threats, or real estate deals. 

NO, the one thing about this president held off for so long when it came to using military option, only in extreme cases, as it should be, and yes, he should act like a mob boss in order is his way when his adverse series play hardball, that's what you want, it's better than having a president that goes around the world, apologizing, and then people doing whatever they want and be stabilizing nation, because they see the United States as completely weak

What a mess this schmuck is making.

Well, Iran should've never threatened the United States, they did off way more than they could chew.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Yes, as he pleases, now if Congress

No, not as he pleases. Or would you like an autocratic form of government? (Maybe the answer is yes, as long as it’s your autocrat in power.)

As for Congress, the GOP has abrogated its authority and responsibility and is happy to let Trump run roughshod over any law or norm that would put a check on his power.

That will change next year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

he should act like a mob boss

Moronic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Naked American Imperialism

What a time to be alive

1 ( +1 / -0 )

he should act like a mob boss

Cuba is absolutely NO threat to the United States, imminent or long term.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

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