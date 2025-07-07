 Japan Today
Trump says countries aligning themselves with BRICS' 'anti-American policies' will be hit with additional 10% tariffs

5 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said that countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10% tariff.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not clarify or expand on the "Anti-American policies" reference in his post.

The original BRICS group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added South Africa and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia as members.

And who, pray, defines what "alignment with BRICS" is? Presumably the official line is that it's "whatever Trump decides when he gets out of bed on any given day".

I hope Putin gave him permission to make this vaguely worded threat, given Russia's inclusion in said BRICS group.

T@co is at it again I see.....

He's lost it.

Flip Flopped again on the Tariff deadline - July 9th becomes August 1st - lol.

Now he defines those countries that don't bow down as Anti-American.

And B'Geezuz we're gonna hit 'em with an additional 10%.

He's lost it.

Trump is delivering win after win after win, including economic, trade and tariff polices. Why there's a record amount of reshoring and re-industrialization in the US today, backed by historical amounts of Private $CAPEX!

Good idea to put those on notice that 'affiliations' matter, that if BRICS is pursuing an Anti-American Agenda, then Membership will have a '$cost', meaning higher tariffs.

Trump = Putting World on Notice, US Leadership's Back!

Not to worry. BRICS will disappear from Fox News reports in a day or two and The Don will move onto the next thing to be mad about based on what the producers of Fox News choose to televise.

