Trump says G7 leaders are getting along well

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcome U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife U.S. First Lady Melania Trump ahead of a working dinner at the Biarritz lighthouse, France, on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday dimissed media reports of tensions among the leaders of the G7 group of industrialised nations meeting in Biarritz and said everyone was "getting along very well".

"Before I arrived in France, the Fake and Disgusting News was saying that relations with the 6 others countries in the G-7 are very tense, and that the two days of meetings will be a disaster," Trump wrote on Twitter shortly before meeting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a bilateral focused on trade.

"Well, we are having very good meetings, the Leaders are getting along very well, and our Country, economically, is doing great - the talk of the world!"

