Putin not named in Russian delegation for Ukraine talks: Kremlin

Vladimir Putin has called for direct Moscow-Kyiv talks but it's unclear if he or Donald Trump will travel to Turkey to meet Volodymyr Zelensky

The Kremlin left President Vladimir Putin off its list for talks in Turkey on Thursday with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, instead naming a lower level team for the first direct Russia-Ukraine contacts on their conflict in more than three years.

Zelensky had challenged Putin to meet him in person at the talks, with U.S. President Donald Trump also appearing to urge the Kremlin leader to come to the negotiating table.

The Istanbul negotiations would be the first direct peace talks since discussions in the first weeks of the conflict broke down without a deal.

After days of declining to say if Putin would go, the Kremlin named its negotiating team late on Wednesday.

The Russian side will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky, a hardline aide to Putin and ex-culture minister who was involved in 2022 negotiations.

Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov -- who had all been rumored as top negotiators after leading previous talks with the United States -- were not named in the delegation.

Zelenskyy said this week that Putin's absence would be a clear signal that he was not genuinely interested in peace.

"I am waiting to see who will arrive from Russia. Then I will decide what steps Ukraine should take," Zelensky said Wednesday.

Trump on Wednesday offered to go to Turkey if Putin also showed up.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected in Istanbul on Friday for part of the talks.

Medinsky is seen as influential in advancing Russia's historical claims over swathes of Ukraine and has written text-books advancing a nationalist view of Russian history that has been questioned by independent historians.

The other three negotiators were named as Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

Putin last weekend proposed direct negotiations and had come under intense international pressure -- including from some allies -- to meet with Zelenskyy.

Trump floated the idea of mediating if Putin attended.

"I don't know that he (Putin) would be there if I'm not there," Trump told reporters while on his Middle East tour. "I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that."

He said he had a packed schedule but added: "That doesn't mean I wouldn't do it to save a lot of lives."

Zelenskyy said this week that Putin skipping the talks would signal an unwillingness to seek peace and should be met with massive Western sanctions and more military aid for Kyiv.

"This is his war," Zelenskyy said Tuesday. "Therefore, the negotiations should be with him."

Trump took office vowing to quickly end the conflict, but has voiced frustration with both Ukraine and Russia over the lack of progress.

Moscow has in recent weeks snubbed several calls, backed by Ukraine, for an initial 30-day ceasefire.

Despite the prospect of talks, the two sides' positions on how the fighting should end remain far apart and there have been few signs either is willing to make concessions.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who in the past criticized the level of Western support for Ukraine, urged Putin to attend in person in a phone call on Wednesday, his office said.

"It costs me nothing to say, 'hey, comrade Putin, go to Istanbul and negotiate, dammit'" Lula said ahead of the call.

European leaders also pressed Putin to travel to Turkey.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that there must not be any settlement in Ukraine in the form of a "dictated peace" from Moscow.

Addressing parliament, Merz warned of "militarily created facts against Ukraine's will", telling lawmakers it was "of paramount importance that the political West does not allow itself to be divided".

Amid preparations for the talks, fighting continued to rage. A Russian missile strike on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy killed at least three people on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said.

