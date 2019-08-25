Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcome U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife U.S. First Lady Melania Trump ahead of a working dinner at the Biarritz lighthouse, France, on Saturday. Photo: Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
world

Trump says G7 leaders are getting along well

0 Comments
BIARRITZ, France

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday dimissed media reports of tensions among the leaders of the G7 group of industrialised nations meeting in Biarritz and said everyone was "getting along very well".

"Before I arrived in France, the Fake and Disgusting News was saying that relations with the 6 others countries in the G-7 are very tense, and that the two days of meetings will be a disaster," Trump wrote on Twitter shortly before meeting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a bilateral focused on trade.

"Well, we are having very good meetings, the Leaders are getting along very well, and our Country, economically, is doing great - the talk of the world!"

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Problem with Noise Pollution

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Tinder In Real Life: Aisekiya

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #45: The One Thing That Always Happens to Japanese Exchange Students in America

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining