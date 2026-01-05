Trump says he doesn't believe Ukraine struck Putin residence

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump said he did not believe that an alleged ⁠Ukrainian strike on President ‍Vladimir Putin's residence took ‍place ‍as claimed by ⁠Russia.

"I don't believe that strike happened," ​Trump told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One en route back to Washington, D.C., ⁠from Florida. "There is something that happened fairly nearby, but had nothing to do with this."

Moscow accused Kyiv on Monday of trying to strike a residence of Putin in Russia's northern Novgorod region with 91 long-range attack drones, ​and said Russia would review its negotiating ⁠position in ongoing talks with the U.S. on ending the Ukraine war.

Ukraine ‍and Western countries ‌have disputed ‌Russia's account of ‍the alleged attempted strike.

