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FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation about the Iran war at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Alex Brandon
world

Trump says 'probably' when asked if he might pull U.S. troops out of Italy, Spain

2 Comments
By Humeyra Pamuk
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump on Thursday said "probably" when asked whether he would consider ‌pulling U.S. troops out of Italy and Spain, a day after announcing that Washington was looking at reducing the number of military ‌personnel in Germany.

Trump has harshly criticized NATO ⁠allies for not sending their navies to ⁠help open the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, which was closed to global ‌shipping following the start of a U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran ⁠on February 28. ⁠He has also said that he is considering withdrawing the United States from the alliance.

An internal Pentagon email, reported by Reuters last week, outlined options for ⁠the United States to punish NATO allies it ⁠believes failed to support U.S. operations ‌in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from the alliance.

Trump, who discussed the possibility of removing some U.S. troops from Europe earlier this month, on Wednesday ‌said his administration was looking at cuts to U.S. forces in Germany and a decision would be made soon.

Asked on Thursday if he would also consider pulling U.S. troops out of Italy and Spain, two countries that have also been critical of the Iran war, Trump said, "Probably ... ​Look, why shouldn't I? Italy has not been of any help to us and Spain has ‌been horrible, absolutely horrible."

Trump last month threatened to impose a full U.S. trade embargo on Spain after the European ally refused to let the ‌U.S. military use its bases for missions linked ⁠to strikes on Iran.

The ⁠U.S. had just over 68,000 ​active-duty military personnel assigned permanently in its overseas ⁠bases in Europe ‌as of December 2025, data from the ​U.S. Defense Manpower Data Center shows. More than half - about 36,400 - are based in Germany.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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2 Comments
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Just do it, already. We have to deal with at least two more years of this cowardice so let him spend the money on relocating troops that will just be relocated back when he is a hated memory.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Please do, Mr. President. Those ungrateful allies does not deserve you cares them so much.

I rarely support Trump but this is a good one. Please retreat your troops from Japan and South Korea as well. They don't likes your war and doing nothing to support your war with Iran as well.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

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