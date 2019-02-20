Trump says he's in no rush to see North Korea give up nuclear weapons program

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wants to see North Korea eventually give up its nuclear weapons program, but adds he's not in any rush because U.S. relations with Pyongyang are good going into next week's summit.
"I have no pressing time schedule," Trump said.
Trump said his second meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on Feb. 27 and 28 in Hanoi, Vietnam, would be "very exciting," but did not disclose details of what he hoped would be achieved.
He said he discussed the upcoming summit during a phone call earlier in the day with South Korea President Moon Jae-in and will speak on Wednesday with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"I look forward to being with Chairman Kim and I think a lot of things will come out of it," Trump said. "We had a tremendous first summit — it was really breaking the ice, but a lot of things came from that, including good relationships."
Trump noted that North Korea has not tested any rockets or missiles or nuclear weapons in months and said as long as testing has ceased, he's in no rush.
"I think I would like to see ultimately denuclearization of North Korea. I think we will see that ultimately," Trump said. "I have no pressing time schedule."
He said some people, including members of the media, want to see speedy progress on denuclearization.
"I really believe that North Korea can be a tremendous economic power when this is solved," he said, referring to Kim's pledge of denuclearization. "Their location between Russia, China and South Korea is unbelievable. I think that North Korea and Chairman Kim have some very positive things in mind. And we'll soon find out.
"As long as there's no testing, I'm in no rush. If there's testing, that's another deal."
PTownsend
I wonder whether the US relations with Pyongyang are good because Trump and Ivanka, perhaps through NK's pals China, have made arrangements to sell rights to their brand names there, too. https://globalnews.ca/news/4873239/ivanka-trump-china-trademarks-trade/
Trump and family care little if anything about the US 99.9%. Their first and foremost concern is to pay off their loans to international 'financiers' and increase family profits while Trump's in the WH.
Trump's trip to Hanoi to meet with his love interest Kim will provide even more exposure to the Trump brand name. Kachingkaching
klausdorth
"Trump noted that North Korea has not tested any rockets or missiles or nuclear weapons in months..."
Makes you wonder why. Maybe the question that should be asked is: how much have they (NK) achieved so far? Maybe enough to be a real threat.
SuperLib
Trump has been ineffective on North Korea. I'm worried he will give even more concessions without anything in return.
Bintaro
A second date is always exciting.
Maybe they don't need to test them anymore because they got it to work ? I mean, that's how it is usually.
Note the "I think". Very encouraging.
CrazyJoe
How convenient. He must have finally figured out North Korea has no intention of holding up their end of the agreement. Just as they have done time and time before.
Has there ever been a president as stupid and ignorant as this man? Certainly not in my lifetime.
OssanAmerica
Another waste of time. Except good for Trump and his goal in 2020, and good for Kim pulling off a second meeting, when his family predecessors couldn't pull off even one. Kim is keeping his nukes, China has his back on sanctions. Trump has been taken for a fool but doesn't realize it.
lincolnman
Well, this is what you expect to get when you have a failed reality TV host and serial adulterer who thinks he's smarter than foreign policy experts and senior General officers who have been studying and negotiating with nK for decades.
Two "Dear Leaders" with similar leadership styles and very similar brainwashed supporters...
Perhaps they can compare notes on how to best conduct their next "rallies"....
Northernlife
More flip floppin by the master flip flopper....
ignorantamerica
If anyone else had made these remarks - people would see this as pretty reasonable. Once again, I am not defending Trump Boi - but to rush and pressure Kim (who is irrational as is) seems like a poor strategy. Also, people criticize Trump for not fixing the NK problem - the same problem every other administration couldn't fix either.
Ganbare Japan!
The only important thing is missiles are no longer heading towards Japan regularly, as they were under Obama. Trump stopped that. Give him credit please. Citizens of Hokkaido would be sleeping well at night.
Strangerland
No, that's not what he gets criticized for. Or at least, I've never seen anyone criticizing him for that - do you have some links/examples?
SuperLib
Well that's good since NK doesn't seem to be in a rush to give them up.
Our first agreement?
Serrano
Trump has been ineffective on North Korea
He's been more effective than Obama was. So there goes that argument, Super. Try something else.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
You have a rather poor memory, because missile launches peaked during the Trump administration. Give Trump credit for a crisis he manufactured? No thanks.
smithinjapan
I thought Trump said they already had. Oops!
Strangerland
He most definitely has not. He canceled the war games with S. Korea when Kim told him to, and he gave Kim propaganda material to solidify his power in NK, which he is about to do again next week. And missiles?
Number of missile tests by NK during 8 years of Obama: 12
Number of missile tests by NK during 2017 (Trump): 16
Fact check yourself son.
Strangerland
Number of missile tests by NK during 8 years of Obama: 12
Number of missile tests by NK during 2017 (Trump): 16
You're congratulating Trump on stopping a problem he started. You must realize just how silly you look when you do that, right? I mean it's like if I punch you in the face, then say 'oh sorry', and you say 'good job in stopping that fight!'
Viktor Cernatinskij
Sure Trump you are not in rush, no sanctions are imposed against you... Kim, better rush, otherwise half of your poor country will die from starving...
spinningplates
Of course Trump is in no rush!
1: NK have The Bomb and a delivery system. That's all they needed, and they have it.
2: Trump is into the garden/lanscaping phase of his retirement. Stay active, and build a nice fence around the yard. A beautiful fence!
SuperLib
From the North Korean perspective, yes. Let's see what Trump gives away next. His typical playbook for authoritarian leaders is appeasement. You might remember that wet noodle performance he gave with Putin standing next to him.
Hiro S Nobumasa
Trump will be having a second date with 'Rocket Man' Kim but still steadfastly refusing to even have some selfies with the democratic lady president Tsai English of the ROC-Taiwan?
What is happening to America?
Chop Chop
Obviously, he means it as "we don't lift sanctions if you don't give up nuke. If you want to lift the sanction on your country and then you must give up your nuke ASAP"
Strangerland
No, that’s not obvious. If that’s what he meant, then why didn’t he say that? I think you are trying to pretend he said what you think he should have said, instead of looking at what he actually said.