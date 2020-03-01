Trump says getting rid of 'bad' people made him successful

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that his “journey” in the nation's highest office would have been a failure had he not be able to rid the government of people he says are “bad.”
Trump came into office railing against what he and his allies call the “deep state” — career government employees and political appointees held over from prior administrations — claiming it was out to undermine him.
He said he has been replacing them with “people who love our country.”
“We have such bad people and they're not people who love our country,” Trump told several thousand cheering and chanting supporters at the the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. “We're getting people who really love our country and it's so important,” he said.
“And if I wasn't able to fulfill that, no matter what other things we've done, I would not consider this journey to be a success," he said. "So just remember that.”
Trump didn't call anyone out by name in his remarks, but he has spoken negatively about the previous FBI leaders during other public appearances. Since being acquitted on two articles of impeachment and being allowed to stay in office, he has reassigned individuals who testified against him during the proceedings or whom he perceives as disloyal to him.
He also has brought back to the White House trusted aides who had departed earlier in the administration.
The Republican president, who is seeking reelection, sought to fire up his audience during the wide-ranging, nearly 90-minute speech with talk against state and local policies that shield undocumented immigrants, the number of conservative federal judges who've been confirmed by the Senate, his increased spending on the U.S. military and creation of a new branch of the military known as the Space Force.
Trump also touched on an agreement signed Saturday between the U.S. and the Taliban aimed at ending war in Afghanistan, and he pledged to protect the health and safety of Americans “with vigor” amid an outbreak of coronavirus, which overnight had claimed its first victim in the U.S.
Trump flew to a Maryland hotel to address the annual gathering of conservatives after he called a news conference at the White House to announce a ban on travel to Iran in response to the virus outbreak. He also announced elevated U.S. travel warnings to affected regions of Italy and South Korea.
The president closed with a promise to his supporters to “be here next year, OK?”
In a reprise of his appearance at last year's conservative conference, Trump then hugged and kissed an American flag before he left the stage.
darknuts
I just heard that the war in Afghanistan is ending soon and all troops will be brought home. I know you guys aren't big fans of Trump but he gets things done.
GW
Ok....then WHY didn't get rid of HIMSELF from the get go!!!
PTownsend
Euphemism for 'people who kowtow to me and also want to see the republic undermined so predatory capitalists like me (Trump) can prey on the general population unchecked'. That flag hugging pict is cringeworthy. Seeing a man who's only taken from his country and given less than he's been required to (Google Trump tax dodge - BTW has anyone seen his latest taxes?) do that is sickening. Almost as bad as Trump pretending to be a conductor while the national anthem's played. Only a person who evaded serving his country would be that disrespectful.
ulysses
He forgot to add “The only bad guy left is me”
The others all are nutless nutters!!!
Haaa Nemui
Headline needs adjusting.
Trump says getting rid of 'bad' people after using their talents to help him get where he is made him successful
Jtsnose
. . . what about the Russians? . . . . https://www.msnbc.com/mtp-daily/watch/breaking-russia-is-aiding-pres-trump-in-2020-election-according-to-the-new-york-times-79106117926
stormcrow
If getting rid of bad people was what really made Trump successful, then he'd have jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge years ago.
In truth, Trump is successful because he's like a big fat shark without a moral compass who'll take a bite out of anybody that happens to get near him and not lose any sleep over it at the end of the day.
OssanAmerica
What a demented fellow. Can't wait till he's out of office.