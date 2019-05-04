Trump says he did not raise election meddling with Putin in phone call

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday.

By Steve Holland

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he discussed "the Russia Hoax" with Russian President Vladimir Putin but did not raise with him concerns about Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

Trump and Putin spoke for an hour by phone for the first time since U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign was released. Mueller's report found that the Russian government had interfered in the election"in sweeping and systematic fashion."

Trump, talking to reporters as he met Slovak Republic Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, indicated that he and Putin only discussed Mueller's conclusion that Trump did not collude with Russia in 2016.

Trump said Putin seemed amused. "He said something to the effect that it started off as a mountain and it ended up being a mouse. But he knew that because he knew there was no collusion whatsoever," said Trump.

Pressed on whether he urged Putin not to meddle in the upcoming 2020 election, when Trump will be seeking re-election, the president said the issue was not discussed.

"We didn't discuss that. Really, we didn't discuss it. We discussed five or six things," he said.

In a tweet, Trump said he and Putin talked about "the Russia Hoax," among other topics including nuclear arms, North Korea and Venezuela.

Trump has raised election meddling with Putin in past conversations, but has tended to play down the impact of what happened in 2016 out of concern that his victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton might seem illegitimate.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, asked by reporters on the White House driveway why Trump did not press Putin on the issue, said: "The president's been clear that no one needs to meddle in our election. He doesn't need to do that every two seconds."

On Venezuela, Trump said he focused on humanitarian aid for Venezuelans during his talk with Putin, backing away from his administration's recent harsh rhetoric about Russian involvement in the crisis.

Washington backs opposition leader Juan Guaido and Moscow supports President Nicolas Maduro.

"We talked about many things, and he (Putin) is not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela other than he would like to see something positive happen for Venezuela, and I feel the same way. We want to get some humanitarian aid - right now people are starving, they have no food, they have no water," Trump said.

Trump's comments stand in sharp contrast to those made a month ago, after Russia sent a contingent of special forces to Caracas.

"Russia has to get out," Trump told reporters at the time. On Friday, he made no mention of the troops.

Trump's call with Putin came days after an attempted uprising led by Guaido failed to turn key military figures against Maduro.

Trump's closest advisers have sharply objected to Russia's presence in the hemisphere and blamed Moscow for helping keep Maduro in place. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Maduro had been ready to flee Venezuela on Tuesday but reversed his plan after Russia intervened. Russia denied the allegation.

Sanders said there was no daylight between Trump on Pompeo on the issue.

"The president was relaying what President Putin said him - that's it," Sanders told reporters.

The United States and most other Western countries support Guaido, who invoked the constitution in January to declare himself interim president, arguing that Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate.

Pompeo and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, are slated to meet on Monday on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in Finland - their second full-fledged encounter.

Venezuela is suffering from deep economic recession, hyperinflation and food and medicine shortages.

The United States has sent hundreds of tons of food and medical supplies for Venezuela to neighboring Colombia and Brazil, but has not yet been allowed to deliver it.

Trump has consistently said he would not rule out military options for the crisis, though he has emphasized he hopes for a peaceful transition of power.

