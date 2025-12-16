Trump says he is classifying fentanyl as 'weapon of mass destruction'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he was classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, ramping up his administration's campaign against drug cartels in Latin America.
"No bomb does what this is doing -- 200-300,000 people die every year, that we know of," Trump said at the signing of an executive order that placed the fentanyl in the same category as nuclear and chemical weapons.
But contrary to Trump's claim on fentanyl fatalities, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an estimated total of about 80,000 overdose deaths in the country in 2024, with some 48,000 of those due to synthetic opioids.
The executive order said "illicit fentanyl is closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic," and that its manufacture and distribution "threatens our national security and fuels lawlessness in our hemisphere and at our borders."
The fentanyl classification ties in with the Trump administration's war against alleged "narco-terrorists," which has included a military campaign targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats with strikes that have left nearly 90 people dead since early September.
But while Trump claims that each boat destroyed -- there have been more than 20 -- saves 25,000 American lives, the vessels are thought to be transporting cocaine rather than far-deadlier fentanyl, which is primarily smuggled into the United States from Mexico rather than by boat from Colombia or Venezuela.
Trump has accompanied the strikes with a massive military buildup in the Caribbean that includes the world's largest aircraft carrier and a slew of other warships, while a string of U.S. military aircraft have flown along Venezuela's coast in recent weeks.
While Trump and his administration say the target of the military buildup is drug-trafficking, Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro accuses Washington of using narcotics smuggling as a pretext for regime change in Caracas.
The United States has sought to link the two issues, accusing Maduro of leading the alleged "Cartel of the Suns," which it declared a "narco-terrorist" organization last month, and offering a $50 million reward for information leading to his capture.© 2025 AFP
plasticmonkey
A weapon of mass destruction is one that is meant to kill people. And there is no demand for it by its victims.
The fentanyl trade is not meant to kill people. That would be a pretty stupid business model. And the victims were not forced to buy it.
Whatever happened to the personal responsibility that used to be central to conservatism?
plasticmonkey
Stupid.
And remember, fentanyl is not coming from Venezuela.
bass4funk
Kind of a no-brainer that is given the lives it took and devastation it caused and anyone defending it shows you that they don't give a fig about the out of control drug crisis. Either you condemn drugs, all of it or you don't.
bass4funk
Key U.S. Allegations
• The U.S. claims Maduro partnered with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a designated terrorist group, for over 20 years to traffic multi-ton shipments of cocaine, often intending to “flood” the U.S. with drugs as a form of attack.
• He allegedly provided protection, weapons, and logistical support in exchange for cocaine, using state institutions to facilitate trafficking.
• As of 2025, the U.S. has designated the Cartel de los Soles as a terrorist organization headed by Maduro, increased a reward for his arrest to $50 million, and conducted military operations against suspected drug-smuggling vessels linked to Venezuela.
So yes, he needs to go.