Trump says he is 'very disappointed' with Putin over Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" in Russian President Vladimir Putin and added without elaborating that his administration was planning to take some actions to bring down deaths in Russia's war in Ukraine.
The Republican leader also said he was not concerned about warm ties between Russia and China.
Trump held a summit with Putin in Alaska in mid-August and subsequently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and key European and NATO alliance leaders at the White House.
Following those meetings, Trump said he expected Zelenskyy and Putin to hold a bilateral meeting before a trilateral meeting that would also include Trump. Zelenskyy has said Russia was doing everything it could to prevent a meeting between him and Putin, while Russia says the agenda for such a meeting was not ready.
"I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live," Trump said in an interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show.
Trump has told Zelenskyy that Washington would help guarantee Ukraine's security in any deal. Trump has also renewed a threat to impose further sanctions on Russia if there is no progress toward a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine, and Trump has said "land-swapping" and changes to territory will be crucial for any settlement.
Ukraine opposes the idea of legally recognizing any Ukrainian territory as Russian. But it has tacitly acknowledged it will almost certainly have to accept some de facto territorial losses.
Trump was also asked in the interview if he was concerned "about an axis forming against the United States with China and Russia."
Trump said: "I am not concerned at all." He added: "We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me."
Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Putin for talks in China, calling him his "old friend."
Xi also held talks on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has been targeted by Trump over its purchases of Russian oil.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
Underworld
Why doesn’t he send a strongly worded letter to Putin.
That should work.
itsonlyrocknroll
Deals, settlement with depot tyrants are a fool’s paradise.
An appeasement.
There can be no foundation built on trust, confidence.
That all parties will honour any treaty or agreement, only war, more bloodshed
President Trump must now fully reassess; Putin is a despot war criminal dictator.
No less.
Terrifyingly, what lurks bubbling boiling, festering under the kremlin floorboards, is frankly horrific, for any prospect of world peace.
TaiwanIsNotChina
That's some stunning leadership there.
theFu
Didn't the US and Ukraine sign a mineral deal? Seems pretty worthless today. Another Trump failure to be added to the hundreds he's already failed that aren't being tracked by the mainstream media.
There's a court case tracker for the Trump Administration:
There is a solution that will actually harm Putin, who is probably the richest man on Earth due to his corruption.
It is reported that Putin has stolen over $1T from the Russian people.
Trump needs to enable all possible economic sanctions methods to bring Russia to the point it can't continue the war. Sadly, NK has lots of soldiers they are willing to send to their deaths, now that Russian men can't be drafted. Additionally, Russian products the USgovt doesn't want need at least 50% tariffs to be consistent with the tariffs Trump is applying to India.
I know, Trump has a very hard time being consistent, so I'm living in a different fantasy than Trump's fantasy.
marc laden
Yes I am so happy Trump can not stop the war... ha haha ha.... so happy .... Trump failed ...
Monty
Trump says he is 'very disappointed' with Putin over Ukraine
And?
What will he do against his disappointement?
As the leader of one of the biggest power in the world (let me say it like that), Trump is responsible to keep the world in peace.
He is responsible for his own country America AND the world.
When will this guy finally understand that Putin is just playing him around like a puppet?
I wish America had elected Kamala Harris and not Trump.
I guess with Harris as a president, the war in the Ukraine would be already finished.