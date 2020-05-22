Trump says he finally wore a mask and 'it looked very nice'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he'd finally overcome his aversion to wearing masks against the coronavirus -- but didn't want be photographed.
Touring a Ford auto factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where workers have converted to building respirators and other medical equipment for fighting COVID-19, Trump held up a mask and claimed to have covered his face earlier.
"I had one on before. I wore one in this back area but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," he told reporters and photographers covering his visit.
Nearly everyone at the Ford factory was wearing a face covering, in line with company policy and government recommendations on curtailing the highly contagious virus.
Trump, pushing to get Americans to put the pandemic behind them and reopen the faltering economy, has never worn a mask in public. He previously has said that he doesn't consider the look fitting his perception of himself as a world leader.
On Thursday, he said the mask "was very nice, it looked very nice."
Skepticism about the need for masks is rife among right-wing Americans who support Trump.
In more extreme circles, demands by local government or private businesses for the public to wear masks has been interpreted as a conspiracy against constitutional freedoms.© 2020 AFP
1 Comment
Login to comment
oldman_13
What a farce.
bass4funk
This is just so stupid, the media must be bored to death and nothing to report if they have make this front headline news. Who cares if the man wears a mask or not, I could care less. Not everyone can wear a mask, some people have difficulties breathing with it or other issues. In Denmark the majority of people don’t wear masks and think it’s not necessary to wear them as long as you practice serious and safe social distancing and hygiene practices it should be fine and Trump has always been an obsessive OCD freak so I’m sure the man is taking the utmost care to avoid catching this virus.