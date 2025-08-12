Trump says both sides in Ukraine war will need to cede territory

FILE PHOTO: A serviceman of the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fires a D-30 howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 5, 2025. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak/File Photo

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland, Yuliia Dysa and Lili Bayer

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Kyiv and Moscow will both have to cede land to end the war in Ukraine and talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week will instantly show whether the Kremlin leader is willing to make a deal.

European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plan to speak with Trump ahead of his summit with Putin in Alaska on Friday, amid fears Washington may dictate unfavorable peace terms to Ukraine.

Trump has hardened his stance towards Moscow by agreeing to allow additional U.S. weapons to reach Ukraine and threatening tariffs against buyers of Russian oil, but fears have persisted in Europe that he might agree to a deal that forces big concessions from Kyiv.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that "transatlantic unity, support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia" were needed to end the war and "prevent future Russian aggression in Europe."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Monday and they welcomed diplomatic efforts "to bring peace and agreed that this must be built with Ukraine - not imposed upon it," according to a readout from Downing Street.

Trump told a White House press conference of his talks with Putin, "This is really a feel-out meeting." He said he would know "probably in the first two minutes" whether progress was possible.

"I'm going to be telling him, 'You've got to end this war,'" he said. "I'm going to go and see the parameters now. I may leave and say, 'Good luck.' And that'll be the end. I may say, 'This, this is not going to be settled.'"

Trump said a future meeting could include Zelenskyy and the U.S. goal is a speedy ceasefire in the bloody 3-1/2-year-old conflict. He plans to talk to European leaders soon after his talks with Putin.

Trump has in the past talked about land swaps but neither Russia nor Ukraine has been open to ceding land as part of a peace deal.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said: "There'll be some land swapping going on."

"I know that through Russia and through conversations with everybody, to the good of Ukraine," he said. He said Russia had occupied some "very prime territory" but "we're going to try to get some of that territory back."

Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said he spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, posting on X that lasting peace requires "an unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for substantive negotiations."

Kallas said the EU would work on a 19th package of sanctions against Russia and warned against concessions to Moscow.

"As far as Russia has not agreed to full and unconditional ceasefire, we should not even discuss any concessions," she said in a statement. "The sequencing of the steps is important. First an unconditional ceasefire with a strong monitoring system and ironclad security guarantees."

In a post on X, Kallas said the EU would also work to increase military support for Ukraine and assistance for its budget needs and accession to the EU.

UKRAINE WARNS AGAINST CONCESSIONS TO RUSSIA

Zelenskiy warned on Monday that any concessions to Russia would not persuade it to stop fighting and more pressure was needed on the Kremlin.

He said Russia was preparing troops for new offensives instead of getting ready to stop the war, and he urged countries to keep sanctions on Moscow until Ukraine receives security guarantees.

"Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore must not receive any rewards or benefits," he wrote on X. "Concessions do not persuade a killer."

Ukraine has sought to push back Russian invaders ever since the largest and deadliest war in Europe since World War II began in February 2022. Putin launched the invasion to take over Ukraine and expand Russia's sphere of influence.

Zelenskyy spoke to the leaders of India and Saudi Arabia on Monday in an effort to mobilize support for Kyiv beyond Europe ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin.

Putin has also made a flurry of calls in recent days, speaking to the leaders of China, India, Brazil and three ex-Soviet states to brief them on his contacts with the United States.

Germany will convene a virtual meeting of European leaders on Wednesday to discuss how to pressure Russia ahead of a European call with Trump. Zelenskyy and EU and NATO officials are expected to join the meeting.

Trump's administration has not disclosed its proposed territorial exchanges or any mechanism to ensure Putin complies with a ceasefire and does not try to overrun more of Ukraine.

Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, retired U.S. Army General Keith Kellogg, earlier this year proposed a "resiliency force" of European NATO troops to secure the frontlines, as well as creating an 18-mile-wide demilitarized zone in eastern Ukraine. No U.S. troops would be involved.

Britain and France in July convened a "coalition of the willing" of more than 30 nations and agreed to pursue operational plans for a European air, sea and land "reassurance force" and to "regenerate" Ukraine's military.

Kellogg also said that Ukraine would not be admitted to NATO, meeting one of Putin's demands.

