US President Donald Trump (2nd L) decided he wanted a large military parade in Washington after taking in the Bastille Day parade in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd R) in 2017 Photo: AFP/File
Trump cancels DC military parade; says he will go to Paris instead

By Thomas Watkins
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he had cancelled a military parade planned for November due to high costs -- hours after the Pentagon indefinitely postponed the much-maligned event -- and would instead head to Paris for ceremonies marking the end of World War I.

Trump had ordered a show of military prowess after marveling at France's Bastille Day parade last year -- but critics said it would be a waste of money and akin to events staged by authoritarian regimes such as North Korea.

Late Thursday, the Pentagon said the controversial event, originally scheduled for November 10 in Washington, was being pushed back to a possible date in 2019.

A U.S. official told AFP on Thursday the planning estimate had gone as high as $92 million, though no final figure had been reached.

Trump said he pulled the plug because local politicians were charging a "ridiculously high" price.

"The local politicians who run Washington, DC (poorly) know a windfall when they see it," Trump said Friday.

"When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it."

The Republican president vowed to attend a different event at a base near Washington and then "go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th."

"Maybe we will do something next year in DC when the cost comes WAY DOWN," Trump said: "Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser hit back, sarcastically emulating the president's characteristic Twitter tone.

"Yup, I'm Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad)," she tweeted.

DC's City Council, which has no Republican members, chimed in on Twitter: "Better late. Then: never. Tanks but no tanks."

Trump reveres all things military, and surrounded himself with former and current generals when he took office.

Even before becoming president, aides reported that Trump had considered a military parade to mark his inauguration -- although that idea was eventually scrapped.

Trump went to a military academy, but received multiple deferments, including once reportedly for bone spurs, from having to serve during the Vietnam War.

Instead of buying new fighter jets, as Trump had suggested in his tweet, critics said the money saved from not having a parade could be better spent improving the lives of veterans.

"Until such time as we can celebrate victory in the War on Terrorism and bring our military home, we think the parade money would be better spent fully funding the Department of Veteran Affairs and giving our troops and their families the best care possible," the American Legion's national commander Denise Rohan said.

Senator Jack Reed, who is the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said halting the parade was the right call.

"It would have diverted resources and manpower from core missions," he said.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis scoffed at the cost estimate and attacked the media for reporting the number.

"Whoever told you that is probably smoking something that's legal in my state but is not in most states," said Mattis, who hails from Washington state, where pot is legal.

"Whoever wrote it needs to get better sources... I guarantee you there's been no cost estimate to me," he told reporters traveling with him in South America.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Trump reveres all things military

Well, except for actually putting on a uniform and serving himself.

Oh wait, I forgot, he went to a 'private military school' and endured the Sex Wars of the 1970s where instead of fighting the VC he was fighting the VD.

Trump is nothing more than a bully and a wannabe soldier. Seriously, if he were born in another generation he'd be the guy addicted to playing Call of Duty and talking about how bada** he is while not being able to do a single pushup.

Trump didn't want a parade to honor the veterans. He wanted a giant display to honor HIM and to make HIM look tough and like the 'boss.'

Basically, he wanted to spend a bunch of money to wave around his... ahem... bayonet and pretend to play Commander In Chief because of it.

He's nothing but a draft dodging coward bully of a man, and this pathetic excuse for a parade being cancelled is a good thing. Of course for Cadet Bonespurs, it's everyone else's fault. Sad, sad little tinpot Trumpet player.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Trump said he pulled the plug because local politicians were charging a "ridiculously high" price.

Another example of Trump's other-guy-itis. He's pathologically unable to take responsibility for his own mistakes.

Trump went to a military academy, but received multiple deferments, including once reportedly for bone spurs, from having to serve during the Vietnam War.

Military Academy - in this case - is a euphemism for reform school. His bullying parents couldn't control him, so they paid huge money to have someone else do it for them. Trump learned to bully even better at this 'military academy'.

Even before becoming president, aides reported that Trump had considered a military parade to mark his inauguration 

The mind set of a tinpot dictator.

"Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"

How's the US healthcare situation? Infrastructure? How about not charging the US taxpayers for the offices your VA appointees are using at Mar-a-lago? Maybe that money can go to help veterans who are NOT getting the care they earned the right to.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Any price is too high for a military parade for Cadet Bonespurs-- unless it celebrates his departure from office, perhaps.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Trump, the useless president nobody deserves.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"but critics said it would be a waste of money and akin to events staged by authoritarian regimes such as North Korea."

1 ( +1 / -0 )

but the DoD spent $10M analyzing the logistics to make the parade happen already.

Trump doesn't understand that his stupid tweet spin-up and spin-down efforts across the govt. That's fine, if it is Russia or China or NK. Wasting their money is good.

It isn't ok if it is the USGovt or that of an ally.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Now we can officially end Trump's nutjob plan and move on with our lives.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

