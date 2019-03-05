Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un hold a meeting during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 28, 2019 Photo: AFP
world

Trump says ending S Korea war games not concession to Kim

0 Comments
By Saul LOEB
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday denied that he ordered an end to major U.S.-South Korean military exercises as a concession to North Korea's totalitarian leader Kim Jong Un.

The previously annual, large-scale maneuvers -- meant to keep troops ready in case of conflict with North Korea -- were shelved shortly after Trump's summit last week with Kim in Hanoi.

Trump denied there was any link.

"The military drills, or war games as I call them, were never even discussed in my mtg w/ Kim Jong Un," he tweeted.

"I made that decision long ago because it costs the U.S. far too much money to have those 'games', especially since we are not reimbursed for the tremendous cost!" he said in the tweet.

There are close to 30,000 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, and their annual drills with tens of thousands of South Korean soldiers have angered North Korea, which claims they are rehearsals for invasion.

While Trump has ruled out withdrawing U.S. troops, he has repeatedly complained about the cost of the exercises, describing them at a press conference in Hanoi as "very, very expensive."

Trump's summit with Kim ended with no progress toward Washington's goal of getting the isolated country to give up its nuclear weapons.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

We can definitely take Dimwit's word for it. Dumpster Fire has absolutely no credibility (issues).

The MSMare just biased liars like Cohen, unless they are agreeing with What the Imbicil-in-Chief is saying.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

