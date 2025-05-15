Putin not named in Russian delegation for Ukraine talks: Kremlin

The Kremlin left President Vladimir Putin off its list for talks in Turkey on Thursday with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, instead naming a lower level team for the first direct Russia-Ukraine contacts on their conflict in more than three years.
Zelensky had challenged Putin to meet him in person at the talks, with U.S. President Donald Trump also appearing to urge the Kremlin leader to come to the negotiating table.
The Istanbul negotiations would be the first direct peace talks since discussions in the first weeks of the conflict broke down without a deal.
After days of declining to say if Putin would go, the Kremlin named its negotiating team late on Wednesday.
The Russian side will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky, a hardline aide to Putin and ex-culture minister who was involved in 2022 negotiations.
Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov -- who had all been rumored as top negotiators after leading previous talks with the United States -- were not named in the delegation.
Zelenskyy said this week that Putin's absence would be a clear signal that he was not genuinely interested in peace.
"I am waiting to see who will arrive from Russia. Then I will decide what steps Ukraine should take," Zelensky said Wednesday.
Trump on Wednesday offered to go to Turkey if Putin also showed up.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected in Istanbul on Friday for part of the talks.
Medinsky is seen as influential in advancing Russia's historical claims over swathes of Ukraine and has written text-books advancing a nationalist view of Russian history that has been questioned by independent historians.
The other three negotiators were named as Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.
Putin last weekend proposed direct negotiations and had come under intense international pressure -- including from some allies -- to meet with Zelenskyy.
Trump floated the idea of mediating if Putin attended.
"I don't know that he (Putin) would be there if I'm not there," Trump told reporters while on his Middle East tour. "I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that."
He said he had a packed schedule but added: "That doesn't mean I wouldn't do it to save a lot of lives."
Zelenskyy said this week that Putin skipping the talks would signal an unwillingness to seek peace and should be met with massive Western sanctions and more military aid for Kyiv.
"This is his war," Zelenskyy said Tuesday. "Therefore, the negotiations should be with him."
Trump took office vowing to quickly end the conflict, but has voiced frustration with both Ukraine and Russia over the lack of progress.
Moscow has in recent weeks snubbed several calls, backed by Ukraine, for an initial 30-day ceasefire.
Despite the prospect of talks, the two sides' positions on how the fighting should end remain far apart and there have been few signs either is willing to make concessions.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who in the past criticized the level of Western support for Ukraine, urged Putin to attend in person in a phone call on Wednesday, his office said.
"It costs me nothing to say, 'hey, comrade Putin, go to Istanbul and negotiate, dammit'" Lula said ahead of the call.
European leaders also pressed Putin to travel to Turkey.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that there must not be any settlement in Ukraine in the form of a "dictated peace" from Moscow.
Addressing parliament, Merz warned of "militarily created facts against Ukraine's will", telling lawmakers it was "of paramount importance that the political West does not allow itself to be divided".
Amid preparations for the talks, fighting continued to rage. A Russian missile strike on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy killed at least three people on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said.© 2025 AFP
8 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Probably too sacred to leave the bunker.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Well, that eliminated any relevance this meeting might have had. Time to go back to supporting Ukraine.
Underworld
As expected Putin will be a no show. But Trump has to make it all about himself.
Time to focus on the ceasefire that Putin is trying to avoid.
lincolnman
Putin doesn't need to be there - he's already given his instructions to his Puppet in the White House who will dutifully instruct the US representatives to support Russia...and sink Ukraine...
JJE
Zelensky doesn't get to dictate preconditions. Hang on - he sure likes applying preconditions to talks without them, doesn't he.
A key difference/observation here is the theatrics - Zelensky is an actor/comedian by trade whereas Putin is a statecraft expert. This is style versus substance. Putin offering talks without preconditions doesn't mean with him personally. Also, Russia has an army of diplomats that speak for Putin personally. The former is basically just performing for the cameras.
Also interesting, because Vladimir Rostislavovich, who will lead the negotiating team, is a former Ukrainian himself! Interesting move indeed from the Kremlin.
Moreover, this is the first conflict in recorded human history in which the losing side think they have the right to issue demands. That is simply delusional in the extreme!
JJE
Another issue is Zelensky thinks diplomacy is litigated in front of the media - it isn't, nor is it a performance with gimmicks. One would have thought he would have learned that lesson after his Oval Office meltdown.
The tough stuff takes place behind closed doors and there is no room for media tarts or stunts in serious negotiations. Nor is it about one-liners or pre-written lines delivered to cameras or loaded phrases cooked up just for this provoked conflict.
Bob Fosse
Ararara. Couldn’t fit his big table on the plane perhaps.
Underworld
Provoked conflict? Nope. Russian imperialism.
This "peace negotiation" is merely a diversion from the fact that Putin won't agree to Trump's 30-day ceasefire.